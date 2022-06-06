'Our Community Isn't Done Fighting': Cisneros Calls for Recount in Texas

Though Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar has already twice declared victory in Texas\u0026#039; 28th District, progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros announced Monday that she plans to formally request a recount for the May 24 runoff election.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our movement was never just about the one politician—it was about taking on an unjust system.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe race has long garnered national attention given how close Cisneros came to ousting Cuellar in 2020 and especially in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade, considering that he was the only House Democrat to vote against federal legislation to affirm abortion rights last year.\r\n\r\nAfter the Texas Democratic Party officially canvassed the election results, Cuellar\u0026#039;s lead rose to 281 votes over the immigration and human rights attorney, and he said that \u0022she has no path to victory.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Cisneros made clear Monday that she is not conceding to the \u002217-year, corporate-backed, anti-choice incumbent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our movement was never just about the one politician—it was about taking on an unjust system that rewards corruption and corporate profits at the expense of the needs of working people,\u0022 Cisneros said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our community isn\u0026#039;t done fighting, we are filing for a recount,\u0022 she declared. \u0022With just under 0.6% of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.\u0022\r\n\r\nSupporters of Cisneros\u0026#039; second run include various progressive advocacy organizations and political figures, such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).