Australian Progressives Hail 'Greenslide' Amid Big Left Wins and Morrison's Ouster

Amid the aromatic sizzle of traditional Election Day \u0022democracy sausages,\u0022 Australians ended nine years of right-wing rule in Saturday\u0026#039;s compulsory federal vote, with climate campaigners and progressives around the world cheering what many called a \u0022greenslide\u0022 as the left-wing Greens enjoyed unprecedented ballot box success.\r\n\r\n\u0022Millions of Australians have put climate first. Now, it\u0026#039;s time for a radical reset on how this great nation of ours acts upon the climate challenge.\u0022\r\n\r\nLiberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat late Saturday night to Labor leader Anthony Albanese, a career politician who called himself the first candidate with a \u0022non-Anglo-Celtic name\u0022 to ever run for the nation\u0026#039;s highest office.\r\n\r\nAlbanese delivered a victory speech in which he first committed to the Uluru Statement From the Heart—a pro-Indigenous declaration—before vowing to \u0022seek our common purpose and promote unity and not fear.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn stark contrast to the administration of fossil fuel champion Morrison, Albanese said that \u0022together we can end the climate wars. Together we can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmanda McKenzie, CEO of the research group the Climate Council, declared that the real winner in Saturday\u0026#039;s election was climate action.\r\n\r\n\u0022Millions of Australians have put climate first,\u0022 she said in a statement. \u0022Now, it\u0026#039;s time for a radical reset on how this great nation of ours acts upon the climate challenge.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith uncertainty over whether Labor would control the 76 seats needed to form a parliamentary majority—the party held 72 seats as of Saturday evening—Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt, who was re-elected in his Melbourne House district by more than 20 points over Labor challenger Keir Paterson, signaled his party is \u0022willing to talk\u0022 with Albanese about a possible coalition.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Greens are on track for our best result ever,\u0022 Bandt told The Guardian, which reports the party\u0026#039;s primary vote has increased nationally by 1.9% to 12.3%. \u0022People have backed the Greens in record numbers and delivered a massive mandate for action on climate and inequality.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s the day we kick Scott Morrison out, and today\u0026#039;s the day to change the government, and support for the Greens is growing,\u0022 Bandt said Saturday morning.\r\n\r\n\u0022People are voting... to push the next government to go further and faster on climate, and also tackle the housing affordability crisis and get dental and mental health in Medicare,\u0022 he added, a reference to Australia\u0026#039;s publicly-funded healthcare insurance program.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBandt told The Sydney Morning Herald that \u0022with so many people switching to the Greens this election, the signs are that we will be in balance of power in the Senate, potentially in our own right.\u0022\r\n\r\nThere are currently nine Greens serving in the 76-member Senate and one in the 151-member House of Representatives.\r\n\r\nGreens deputy leader Larissa Waters, a senator representing the northeastern state of Queensland—arguably the nation\u0026#039;s most conservative—hailed Saturday\u0026#039;s early results there as \u0022looking very, very promising for a real greenslide.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have more people than ever flock to want to help us to campaign to win those seats,\u0022 she told the Morning Herald. \u0022In many... areas people have elected Greens at both other levels of government, and they really liked what they got and so it emboldened them to consider Greens federally as well.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter launching a massive grassroots get-out-the-vote campaign that hammered home the imperative of climate action amid devastating drought, heatwaves, wildfires, flooding, and destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, the Greens appeared likely to win three House seats in Queensland.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve just had three years of droughts and then fires and then floods and then floods again and people can see that this is happening,\u0022 said Bandt. \u0022I think increasingly what we\u0026#039;re seeing is that that cuts across all voting persuasions, it cuts across all demographics—people know it\u0026#039;s happening.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a major power shift, architect Elizabeth Watson-Brown wrested control of the Liberal stronghold of Ryan in the western suburbs of Brisbane—Queensland\u0026#039;s capital and the nation\u0026#039;s third-largest city—from one-term incumbent Julian Simmonds after securing a swing of more than 10 points on preferences in Australia\u0026#039;s ranked-choice system. The district had been held by the right-wing Liberal-National coalition since 1972.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are witnessing a tectonic shift in Australian politics,\u0022 Watson-Brown told The Guardian, \u0022and Queensland is leading the way.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the key seat of central Brisbane, Stephen Bates was leading Liberal incumbent Trevor Evans by more than 10 points late Saturday.\r\n\r\nBates said he was inspired to enter politics while working in the United States, where he \u0022experienced the consequences of a government that legislates people into poverty\u0022 and where he saw a colleague \u0022crying because she had to make a decision—pay for her insulin or her rent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In this moment, a fire was lit inside of me and I knew I had to make sure this situation could never happen to anyone back home in Australia,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nIn another key seat, Griffith, Max Chandler-Mather—who campaigned on a platform that includes tuition-free university, abolishing student loan debt, and building one million units of public housing— was leading Liberal candidate Olivia Roberts and Labor incumbent Terri Butler.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s be very clear, we are only just getting started,\u0022 vowed Chandler-Mather. \u0022Think about how far we\u0026#039;ve come and imagine were we can go over the next 10 to 15 years if we continue on this trajectory. The biggest asset that the political establishment has is low expectations. Well tonight, we raised those expectations.\u0022