Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A woman cries in front of Supreme Court

A women cries while kneeling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on May 2, 2022 after a leaked draft opinion written by right-wing Justice Samuel Alito signaled the court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, noting that the rights it protects are "not deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions." (Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights

"Everything is on the table and clearly has been," said one observer. "Marriage equality. Griswold. Loving. Don't ever listen to anyone who tells you such fears are silly or overblown."

Julia Conley

The draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court Monday night portends future attacks not just on Americans' right to obtain abortion care, said critics on Tuesday, but also on anyone whose rights the court's right-wing majority does not view as "deeply rooted" in U.S. history.

"As written, the draft is quite blithe and unflinching in its disdain for the constitutional basis of gay rights."

In the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito cited a number of reasons for the majority's objection to legal abortion—including a discredited theory that abortion care is a racist tool of eugenics and Alito's incorrect belief that "the costs of medical care associated with pregnancy and childbirth are covered by insurance"—but central to his argument is the claim that Roe v. Wade protects a right that is "not deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions."

The phrase encapsulates "the most terrifying argument in that draft," tweeted Oindrila Mukherjee, a professor at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

Judging from the draft opinion—which, Politico reported, was also supported by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett when the court apparently voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year—"everything is on the table," said writer Rebecca Traister, naming other Supreme Court decisions which affirmed rights for Americans.

In the opinion, Alito "disavows the entire line of jurisprudence upon which Roe rests: the existence of 'unenumerated rights' that safeguard individual autonomy from state invasion," wrote Mark Joseph Stern at Slate.

"The Supreme Court has identified plenty of 'unenumerated rights' that lack deep roots in American history," he added. "Most recently, the court established the right of same-sex couples to be intimate (2003's Lawrence v. Texas) and get married (2015's Obergefell v. Hodges). Alito dismissed both decisions in harsh terms."

Other legal experts also raised alarm that the court's conservative majority appears to be "a half step away from letting states criminalize same-sex sexual intimacy."

Stern wrote that Alito appeared to include language in the draft opinion which suggested the overturning of Roe would not weaken the protections that were affirmed by Loving v. Virginia, which affirmed the right to interracial marriage; Griswold v. Connecticut, which protected the right to obtain contraceptives; Skinner v. Oklahoma, which held that compulsory sterilization of people convicted of crimes was unconstitutional; and Pierce v. Society of Sisters, which struck down a law requiring parents to send their children to public schools.

"But Alito actually makes it extremely clear that he is not including Lawrence or Obergefell in his category of safe precedents!" Stern said. "Instead, he appears to include them as an example of illegitimate rights like abortion, which he is overruling in this very opinion!"

"As written, the draft is quite blithe and unflinching in its disdain for the constitutional basis of gay rights," he added.

Despite Alito's claim in the draft that previous decisions pertaining to Americans' right to privacy will not be overturned, journalist Emma Vigeland said, lower courts are likely to "chip away at birth control legality, appealing it all the way up to this extremist SCOTUS."

At The Daily Beast, Jay Michaelson wrote that with abortion rights found by the court to be not "deeply rooted" in U.S. history and therefore not protected under the Constitution, marriage equality could be overturned "within a year or two."

"Unless another justice leaves the court, the constitutional right to marriage for all is going to be overturned," Michaelson wrote. "The only question is whether Republicans will have a veto-proof majority (or the presidency in 2024) to ban both abortion and gay marriage anywhere in the nation."

As Common Dreams reported Monday, with evidence emerging that the court is preparing to overturn Roe—likely making abortion illegal in more than two dozen states—Republican senators are currently developing a strategy to pass a nationwide ban on abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy, and anti-choice groups have lobbied potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates to run on passing the legislation.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Greenpeace Houston protest

Climate Activists Who Blocked Houston Bridge to Fossil Fuel Traffic Cleared of All Federal Charges

"The most dangerous thing about that shipping channel wasn't the activists—it was and continues to be fossil fuel executives' reckless plans to push us further towards climate chaos."

Brett Wilkins ·

Republican Sen. Susan Collins meets with Justice Neil Gorsuch

If Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Lied About Roe, Group Challenges Susan Collins to Lead 'Call for Impeachment'

"If only there had been some warning signs about Kavanaugh's dishonesty," quipped another advocacy group.

Jake Johnson ·

A woman cries in front of Supreme Court

Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights

"Everything is on the table and clearly has been," said one observer. "Marriage equality. Griswold. Loving. Don't ever listen to anyone who tells you such fears are silly or overblown."

Julia Conley ·

Greenpeace activists sit chained into oil barrels as they protest outside the headquarters of oil giant BP in London on February 5, 2020, on the day that the company's new CEO, Bernard Looney, was set to take up his role. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

'Grotesque': BP Enjoys Largest Profits in Decade as Boris Johnson Rejects Windfall Tax

"Refusing a windfall tax is a political choice which shows the Tories aren't on the side of the British people."

Andrea Germanos ·

fox_viligante_violence

'Fox News Model' Fomenting Divisions Within Democratic Societies, Global Watchdog Warns

"The 'Fox News-ization' of the media poses a fatal danger for democracies because it undermines the basis of civil harmony and tolerant public debate," said the leader of Reporters Without Borders.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. GOP Accidentally Admits That Biden Has the Power to Cancel Student Debt
  3. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  4. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  5. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  6. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  7. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  8. Potential US Proxy War in Ukraine Could Be Disastrous
  9. Seeing Inflation as 'Opportunity,' Corporations Are Profiting From Price Hikes: Analysis
  10. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.