DOJ Opens Environmental Racism Probe Into Illegal Dumping of Trash and 'Dead Bodies' in Houston

The Biden administration on Friday announced an investigation into how the city of Houston, Texas responds to reports of illegal dumping of everything from trash to human remains in communities of color.\r\n\r\n\u0022Illegal dumping is a long-standing environmental justice issue. And... it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nKristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), said in a Friday speech that the probe will determine whether the city complies with the Title VI nondiscrimination requirements of the Civil Rights Acts.\r\n\r\n\u0022The investigation is prompted by a complaint sent to the Justice Department from Lone Star Legal Aid,\u0022 she explained. \u0022The complaint alleges that the city of Houston engages in race and national origin discrimination against a predominately Black and Latino area in Northeast Houston.\u0022\r\n\r\nClarke said that the complaint claims residents of the area \u0022frequently make calls complaining about the illegal dumping of household furniture, mattresses, tires, medical waste, trash, dead bodies, and vandalized ATM machines and other items dumped and abandoned in their community.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The complaint alleges that the city\u0026#039;s denial of services, failure to enforce municipal codes and permit restrictions, and failure to adequately and equitably respond to illegal dumpsite concerns and service requests threaten the health and safety of Black and Latino people in Houston,\u0022 she added. \u0022These alleged acts also devalue the real property of Black and Latino Houstonians in violation of Title VI.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe probe will focus on the Houston Police Department as well as the city\u0026#039;s 311 system and neighborhoods and solid waste management departments, which all receive federal financial assistance. Houston residents can call 311 \u0022for information on city services and to report nonemergency concerns.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Earlier today we sent the mayor\u0026#039;s office a request for information and documents,\u0022 Clarke said, noting that the probe will also include community interviews and a review of the 311 system to \u0022determine whether there are racial disparities in response times to complaints made from Black and Latino communities vis-à-vis white communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nClarke also put the probe into a broader context:\r\n\r\n\r\nIllegal dumping is a long-standing environmental justice issue. And like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities. Illegal dumpsites not only attract rodents, mosquitoes, and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage, making areas more susceptible to flooding... No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs.\r\n\r\nFor decades, environmental justice advocates have brought attention to the disproportionate burden faced specifically by communities of color in Houston from illegal dumping. Through this investigation, we will follow the facts and if necessary, work to institute the reforms necessary to address these long-standing concerns.\r\n\r\n\r\nDemocratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a lengthy statement that the city \u0022was stunned and disappointed\u0022 to learn about the probe and \u0022despite the DOJ\u0026#039;s pronouncements, my office received no advanced notice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This investigation is absurd, baseless, and without merit,\u0022 Turner declared, while vowing that the city \u0022will cooperate with DOJ.\u0022\r\n\r\nTurner, who is Black, asserted that \u0022from day one, the city of Houston under my administration has prioritized the needs of communities of color that are historically under-resourced and underserved.\u0022 He highlighted a recent doubling of the fine for illegal dumping and the installation of surveillance cameras, and said that \u0022the city follows up on 311 complaints about illegal dumping and aggressively pursues those responsible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This DOJ investigation is a slap in the face to the city and the many people who diligently work to address illegal dumping daily and prevent environmental injustice,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nThe mayor also slammed the DOJ for inaction on other environmental justice issues in the region and expressed gratitude for Congressman Al Green (D-Texas), whose office said Friday that it fully supports Turner\u0026#039;s \u0022efforts to ensure all Houstonians live in a safe and healthy environment, as well as their cooperation with the rush-to-judgment announcement of an investigation that does the city of Houston a disservice.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Houston investigation is part of a broader effort at the DOJ to expand its work on environmental injustice through a new enforcement strategy and the first-ever Office of Environmental Justice, both announced in May.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTodd Kim, assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, said Friday that President Joe Biden \u0022has made achieving environmental justice for all Americans a priority of his administration, and the Justice Department is answering the call.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter noting the new strategy and office, Kim said the Houston probe \u0022exemplifies the department\u0026#039;s commitment to alleviating disproportionate environmental burdens borne all too often by communities of color, low-income communities, and tribal communities.\u0022