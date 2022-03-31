Amid Renewed Medicare for All Push, Study Shows 112 Million Americans Struggle to Afford Healthcare

As progressives in Congress cast attention on Medicare for All legislation this week, research published Thursday highlighted that Americans are frustrated and struggling due to the for-profit U.S. healthcare system.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must begin to change this trajectory with smarter policies that put patients over profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nGallup and West Health unveiled their new Healthcare Affordability Index and Healthcare Value Index, which are based on the opinions of over 6,600 American adults surveyed last fall, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.\r\n\r\nThe surveys revealed that an estimated 44% of American adults—or roughly 112 million people—are struggling to pay for healthcare and a full 93% feel they \u0022are paying too much for the quality of care received.\u0022\r\n\r\nSenate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—who on Wednesday announced his panel will hold a Medicare for All hearing in early May—highlighted the findings on Twitter as evidence of the need for an overhaul.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders\u0026#039; announcement about the upcoming event came a day after the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a Medicare for All hearing—during which Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) pointed out how the pandemic has \u0022exposed just how broken the healthcare system is in our country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Millions of people across the country know that passing Medicare for All is long overdue,\u0022 Tlaib said. \u0022In the richest country, our residents should not face financial ruin, continue to be sick, or even die, because they lack adequate coverage and care.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new research reveals that\u0026#039;s exactly what many Americans endure. Gallup and West Health found that nearly half of American adults are \u0022cost insecure\u0022 or \u0022cost desperate,\u0022 meaning they report recent occurrences of not being able to afford healthcare and aren\u0026#039;t likely to have easy access to affordable care, or they consistently can\u0026#039;t afford needed treatment or prescribed medication and lack easy access to care, respectively.\r\n\r\nAs Gallup senior researcher Dan Witters detailed in a blog post:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe likelihood of being cost desperate is more than four times greater for those living in households earning under $48,000 per year (13%) compared with those living in households earning $90,000+ per year (3%). Fewer than three in five Americans are classified as \u0022cost secure,\u0022 meaning they report being able to consistently access and pay for quality care and medicine. Men are more likely to be classified as cost secure than are women (60% to 53%), and Hispanic adults (51%) are less likely to be cost secure than non-Hispanic white counterparts (58%).\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022These indices are tracking the healthcare cost crisis in America and its impact on everyday Americans,\u0022 said West Health president Tim Lash. \u0022Bottom line—Americans are increasingly getting priced out of the system and many of those who can still afford to pay don\u0026#039;t think they\u0026#039;re getting their money\u0026#039;s worth relative to the cost.\u0022\r\n\r\nHalf of those surveyed said that \u0022either their household or Americans generally are paying too much for the quality of the care that they receive or that their most recent care experience was not worth the cost,\u0022 Witters noted.\r\n\r\nAnother 45% \u0022report that both their household and Americans generally are paying too much for the quality of the care that they receive and that their most recent care experience was not worth the cost,\u0022 he continued. That means just 5% of Americans believe the care they receive is worth the cost.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Lash, \u0022We must begin to change this trajectory with smarter policies that put patients over profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nWitters, in a statement, suggested that their findings could help guide decision-makers\u0026#039; reform efforts.\r\n\r\n\u0022These estimates are important resources for policymakers, researchers, and the public to evaluate and understand the burden of high healthcare costs,\u0022 he said. \u0022The indices paint a comprehensive picture of why Americans are unable to keep pace with the rising costs and don\u0026#039;t see value in the care they are receiving.\u0022