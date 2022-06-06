Sign up for our newsletter.

Progressive congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks at an event

Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks on March 1, 2022 in Laredo, Texas. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

'Our Community Isn't Done Fighting': Cisneros Calls for Recount in Texas

"With just under 0.6% of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end," said the progressive.

Jessica Corbett

Though Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar has already twice declared victory in Texas' 28th District, progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros announced Monday that she plans to formally request a recount for the May 24 runoff election.

"Our movement was never just about the one politician—it was about taking on an unjust system."

The race has long garnered national attention given how close Cisneros came to ousting Cuellar in 2020 and especially in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade, considering that he was the only House Democrat to vote against federal legislation to affirm abortion rights last year.

After the Texas Democratic Party officially canvassed the election results, Cuellar's lead rose to 281 votes over the immigration and human rights attorney, and he said that "she has no path to victory."

However, Cisneros made clear Monday that she is not conceding to the "17-year, corporate-backed, anti-choice incumbent."

"Our movement was never just about the one politician—it was about taking on an unjust system that rewards corruption and corporate profits at the expense of the needs of working people," Cisneros said.

"Our community isn't done fighting, we are filing for a recount," she declared. "With just under 0.6% of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end."

Supporters of Cisneros' second run include various progressive advocacy organizations and political figures, such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

