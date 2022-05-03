Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights

The draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court Monday night portends future attacks not just on Americans\u0026#039; right to obtain abortion care, said critics on Tuesday, but also on anyone whose rights the court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority does not view as \u0022deeply rooted\u0022 in U.S. history.\r\n\r\n\u0022As written, the draft is quite blithe and unflinching in its disdain for the constitutional basis of gay rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito cited a number of reasons for the majority\u0026#039;s objection to legal abortion—including a discredited theory that abortion care is a racist tool of eugenics and Alito\u0026#039;s incorrect belief that \u0022the costs of medical care associated with pregnancy and childbirth are covered by insurance\u0022—but central to his argument is the claim that Roe v. Wade protects a right that is \u0022not deeply rooted in the nation\u0026#039;s history and traditions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe phrase encapsulates \u0022the most terrifying argument in that draft,\u0022 tweeted Oindrila Mukherjee, a professor at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.\r\n\r\nJudging from the draft opinion—which, Politico reported, was also supported by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett when the court apparently voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year—\u0022everything is on the table,\u0022 said writer Rebecca Traister, naming other Supreme Court decisions which affirmed rights for Americans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the opinion, Alito \u0022disavows the entire line of jurisprudence upon which Roe rests: the existence of \u0026#039;unenumerated rights\u0026#039; that safeguard individual autonomy from state invasion,\u0022 wrote Mark Joseph Stern at Slate.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court has identified plenty of \u0026#039;unenumerated rights\u0026#039; that lack deep roots in American history,\u0022 he added. \u0022Most recently, the court established the right of same-sex couples to be intimate (2003\u0026#039;s Lawrence v. Texas) and get married (2015\u0026#039;s Obergefell v. Hodges). Alito dismissed both decisions in harsh terms.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther legal experts also raised alarm that the court\u0026#039;s conservative majority appears to be \u0022a half step away from letting states criminalize same-sex sexual intimacy.\u0022\r\n\r\nStern wrote that Alito appeared to include language in the draft opinion which suggested the overturning of Roe would not weaken the protections that were affirmed by Loving v. Virginia, which affirmed the right to interracial marriage; Griswold v. Connecticut, which protected the right to obtain contraceptives; Skinner v. Oklahoma, which held that compulsory sterilization of people convicted of crimes was unconstitutional; and Pierce v. Society of Sisters, which struck down a law requiring parents to send their children to public schools.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022But Alito actually makes it extremely clear that he is not including Lawrence or Obergefell in his category of safe precedents!\u0022 Stern said. \u0022Instead, he appears to include them as an example of illegitimate rights like abortion, which he is overruling in this very opinion!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As written, the draft is quite blithe and unflinching in its disdain for the constitutional basis of gay rights,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nDespite Alito\u0026#039;s claim in the draft that previous decisions pertaining to Americans\u0026#039; right to privacy will not be overturned, journalist Emma Vigeland said, lower courts are likely to \u0022chip away at birth control legality, appealing it all the way up to this extremist SCOTUS.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt The Daily Beast, Jay Michaelson wrote that with abortion rights found by the court to be not \u0022deeply rooted\u0022 in U.S. history and therefore not protected under the Constitution, marriage equality could be overturned \u0022within a year or two.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unless another justice leaves the court, the constitutional right to marriage for all is going to be overturned,\u0022 Michaelson wrote. \u0022The only question is whether Republicans will have a veto-proof majority (or the presidency in 2024) to ban both abortion and gay marriage anywhere in the nation.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported Monday, with evidence emerging that the court is preparing to overturn Roe—likely making abortion illegal in more than two dozen states—Republican senators are currently developing a strategy to pass a nationwide ban on abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy, and anti-choice groups have lobbied potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates to run on passing the legislation.