Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on May 23, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo: Nicolas Datiche/Sipa Press/Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

'Truly Dangerous': Biden Vows US Military Response If China Invades Taiwan

Biden's threat risks "helping to bring about a Taiwan conflict," said one foreign policy scholar. "Self-injurious and entirely unforced."

Kenny Stancil

Critics of U.S. imperialism sounded the alarm Monday after President Joe Biden said that he would use military force in response to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

"That's the commitment we made," Biden said at a press conference held jointly with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Tokyo, abandoning the "strategic ambiguity" that U.S. presidents have long maintained to obscure how far Washington would go to protect Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it," said Biden, "but the idea that [Taiwan] can be taken by force... it's just not appropriate."

Biden has provided billions of dollars in weapons to help Ukraine stave off Russia's ongoing military assault but refused to deploy U.S. troops for fear of triggering a direct confrontation between the world's leading nuclear powers. However, he said Monday, the U.S. would go further on behalf of Taiwan.

"You didn't want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons," a reporter said to Biden. "Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?"

"Yes," Biden responded tersely. The president argued that the need for the U.S. to intervene in Taiwan if China attacks the island is "even stronger" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the New York Times reported:

The White House quickly tried to deny that the president meant what he seemed to be saying. "As the president said, our policy has not changed," the White House said in a statement hurriedly sent to reporters. "He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself."

But Mr. Biden's comments went beyond simply reiterating that the United States would provide Taiwan with arms, because the question was posed as a contrast to what he had done with Ukraine. The president made no effort to qualify what he intended when he agreed that he would "get involved militarily."

"It is truly dangerous for the president to keep misstating U.S. policy toward Taiwan," historian Stephen Wertheim, a senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on social media. "How many more times will this happen?"

This is not the first time Biden has "ignored the practiced imprecision of his predecessors with regard to China and Taiwan," the Times noted.

Last August, in an attempt to reassure allies following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Biden promised that "we would respond" if a fellow NATO member were attacked. "Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan," he added.

However, the Times reported:

Taiwan... has never been granted the same U.S. security guarantees as Japan, South Korea, or America's NATO allies, and so the comment was seen as significant. Two months later, Mr. Biden was asked during a televised town hall if the United States would protect Taiwan from attack. "Yes, we have a commitment to do that," he said. That also set off a frantic scramble by the White House to walk back his remark by insisting that he was not changing longstanding policy.

According to Wertheim, "The West's robust response to Russian aggression in Ukraine could serve to deter China from invading Taiwan."

"But Biden's statement risks undoing the potential benefit and instead helping to bring about a Taiwan conflict," he stressed. "Self-injurious and entirely unforced."

The president's remarks came just before he formally unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a new 13-nation trade pact meant to advance U.S. corporate interests and counter Chinese influence in the region. Though it excludes Taiwan in a diplomatic nod to China, the IPEF has already been criticized by the Trade Justice Education Fund for partnering with countries that have "abysmal labor rights records."

"Biden escalates tensions through a trade deal to secure U.S. interests in Asia and the Pacific and threatens U.S. military retaliation against China," tweeted journalist Nick Estes. "The forever war continues."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Zander Moricz

Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

Having to use a euphemism to discuss his identity "was a really dehumanizing decision," said Zander Moricz. "I just had to be clever about it—but I shouldn't have had to be."

Jessica Corbett ·

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Krakow

In 'Staggering Milestone,' Over 100 Million People Displaced Worldwide

"This is not a refugee crisis—refugees are not the cause," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. "This is a political crisis, and it will only be solved with solidarity and political will."

Julia Conley ·

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on May 23, 2022.

'Truly Dangerous': Biden Vows US Military Response If China Invades Taiwan

Biden's threat risks "helping to bring about a Taiwan conflict," said one foreign policy scholar. "Self-injurious and entirely unforced."

Kenny Stancil ·

Respiratory Therapist Adel Al Joaid treats Melissa Wartman, a Covid-19 patient, in the ICU at Rush University Medial Center on January 31, 2022 in Chicago. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WHO Chief Warns Humanity Lowers Guard Against Covid-19 'At Our Peril'

The pandemic, says Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is "most certainly not over."

Andrea Germanos ·

People waiting in food line during pandemic

Tax Billionaire Wealth and Pandemic Profits, Says Oxfam, to End 'Inequality That Literally Kills'

"The super-rich have rigged the system with impunity for decades and they are now reaping the benefits," says Oxfam International's executive director.

Jon Queally ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Have to Flip This Seat': After Senate Primary Win, Fetterman Shifts Focus to Beating GOP
  2. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  3. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  4. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  5. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  6. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  7. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  8. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
  9. Millions More Kids Going Hungry Since GOP, Manchin Killed Expanded Child Tax Credit
  10. Rising Authoritarianism and Escalating Climate Change Are Supported by the Same Industries
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.