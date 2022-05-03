Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Greenpeace Houston protest

Greenpeace USA climbers hang from and blockade the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown, Texas on September 12, 2019, shutting down the largest fossil fuel thoroughfare in the United States. (Photo: Greenpeace USA)

Climate Activists Who Blocked Houston Bridge to Fossil Fuel Traffic Cleared of All Federal Charges

"The most dangerous thing about that shipping channel wasn't the activists—it was and continues to be fossil fuel executives' reckless plans to push us further towards climate chaos."

Brett Wilkins

After two years in the court system, Greenpeace USA announced Tuesday that 22 activists who suspended themselves from a Texas bridge in a daring 2019 protest targeting key fossil fuel infrastructure reached an agreement that will allow them to be cleared of all federal charges.

"We can either take the bold actions necessary to stave off the climate crisis today or suffer the radical consequences of climate-fueled disasters."

The environmental group said the activists signed a deferred prosecution agreement under which the U.S. Attorney General's office will dismiss the case following a brief waiting period, pending payment of certain costs incurred by law enforcement.

"In Houston and around the world, Black, Brown, and Indigenous peoples are on the frontlines of the climate crisis," Greenpeace USA activist Rico Sisney, who participated in the protest, said in a statement.

"For too long, fossil fuel companies have poisoned communities to line the pockets of a handful of billionaires," he added. "They've gotten away with it in the same way that corporations and politicians get away with dehumanizing migrants, disabled, low-income, and other marginalized people all too often. Working together, we can ensure that the clean energy revolution will leave no one behind."

On September 12, 2019, a group of Greenpeace activists rappelled from the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown, the nation's largest fossil fuel thoroughfare, for 18 hours ahead of a Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston. Local media reported the direct action forced the closure of the Port of Houston for approximately 24 hours. 

According to Greenpeace:

On average, 700,000 barrels of oil pass through the Houston Ship Channel every single day. Cancer-causing toxic air and water pollution harm local communities every day, while the continuation and expansion of fossil fuel business harm us all as we barrel towards a point of no return in the climate crisis.

The shores of the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel are home to the second-largest petrochemical complex in the world. Refineries operated by ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and more sit dangerously close to homes and schools. Every day, these facilities threaten the health of the majority Black, Brown, and low-income communities that surround them. 

"I don't want to see every single corner of this country be exploited for fossil fuels while communities are being torn apart by oil spills, chemical fires, and more extreme floods, fires, droughts, and storms," protester Piper Werle wrote at the time. "If we don't rise up and resist... the oil industry right now, we'll soon be at the point of no return."

Twenty-two demonstrators were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting obstruction of navigable waters, which could have resulted in a year in federal prison and a $2,500 fine.

Harris County prosecutors charged 31 people involved with the protest with felonies under a highly controversial fossil fuel industry-backed state law criminalizing interference with oil and gas pipelines and other "critical infrastructure;" however, a grand jury declined to indict them.

Noting that "we are in a climate emergency created by the fossil fuel industry," Greenpeace USA deputy general counsel Deepa Padmanabha warned Tuesday that "we have little more than a decade to take ambitious action to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."

"That means starting the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy now," she continued. "We can either take the bold actions necessary to stave off the climate crisis today or suffer the radical consequences of climate-fueled disasters—more floods, more megastorms, and more fires—for years to come."

"This was a peaceful action," Padmanabha added. "The most dangerous thing about that shipping channel wasn't the activists—it was and continues to be fossil fuel executives' reckless plans to push us further towards climate chaos."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Greenpeace Houston protest

Climate Activists Who Blocked Houston Bridge to Fossil Fuel Traffic Cleared of All Federal Charges

"The most dangerous thing about that shipping channel wasn't the activists—it was and continues to be fossil fuel executives' reckless plans to push us further towards climate chaos."

Brett Wilkins ·

Republican Sen. Susan Collins meets with Justice Neil Gorsuch

If Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Lied About Roe, Group Challenges Susan Collins to Lead 'Call for Impeachment'

"If only there had been some warning signs about Kavanaugh's dishonesty," quipped another advocacy group.

Jake Johnson ·

A woman cries in front of Supreme Court

Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights

"Everything is on the table and clearly has been," said one observer. "Marriage equality. Griswold. Loving. Don't ever listen to anyone who tells you such fears are silly or overblown."

Julia Conley ·

Greenpeace activists sit chained into oil barrels as they protest outside the headquarters of oil giant BP in London on February 5, 2020, on the day that the company's new CEO, Bernard Looney, was set to take up his role. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

'Grotesque': BP Enjoys Largest Profits in Decade as Boris Johnson Rejects Windfall Tax

"Refusing a windfall tax is a political choice which shows the Tories aren't on the side of the British people."

Andrea Germanos ·

fox_viligante_violence

'Fox News Model' Fomenting Divisions Within Democratic Societies, Global Watchdog Warns

"The 'Fox News-ization' of the media poses a fatal danger for democracies because it undermines the basis of civil harmony and tolerant public debate," said the leader of Reporters Without Borders.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. GOP Accidentally Admits That Biden Has the Power to Cancel Student Debt
  3. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  4. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  5. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  6. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  7. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  8. Potential US Proxy War in Ukraine Could Be Disastrous
  9. Seeing Inflation as 'Opportunity,' Corporations Are Profiting From Price Hikes: Analysis
  10. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.