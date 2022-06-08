New Antitrust Summer Campaign Aims to 'Beat Out Big Tech's Lobbyist Machine'

A leading digital rights group on Wednesday kicked off a new campaign aimed at boosting federal legislation that would crack down on Big Tech monopolies.\r\n\r\n\u0022This and next week are do-or-die for the most significant antitrust reforms in a generation.\u0022\r\n\r\nFight for the Future\u0026#039;s (FFF) \u0022Antitrust Summer\u0022 campaign is betting that grassroots organizing can help win passage of S. 2992 and S. 2710, respectively the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) and the Open App Markets Act (OAMA).\r\n\r\n\u0022Powerful tech companies have gained way too much control over our lives. Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon drown us in ads, algorithmically amplify hate and extremism, copy and kill their competitors, and limit free speech,\u0022 Fight for the Future said.\r\n\r\n\u0022But this isn\u0026#039;t our destiny,\u0022 the group continued. \u0022The internet is capable of so much more. Big Tech monopolists get away with harming us and our democracy simply because they can.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIf passed, the AICOA, which was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and eight bipartisan colleagues, would prohibit major tech platforms from \u0022self-preferencing,\u0022 or favoring their own products and services over those of their competitors.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, OAMA—introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and co-sponsored by 10 senators from both parties—would empower app developers to directly reach customers without using online stores run by tech giants, prohibit major online sellers from requiring specific in-app payments, and establish privacy and security protections for consumers.\r\n\r\nBig Tech and other corporate interests including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly oppose both measures.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This and next week are do-or-die for the most significant antitrust reforms in a generation,\u0022 said FFF. \u0022AICOA and OAMA are bipartisan. We believe that if they hit the floor, they will pass—overwhelmingly.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Tech lobbyists know this, so they\u0026#039;re pulling out all the stops to spook Senate Democrats and delay the vote,\u0022 the group continued. \u0022If we can make enough noise to break through the lobbyist facade, we can get these bills to the floor in the next few weeks, and we will win.\u0022