Climate Activists Who Blocked Houston Bridge to Fossil Fuel Traffic Cleared of All Federal Charges

After two years in the court system, Greenpeace USA announced Tuesday that 22 activists who suspended themselves from a Texas bridge in a daring 2019 protest targeting key fossil fuel infrastructure reached an agreement that will allow them to be cleared of all federal charges.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can either take the bold actions necessary to stave off the climate crisis today or suffer the radical consequences of climate-fueled disasters.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe environmental group said the activists signed a deferred prosecution agreement under which the U.S. Attorney General\u0026#039;s office will dismiss the case following a brief waiting period, pending payment of certain costs incurred by law enforcement.\r\n\r\n\u0022In Houston and around the world, Black, Brown, and Indigenous peoples are on the frontlines of the climate crisis,\u0022 Greenpeace USA activist Rico Sisney, who participated in the protest, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022For too long, fossil fuel companies have poisoned communities to line the pockets of a handful of billionaires,\u0022 he added. \u0022They\u0026#039;ve gotten away with it in the same way that corporations and politicians get away with dehumanizing migrants, disabled, low-income, and other marginalized people all too often. Working together, we can ensure that the clean energy revolution will leave no one behind.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn September 12, 2019, a group of Greenpeace activists rappelled from the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown, the nation\u0026#039;s largest fossil fuel thoroughfare, for 18 hours ahead of a Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston. Local media reported the direct action forced the closure of the Port of Houston for approximately 24 hours.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Greenpeace:\r\n\r\n\r\nOn average, 700,000 barrels of oil pass through the Houston Ship Channel every single day. Cancer-causing toxic air and water pollution harm local communities every day, while the continuation and expansion of fossil fuel business harm us all as we barrel towards a point of no return in the climate crisis.\r\n\r\nThe shores of the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel are home to the second-largest petrochemical complex in the world. Refineries operated by ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and more sit dangerously close to homes and schools. Every day, these facilities threaten the health of the majority Black, Brown, and low-income communities that surround them.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t want to see every single corner of this country be exploited for fossil fuels while communities are being torn apart by oil spills, chemical fires, and more extreme floods, fires, droughts, and storms,\u0022 protester Piper Werle wrote at the time. \u0022If we don\u0026#039;t rise up and resist... the oil industry right now, we\u0026#039;ll soon be at the point of no return.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwenty-two demonstrators were arrested and charged with\u0026nbsp;aiding and abetting obstruction of navigable waters, which could have resulted in a year in federal prison and a $2,500 fine.\r\n\r\nHarris County prosecutors charged 31 people involved with the protest with felonies under a highly controversial fossil fuel industry-backed state law criminalizing interference with oil and gas pipelines and other \u0022critical infrastructure;\u0022 however, a grand jury declined to indict them.\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022we are in a climate emergency created by the fossil fuel industry,\u0022 Greenpeace USA deputy general counsel Deepa Padmanabha warned Tuesday that \u0022we have little more than a decade to take ambitious action to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That means starting the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy now,\u0022 she continued. \u0022We can either take the bold actions necessary to stave off the climate crisis today or suffer the radical consequences of climate-fueled disasters—more floods, more megastorms, and more fires—for years to come.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was a peaceful action,\u0022 Padmanabha added. \u0022The most dangerous thing about that shipping channel wasn\u0026#039;t the activists—it was and continues to be fossil fuel executives\u0026#039; reckless plans to push us further towards climate chaos.\u0022