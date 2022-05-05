Biden DOJ Applauded for 'Long Overdue' Environmental Justice Plan

Environmental justice advocates on Thursday cautiously welcomed the federal government\u0026#039;s new plan to deliver on some of U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s campaign promises to hold polluters accountable and better serve disproportionately impacted communities.\r\n\r\n\u0022This addition is a vital step toward eliminating environmental racism.\u0022\r\n\r\nApplauding the administration\u0026#039;s announcement, the Western Environmental Law Center said that its three-part plan \u0022will mark significant steps toward justice for frontline communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Action to protect members of historically marginalized communities who have disproportionately suffered environmental harms is long, long overdue, and this progress toward righting that wrong is most welcome,\u0022 the group added, while pledging to \u0022monitor this new initiative to gauge follow-through on the lofty goals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the administration\u0026#039;s moves during a press conference, which also featured remarks from Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan.\r\n\r\n\u0022Consistent with the president\u0026#039;s executive order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, we are issuing a comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy,\u0022 Garland announced.\r\n\r\nThe strategy, Gupta said, will guide all Department of Justice (DOJ) work on the issue and ensure it \u0022is using every available tool to secure environmental justice for everyone.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Gupta detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nThis means prioritizing enforcement of environmental laws as well as civil rights statutes, such as Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits recipients of federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin.\r\n\r\nThe strategy directs department components to prioritize cases that reduce environmental harms on overburdened and underserved communities, including communities of color, tribal populations, and low-income rural and urban communities.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration is also launching the DOJ\u0026#039;s first-ever Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ), which Garland said will \u0022oversee and help guide the Justice Department\u0026#039;s wide-ranging environmental justice efforts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGarland also announced that he is \u0022issuing an interim final rule that will restore the use of an important law enforcement tool—supplemental environmental projects—subject to new guidelines and limitations.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat tool enabled fines paid by polluters to \u0022go to river cleanup, health clinics, or other programs that benefit the environment or public health,\u0022 the Associated Press explained Thursday. \u0022The program was used by presidents from both parties before being eliminated in the Trump administration.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe EPA administrator, in a statement Thursday, emphasized the importance of bringing back such projects.\r\n\r\n\u0022EPA and the Justice Department\u0026#039;s partnership to protect overburdened and underserved communities across America has never been stronger,\u0022 said Regan. \u0022This environmental justice enforcement strategy epitomizes the Biden-Harris administration\u0026#039;s commitment to holding polluters accountable as a means to deliver on our environmental justice priorities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Critical to that is the return of supplemental environmental projects as a tool to secure tangible public health benefits for communities harmed by environmental violations,\u0022 he asserted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe AG told reporters that \u0022Administrator Regan and I know that the communities most impacted by environmental harm are not isolated in any one part of our country. Environmental crime and injustice touch communities in all our cities, towns, rural areas, and on tribal lands.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Although violations of our environmental laws can happen anywhere, communities of color, Indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution, and climate change,\u0022 Garland continued. \u0022They include fenceline communities, where exposure to toxic air pollutants have caused scores of cancer-related deaths.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For far too long, these communities have faced barriers to accessing the justice they deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They include communities where students have been exposed to harmful emissions from boilers in their public schools,\u0022 he added. \u0022They include communities where infectious diseases have spread because of inadequate wastewater management. And for far too long, these communities have faced barriers to accessing the justice they deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a series of tweets Thursday, the U.S. Senate\u0026#039;s Environmental Justice Caucus said that it \u0022looks forward to working with DOJ and EPA to help communities that unfairly bear the brunt of pollution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022By strengthening enforcement against the bad actors that exploit our most disadvantaged communities,\u0022 the caucus declared, \u0022we will better be able to protect public health and promote equity for every citizen, no matter their zip code.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every American has a right to drink clean water, breathe clean air, and live in communities free of pollution,\u0022 the senators said, \u0022and this announcement moves us closer to a future where that is a reality.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe DOJ announcement came as the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) revealed that Jalonne White-Newsome will succeed Cecilia Martinez as senior director for environmental justice.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Jalonne is a strong and effective champion for communities that have been overburdened by pollution and subjected to decades of environmental injustice,\u0022 said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory. \u0022Jalonne\u0026#039;s ability to listen deeply, bring people together, and find creative solutions will be invaluable as we work to deliver on President Biden\u0026#039;s promise of environmental justice for all.\u0022\r\n\r\nWelcoming that development, members of the Equitable and Just National Climate Platform said in a statement that \u0022Dr. White-Newsome brings a breadth of experience to CEQ through her work with communities in Detroit, environmental philanthropy, and academia.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an historic opportunity for the Biden administration to deliver on its promises so that no communities are left behind,\u0022 the group added. \u0022We congratulate Dr. White-Newsome and look forward to working with her and CEQ to deliver to our communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.\u0022