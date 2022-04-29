Pacific Elders Say US-China Military Tensions Secondary to Rising Seas

As military tensions mount between the United States and China over the Solomon Islands\u0026#039; decision to pursue a security pact with Beijing, former Pacific Island nation leaders on Friday reaffirmed that rising sea levels driven by climate change—not great-power geopolitical jostling—is the region\u0026#039;s biggest threat.\r\n\r\n\u0022These nations have done very little to address their own greenhouse gas emissions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Pacific Elders Voice Group—whose members include the former leaders of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Kiribati, and Tuvalu; a Fijian ex-minister; and a former congressional delegate from the U.S. colony of Guam—issued a statement saying it \u0022reiterates that the primary security threat to the Pacific is climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The growing military tension in the Pacific region created by both China and the United States and its allies, including Australia, does little to address the real threat to the region caused by climate change,\u0022 the group asserted. \u0022These nations have done very little to address their own greenhouse gas emissions, despite statements of intent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to The Guardian:\r\n\r\n\r\nClimate-induced migration has already begun from the Pacific, with people across the region forced to leave a number of island groups that are disappearing or becoming uninhabitable due to rising sea levels.\r\n\r\nLast year\u0026#039;s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said global heating above 1.5°C\u0026nbsp; would be \u0022catastrophic\u0022 for Pacific Island nations and could lead to the loss of entire countries due to sea level rise within the century.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe former leaders\u0026#039; statement comes amid increasingly tense relations between the United States, Australia, and other allies on one side and China on the other over the latter\u0026#039;s recent signing of a bilateral security agreement with the Solomon Islands.\r\n\r\nWhile insisting that Ukraine has the sovereign right to pursue closer ties with NATO and the West, the United States has refused to rule out an invasion of the Solomon Islands if its leaders allow China to establish a military base there.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, as Australian media amplify calls to bomb and invade the Solomon Islands, right-wing Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week threatened that a Chinese base on the archipelago would constitute a \u0022red line.\u0022\r\n\r\nFiring back at Australian objections to a perceived lack of transparency surrounding the security agreement, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday that, \u0022I learnt of the AUKUS treaty in the media,\u0022 a reference to the new trilateral treaty between the U.S., U.K., and Australia.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The AUKUS treaty will see nuclear submarines in Pacific waters,\u0022 said Sogavare. \u0022One would expect that as a member of the Pacific Family, Solomon Islands... would have been consulted,\u0022 he added, referring to Australia\u0026#039;s oft-derided description of regional relations, in which Canberra plays the dominant role.\r\n\r\nNumerous analysts say AUKUS—which Beijing denounced as a return to a \u0022Cold War\u0022 mentality that would \u0022undermine peace and stability\u0022 in the region—was the main impetus for the China-Solomon Islands pact.\r\n\r\n\u0022The security and future of the Pacific must be determined primarily by Pacific Island countries and not by external powers competing over strategic interests within our region,\u0022 the Pacific Elders Voice Group said in its statement. \u0022We call on all nations to respect the sovereignty of all Pacific Island countries and the right of Pacific peoples to develop and implement their own security strategies without undue coercion from outsiders.\u0022