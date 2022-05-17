Progressives Vow to Fight as DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Protests at Florida Homes

Critics are calling a new Florida law unconstitutional following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis\u0026#039; signing of\u0026nbsp;H.B. 1571, which bans protests outside homes, on Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Florida is also the state that gave civil immunity to drivers for running over protesters, so this law is the logical next step in Gov. DeSantis\u0026#039; war on [the] First Amendment.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new law, which has drawn comparisons to a separate statute effectively allowing the killing or wounding of protesters, makes \u0022picketing or protesting\u0022 outside private residences a second-degree misdemeanor crime punishable by as many as 60 days behind bars, up to a $500 fine, and six months\u0026#039; probation.\r\n\r\nThe Florida House of Representatives passed the measure by a mostly party-line vote of 76-41, while only three state senators—Lori Berman (D-31), Annette Taddeo (D-40), and Victor Torres (D-15)—dissented from 28 colleagues who voted for the bill in the upper chamber.\r\n\r\nFrancesca Menes, co-founder and board chair of The Black Collective, said in a statement that \u0022the governor and his allies want to silence the perspectives of Floridians who seek to hold them accountable, including Black, Indigenous, and other people of color.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome progressives noted that instead of listening to activists\u0026#039; voices in the wake of Black Lives Matter and other protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others, Florida\u0026#039;s Republican-controlled Legislature passed and DeSantis subsequently signed H.B. 1, a controversial 2021 \u0022anti-riot\u0022 bill that restricts constitutionally protected dissent while shielding motorists who kill or injure demonstrators in certain situations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Florida is also the state that gave civil immunity to drivers for running over protesters, so this law is the logical next step in Gov. DeSantis\u0026#039; war on [the] First Amendment,\u0022 tweeted PoliticusUSA editor-in-chief Sarah Reese Jones.\r\n\r\nMenes said that \u0022the right to peaceful protest is a bedrock American principle that should never be undermined.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s not the case here in Florida, where we have seen legislation the last two sessions undermining this vital right and attacking the Black communities that have relied on it to bring about meaningful change for generations,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDeSantis said the new law is meant to prevent protests like those organized by ShutDownDC and Ruth Sent Us outside the homes of the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court justices who are likely to void half a century of reproductive rights by reversing Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,\u0022 DeSantis said in a statement. \u0022This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.\u0022\r\n\r\nLocal proponents of the new Florida law pointed to the eight days of peaceful protests outside the Windermere vacation home of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, in May 2020, as well as demonstrations at the residences of Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMenes and others said the new law violates their First Amendment rights and noted that a federal judge last September ruled H.B. 1 unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.\r\n\r\n\u0022H.B. 1571 builds on the unconstitutional foundations of the anti-protest bill last year,\u0022 said Menes, \u0022and only reaffirms our will to make sure our voices are heard in order to create a brighter future for the people of our state.\u0022