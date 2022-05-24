Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Migrants in Mexico

Migrants wait in line for clothes and supplies in a makeshift migrant camp in the border town of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico on July 10, 2021. Hundreds of people from Central America and other Latin American countries have been sent to the camp by U.S. border officials after trying to enter the United States. (Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

Protests Urge Congress to End 'Cruel, Racist, and Xenophobic' Title 42 Amid Court Fight

"Every day that Title 42 remains in place is another day that the United States continues to put politics over humanity," said one activist.

Brett Wilkins

Rallies and marches were held in Mexican border cities Sunday and Monday to protest the continuation of Title 42, the highly controversial anti-migrant rule still in place following a right-wing judge's injunction against the Biden administration's plan to end what one critic called a "cruel, racist, and xenophobic" policy.

"For us, Title 42 ends the dream of many, because in all immigrants' dreams, asylum is a right, and Title 42 takes that right away from us," a demonstrator named Edward told Democracy Now! at a Tijuana protest on Monday.

Vanessa, another protester, told the program: "We've been here for almost a year in Tijuana. We've been in a shelter for five months, and we've been in a rented apartment for five more months, and it has been very difficult. I hope they give us support and let us enter the U.S. And we hope things there will be different, because here in Tijuana there is also a lot of danger."

Title 42 is a provision of the Public Health Safety Act first invoked by the Trump administration at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 which has been used to remove nearly two million asylum-seekers—the majority of them during the tenure of President Joe Biden.

Tweeting Common Dreams coverage of the judge's injunction, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) noted Monday that "today, Title 42, the racist and xenophobic public health law that's blocked millions of refugees and asylum-seekers from entering the country, was supposed to end. We must fight this ruling and restore our country as a beacon of hope."

Echoing Jayapal, Amnesty International USA Americas advocacy director Amy Fischer said in a statement that "Friday's decision to block the termination of Title 42 is devastating for the tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at our border in need of protection. This outcome follows the dangerous pattern of some states using the U.S. legal system to prevent the [Biden] administration from ending xenophobic, anti-immigrant policies."

"Every day that Title 42 remains in place is another day that the United States continues to put politics over humanity," she continued, adding that congressional lawmakers "should redirect their efforts toward repairing and rebuilding the broken asylum system—not reinforce hateful legislation by leveraging public health and safety funds."

"Members of Congress must have the moral courage to oppose any amendments or legislation meant to keep this unlawful, hateful policy in place and block access to asylum," Fischer stressed.

In his injunction last week, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays—an appointee of then-President Donald Trump and a member of the right-wing Federalist Society—sided with 24 Republican-controlled states that argued the Biden administration's decision to terminate Title 42 violates the Administrative Procedures Act because it "failed to consider the effects of a Title 42 termination on immigration enforcement and the states."

Immigrant rights advocates argue that Title 42 forces people legally seeking asylum in the United States to face grave dangers in Mexican border cities, where Human Rights First has identified nearly 10,000 violent attacks on migrants, including kidnappings, torture, and rapes.

Activists vowed to keep fighting against the policy.

"This ruling is devastating for countless asylum-seekers and their families who will continue to be denied their due process and sent back to face violence, harm, and privation without ever having a chance to present their asylum case," Efrén C. Olivares, deputy legal director for immigrant justice at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a statement.

"While the ruling is a setback to the Biden administration's promise to rebuild our asylum system, they must fight on to keep these commitments," he added. "We also will continue to fight for a fair and humane asylum process for all those who seek protection."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
school after shooting

After Kids Killed in Texas, Dems Declare 'Pass Gun Safety Legislation Now'

"Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now," said Sen. Ed Markey. "To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame."

Jessica Corbett ·

Texas school shooting

At Least 18 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

"They fucking failed our kids again," the father of a Parkland massacre victim fumed. "How many more times are we gonna sit back?... How many more times?"

Brett Wilkins ·

Activists participate in a rally urging the expansion of Social Security benefits in front of the White House July 13, 2015

House Dems to Pelosi: Hold Vote for Bill Expanding Social Security

"It is Congress' responsibility to ensure that Social Security's benefits are protected and improved," says a letter to the speaker. "It's time we deliver."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police and protesters

Two Years After George Floyd Murder, Biden to Issue Executive Order on Police Reform

"The entire culture and mentality needs to change to bring these words to life, and to save lives," said one civil liberties advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Johnson and Craig

'Wholesale Fraud' in Michigan Governor Race Could Disqualify GOP Candidates

"It looks like the Republican clown car may be losing a few occupants."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Have to Flip This Seat': After Senate Primary Win, Fetterman Shifts Focus to Beating GOP
  2. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  3. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  4. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  5. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  6. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  7. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  8. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  9. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  10. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.