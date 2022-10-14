New Bill Would Ban Private Insurance Plans From Using 'Medicare' Name

Legislation unveiled Thursday by two House progressives would ban private insurers from using the \u0022Medicare\u0022 label in plan titles and advertising, an effort to curb misleading marketing practices that for-profit health giants have used to expand their reach at great costs to patients and the federal government.\r\n\r\nIntroduced by Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the Save Medicare Act would change the official name of Medicare Advantage (MA) to \u0022Alternative Private Health Plan\u0022 to make clear that such coverage is offered by for-profit companies.\r\n\r\n\u0022\u0026#039;Medicare Advantage\u0026#039; is just private insurance that profits by denying coverage, and the name is being used to trick seniors into enrolling. That\u0026#039;s not right,\u0022 Khanna said in a statement. \u0022This bill will prevent these private insurers from labeling themselves as ‘Medicare\u0026#039; and allow us to focus on strengthening and expanding real Medicare instead.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo deter for-profit companies from using the Medicare name in its health insurance advertising, the bill proposes levying a $100,000 penalty for each use of the label in the title of a private plan.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the latest data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 28 million people—nearly half of the eligible Medicare population—are currently enrolled in MA plans that are supposed to follow rules set by Medicare, which funds the privately run plans.\r\n\r\nIn practice, as The New York Times demonstrated this past weekend, MA is rife with fraud as private insurance giants frequently attempt to overbill Medicare, which funds the private plans that often skimp on care.\r\n\r\n\u0022The health system Kaiser Permanente called doctors in during lunch and after work and urged them to add additional illnesses to the medical records of patients they hadn\u0026#039;t seen in weeks,\u0022 the Times reported, detailing a scheme to make patients appear sicker in order to reap more government money. \u0022Doctors who found enough new diagnoses could earn bottles of Champagne, or a bonus in their paycheck.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Anthem, a large insurer now called Elevance Health, paid more to doctors who said their patients were sicker,\u0022 the newspaper added. \u0022And executives at UnitedHealth Group, the country\u0026#039;s largest insurer, told their workers to mine old medical records for more illnesses—and when they couldn\u0026#039;t find enough, sent them back to try again.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite longstanding accusations of fraud and abuse, MA plans continue to receive generous funding from the federal government. Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that the private plans will see an average 8.5% revenue boost next year, one of the program\u0026#039;s largest-ever pay hikes.\r\n\r\n\u0022Only Medicare is Medicare. It is one of the most popular and important services the government provides,\u0022 Pocan said Thursday. \u0022We should be working to expand this service to include coverage for dental, vision, and hearing care, as well as looking at ways to strengthen it rather than allowing these \u0026#039;Medicare Advantage\u0026#039; programs to provide pale alternatives to what Medicare does.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These non-Medicare plans run by private insurers undermine traditional Medicare,\u0022 Pocan continued. \u0022They often leave patients without the benefits they need while overcharging the federal government for corporate profit.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Save Medicare Act, Pocan argued, would eliminate \u0022any confusion about what is—and what is not—Medicare\u0022 and ensure that \u0022this essential program will continue to serve seniors and other Americans for years to come.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new bill was announced days before the October 15 start of Medicare\u0026#039;s open enrollment period, which comes as advocates continue to raise alarm over the Biden administration\u0026#039;s decision to rebrand and sustain a Medicare privatization effort that began during Donald Trump\u0026#039;s presidency.\r\n\r\nNow known as ACO Reach, the program has been dubbed \u0022Medicare Advantage on steroids.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So-called Medicare Advantage is neither Medicare nor an advantage,\u0022 said Wendell Potter, president of the Center for Health and Democracy. \u0022It is simply another scheme by the insurance companies to line their pockets at the expense of consumers.\u0022\r\n\r\nDiane Archer, president of Just Care USA and an outspoken critic of both Medicare Advantage and ACO Reach, said that \u0022Medicare is a national treasure, delivering real value to millions of older adults and people with disabilities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Corporate insurance plans too often lean on Medicare\u0026#039;s good name to mislead people into signing up with them,\u0022 Archer added. \u0022Rep. Pocan and Rep. Khanna\u0026#039;s bill would put an end to this practice.\u0022