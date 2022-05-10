Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests

Progressives are intensifying calls for the U.S. Congress to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law to counter Republicans\u0026#039; plan to overturn the landmark abortion rights ruling, but on Monday evening Senate Democrats\u0026#039; attention was on a bill aimed at protecting the U.S. Supreme Court justices\u0026#039; family members from protests like those held over the weekend.\r\n\r\n\u0022One problem with the idea that Democrats will benefit from a backlash to Roe being overturned is that the party leadership don’t seem to like the idea of there being a backlash to Roe being overturned.\u0022\r\n\r\nThere were no reports of violence at pro-choice protests held outside the homes of right-wing Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts over the weekend, but Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)—who was photographed raising his fist in support of the January 6, 2021 insurrection—compared the gatherings of around 100 people to sites of \u0022mob violence\u0022 and demanded that Democrats condemn the protesters.\r\n\r\nWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki obliged Monday, saying President Joe Biden strongly believes that protests should \u0022never include violence, threats, or vandalism\u0022—suggesting that the demonstrators,\u0026nbsp;including Kavanaugh\u0026#039;s neighbors, who chanted pro-choice slogans and carried signs, had posed a threat to the justices\u0026#039; safety.\r\n\r\nThe legislation that was passed unanimously later that day in the Senate would ensure that the family members of Supreme Court justices are afforded the same level of protection as senators\u0026#039; families.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s remarkable how quickly the Senate has acted to protect the privacy and safety of five justices,\u0022 tweeted journalist Judd Legum. \u0022It\u0026#039;s something senators are unwilling to do for millions of women.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe bill passed Monday and sent to the House was co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) and introduced shortly after a draft opinion was leaked last week showing that the high court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority voted earlier this year to overturn Roe v. Wade—despite the fact that 64% of Americans favor keeping the ruling in place.\r\n\r\nProgressives including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have expressed fury over the draft opinion and have demanded that the Senate pass the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would affirm that healthcare professionals have the right to provide abortion care and that pregnant Americans have the right to obtain abortions.\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is planning to hold a vote on the WHPA this week, but the measure is expected to fail in the Senate due to the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes, unless right-wing Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia end their opposition to filibuster reform.\r\n\r\nWarren said last week that it is \u0022long past time\u0022 to pass the WHPA and warned, \u0022We can\u0026#039;t let the filibuster stand in our way.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the Supreme Court is poised to roll back reproductive rights for 166 million women, said progressive journalist David Sirota, \u0022the Senate\u0026#039;s response was to give the justices and their families more royal guards.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdam Serwer of The Atlantic noted that while Democrats have said in recent days that a backlash against the impending Supreme Court ruling will secure victories for the party in the midterm elections, the unanimous vote on Monday suggests \u0022the party leadership don\u0026#039;t seem to like the idea of there being a backlash.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMax Berger of pro-labor rights media organization More Perfect Union tweeted that protests held at Supreme Court justices\u0026#039; homes are \u0022a legitimate outlet for the majority to express anger with an increasingly antidemocratic political system.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile voting to protect justices from such protests, Berger wrote, \u0022the Senate can\u0026#039;t defend a right supported by 70%\u0022 of Americans.