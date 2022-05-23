'Truly Dangerous': Biden Vows US Military Response If China Invades Taiwan

Critics of U.S. imperialism sounded the alarm Monday after President Joe Biden said that he would use military force in response to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s the commitment we made,\u0022 Biden said at a press conference held jointly with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Tokyo, abandoning the \u0022strategic ambiguity\u0022 that U.S. presidents have long maintained to obscure how far Washington would go to protect Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.\r\n\r\n\u0022We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it,\u0022 said Biden, \u0022but the idea that [Taiwan] can be taken by force... it\u0026#039;s just not appropriate.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden has provided billions of dollars in weapons to help Ukraine stave off Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing military assault but refused to deploy U.S. troops for fear of triggering a direct confrontation between the world\u0026#039;s leading nuclear powers. However, he said Monday, the U.S. would go further on behalf of Taiwan.\r\n\r\n\u0022You didn\u0026#039;t want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons,\u0022 a reporter said to Biden. \u0022Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Yes,\u0022 Biden responded tersely. The president argued that the need for the U.S. to intervene in Taiwan if China attacks the island is \u0022even stronger\u0022 following Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\nAs the New York Times reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe White House quickly tried to deny that the president meant what he seemed to be saying. \u0022As the president said, our policy has not changed,\u0022 the White House said in a statement hurriedly sent to reporters. \u0022He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Mr. Biden\u0026#039;s comments went beyond simply reiterating that the United States would provide Taiwan with arms, because the question was posed as a contrast to what he had done with Ukraine. The president made no effort to qualify what he intended when he agreed that he would \u0022get involved militarily.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is truly dangerous for the president to keep misstating U.S. policy toward Taiwan,\u0022 historian Stephen Wertheim, a senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on social media. \u0022How many more times will this happen?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThis is not the first time Biden has \u0022ignored the practiced imprecision of his predecessors with regard to China and Taiwan,\u0022 the Times noted.\r\n\r\nLast August, in an attempt to reassure allies following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Biden promised that \u0022we would respond\u0022 if a fellow NATO member were attacked. \u0022Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nHowever, the Times reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nTaiwan... has never been granted the same U.S. security guarantees as Japan, South Korea, or America\u0026#039;s NATO allies, and so the comment was seen as significant. Two months later, Mr. Biden was asked during a televised town hall if the United States would protect Taiwan from attack. \u0022Yes, we have a commitment to do that,\u0022 he said. That also set off a frantic scramble by the White House to walk back his remark by insisting that he was not changing longstanding policy.\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Wertheim, \u0022The West\u0026#039;s robust response to Russian aggression in Ukraine could serve to deter China from invading Taiwan.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But Biden\u0026#039;s statement risks undoing the potential benefit and instead helping to bring about a Taiwan conflict,\u0022 he stressed. \u0022Self-injurious and entirely unforced.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe president\u0026#039;s remarks came just before he formally unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a new 13-nation trade pact meant to advance U.S. corporate interests and counter Chinese influence in the region. Though it excludes Taiwan in a diplomatic nod to China, the IPEF has already been criticized by the Trade Justice Education Fund for partnering with countries that have \u0022abysmal labor rights records.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden escalates tensions through a trade deal to secure U.S. interests in Asia and the Pacific and threatens U.S. military retaliation against China,\u0022\u0026nbsp;tweeted journalist Nick Estes. \u0022The forever war continues.\u0022