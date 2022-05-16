Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attend a briefing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) conduct a news conference on April 28, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Millions Could Soon Face Surging Health Insurance Premiums Unless Congress Acts

"Democrats are on the verge of dooming millions of Americans to huge new healthcare bills, which will in turn serve to ruin any hope Democrats have of winning the midterms."

Jake Johnson

Millions of people across the United States who purchase health coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges could soon see their premiums soar if Congress doesn't extend subsidy programs that Democratic lawmakers enacted as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit group Families USA estimates in an issue brief published Monday that "health insurance premiums are slated to shoot up by more than 53% next year for 14 million people who buy their own insurance from health insurance marketplaces."

"The total cost increase for struggling families in America will likely exceed a staggering $12 billion a year."

"The total cost increase for struggling families in America will likely exceed a staggering $12 billion a year," the analysis warns. "Congress must act decisively to prevent huge increases in health insurance costs for families who already face serious challenges coping with rapidly rising living expenses."

Despite the potentially devastating implications for millions of households, the looming premium hike has largely flown under the radar on Capitol Hill. Back in March, journalist Jon Walker warned in The American Prospect that Democrats are "sleepwalking into a healthcare disaster that's entirely of their own making."

"Democrats are on the verge of dooming millions of Americans to huge new healthcare bills," Walker added, "which will in turn serve to ruin any hope Democrats have of winning the midterms."

The American Rescue Plan, a sprawling coronavirus relief package that President Joe Biden signed into law last year, included provisions that boosted ACA subsidies for low-income people and ended the income cap on subsidies. The latter measure ensures that no one is forced to pay more than 8.5% of their total income to buy health coverage on the ACA exchanges.

The issue is that the provisions were designed to last just two years, and legislation that many Democrats and advocates hoped would make the benefits permanent—the Build Back Better Act—is dead in the Senate thanks in large part to the opposition of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

According to Families USA, the roughly 23,000 West Virginians who buy health insurance on the ACA exchanges will see their annual premiums rise by an average of $1,536—63%—if the American Rescue Plan provisions aren't extended beyond this year.

Arizonans will be hit with an average yearly premium hike of $828, Families USA noted.

Across the U.S., more than 3 million people will likely lose insurance coverage entirely if Congress doesn't re-up the subsidy enhancements.

Related Content

A Medicare for All supporter holds a sign on Capitol Hill.

Amid Renewed Medicare for All Push, Study Shows 112 Million Americans Struggle to Afford Healthcare

Jessica Corbett

Growing alarm over the possible ACA premium jump comes as healthcare advocates are also voicing concerns about rising Medicare premiums and a potentially massive purge of Medicaid enrollees if the Biden administration allows the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency declaration to expire in July.

Last week, as Common Dreams reported, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced the latest version of his Medicare for All legislation, decrying a state of affairs in which "there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so."

In his March column for the Prospect, Walker observed that "while current enhanced ACA subsidies don't expire until the end of December, open enrollment to sign up for insurance in 2023 starts on November 1st."

"This means customers will receive letters about their 2023 premiums, and the news will start covering stories about premium increases, in October, the same time that mail-in ballots will reach voters," Walker wrote. "Beyond broadly hurting 14 million people, the end of these subsidies will create thousands of uniquely horrific stories of financial devastation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attend a briefing

Millions Could Soon Face Surging Health Insurance Premiums Unless Congress Acts

"Democrats are on the verge of dooming millions of Americans to huge new healthcare bills, which will in turn serve to ruin any hope Democrats have of winning the midterms."

Jake Johnson ·

Pro-choice activists march along Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2022, to declare, 'Bans off our bodies." (Photo: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As Evisceration of Roe Looms, Poll Finds Support for Abortion Rights at New High

The findings come on the heels of nationwide marches in defense of reproductive rights.

Andrea Germanos ·

Sen. Ted Cruz appears at a hearing

Kagan Pens Scathing Dissent as Supreme Court Kills Another Campaign Finance Rule

"In allowing those payments to go forward unrestrained, today's decision can only bring this country's political system into further disrepute," wrote Justice Elena Kagan.

Jake Johnson ·

Salah Hammouri

Jailed Palestinian Lawyer Implores ICC to Probe Israeli 'Crimes Against Humanity' in East Jerusalem

"We urge the ICC prosecutor to take active and concrete investigative steps in order to break the cycle of impunity for perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Palestine."

Brett Wilkins ·

Greenpeace activists on the River Thames near London blocked a tanker carrying 33,000 tonnes of Russian diesel to the United Kingdom on May 16, 2022.

'Oil Fuels War': Greenpeace Activists Block Tanker Carrying Russian Diesel to UK

"To stand up to Putin, bring bills down, and tackle climate change, the prime minister must get us off fossil fuels as fast as possible."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.