Lula Launches Campaign to Unseat Far-Right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Speaking to a crowd of supporters and allies gathered in São Paulo on Saturday, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva officially launched his campaign to unseat far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose three-year tenure has accelerated the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and intensified the nation\u0026#039;s myriad human rights crises.\r\n\r\n\u0022Everything that we did is being destroyed by this government,\u0022 said Lula, a globally renowned leftist who served as Brazil\u0026#039;s president from 2003 to 2010 and departed office with a striking 83% approval rating. Extreme poverty fell sharply during Lula\u0026#039;s presidency, owing in large part to his implementation and expansion of safety-net programs that included cash transfers and unemployment insurance.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no greater force than the hope of a people who know they can be happy again.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut today, poverty, hunger, and homelessness remain at alarming levels in Brazil, one of the most unequal countries in the world. The coronavirus pandemic—which Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed despite Brazil\u0026#039;s staggering death toll—has made the nation\u0026#039;s preexisting crises far worse.\r\n\r\nWhile the Bolsonaro government spent billions of dollars on a basic income program in 2020 to help vulnerable people weather the public health emergency, funding for the initiative quickly dried up, hurling millions back into poverty.\r\n\r\nBolsonaro\u0026#039;s handling of the pandemic and its reverberating societal impacts has been so catastrophic, according to his critics, that he should be tried for crimes against humanity.\r\n\r\nLula, who was released in 2019 after spending more than a year in prison on politically motivated corruption charges, declared Saturday that with the October presidential election, \u0022Brazil will have the opportunity to decide which country it will be for the next few years, and for generations to come.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Brazil of democracy or authoritarianism? Of knowledge and tolerance or of obscurantism and violence? Of education and culture or of revolvers and rifles?\u0022 said the former president. \u0022We have a dream. And there is no greater force than the hope of a people who know they can be happy again. That you can eat well again, have a good job, a decent salary, and rights. That you can improve your life and see your children growing up healthy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPolling conducted in recent weeks indicates that Lula is favored to defeat Bolsonaro in the October election, but fears are mounting that the far-right incumbent could attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, following a playbook used by his U.S. ally Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022Will the result be accepted? And, if we win, will there be a peaceful transition?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Bolsonaro has said his party will seek an audit of the country\u0026#039;s electronic voting system ahead of the upcoming elections in October,\u0022 Al Jazeera reported Friday. \u0022The move comes as the far-right leader has for months questioned the validity of the country\u0026#039;s voting systems, a campaign that has coincided with his plunging approval ratings and directly contradicts election officials and experts.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Brazilian president\u0026#039;s incendiary rhetoric has also put observers on edge. \u0022An armed population will never be enslaved,\u0022 Bolsonaro said during a recent rally. Late last month, as Reuters reported, Bolsonaro \u0022suggested the military should conduct its own parallel ballot count alongside\u0022 Brazil\u0026#039;s federal electoral court.\r\n\r\nNatália Bonavides, a congresswoman for Lula\u0026#039;s Workers\u0026#039; Party, cautioned against dismissing Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s threats as mere bluster.\r\n\r\n\u0022I think it\u0026#039;s a mistake to think anything Bolsonaro says is simply bravado,\u0022 Bonavides told The Guardian. \u0022All you have to do is look at what happened in the United States to see how what is supposedly bravado can become action... and can even get people killed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These are going to be hard, possibly violent elections—and what happens after them will be really important,\u0022 she added. \u0022Will the result be accepted? And, if we win, will there be a peaceful transition?\u0022