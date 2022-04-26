Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Derrick Davis, a member of West Virginia New Jobs Coalition, hangs up signage during a community gathering and job fair on April 8, 2021 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Derrick Davis, a member of West Virginia New Jobs Coalition, hangs up signage during a community gathering and job fair on April 8, 2021 in Charleston, West Virginia. (Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)

'Penny Wise and Pound Foolish': Democrats Urged to Reject Pivot to Austerity

"Without further action, the economic gains we've made since we passed the American Rescue Plan will be erased," argued an alliance of grassroots organizations.

Jake Johnson

Grassroots progressive groups on Tuesday urged Democratic congressional leaders to ignore Republicans, right-wing members of their own party, and neoliberal economists who are pushing lawmakers to hit the brakes on federal spending as inflation surges to levels not seen in decades.

"Pulling back on effective, popular investments will not solve the problems we face."

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the ProsperUS coalition counters that such a "pivot to austerity" would only "make families poorer, increase unemployment, and cancel long-overdue, necessary, and widely-popular investments in our economy."

"Without further action, the economic gains we've made since we passed the American Rescue Plan will be erased," the coalition wrote, referring to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure that economist Larry Summers—who served as secretary of the Treasury Department during the Clinton years—has attempted to blame for rising inflation.

But ProsperUS—a diverse alliance coalition of labor, faith-based, small business, and policy organizations—argues "that "while rising prices are creating real harm for millions of families, it is increasingly clear that rising prices are the result of corporate greed and supply chain issues, not public spending."

To bolster its case, the coalition points to a recent analysis by the Economic Policy Institute's Josh Bivens, who contends that "the rise in inflation has not been driven by anything that looks like an overheating labor market—instead it has been driven by higher corporate profit margins and supply-chain bottlenecks."

"Policy efforts meant to cool off labor markets—like very rapid and sharp interest rate increases—are likely not necessary to restrain inflationary pressures in the medium term," Bivens concluded. "Other tools that would be less damaging to typical families—like care investments to boost expected growth in labor supply or a temporary excess profits tax—could be effective in tamping down inflation over the next year and should be a bigger part of the policy mix."

ProsperUS sent its letter as President Joe Biden's flagship Build Back Better package continues to languish in the U.S. Senate due largely to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has cited inflation and the national debt to argue against additional federal spending on green energy, child care, and other priorities.

In a statement on Tuesday, ProsperUS spokesperson Claire Guzdar cautioned that "choosing to veer away from investments that succeeded so incredibly in keeping families and the economy afloat over the last two years could derail our economic recovery altogether"—an assessment that economists have echoed, citing the consequences of austerity in the wake of the Great Recession.

"Starving our economy of these long-term investments," added Guzdar, "is penny wise and pound foolish and will lead to slower growth, fewer jobs, less revenue, and larger deficits in the long run."

As a cautionary tale, ProsperUS points to the expiration of the boosted Child Tax Credit at the end of last year. In January—the first month since June 2021 that eligible families didn't receive the monthly benefit—child poverty spiked by 41%, and subsequent survey results showed that Democrats are shedding support among families that have been cut off from the payments.

"Pulling back on effective, popular investments will not solve the problems we face," the coalition's letter reads. "As both polling and recent demonstrations remind us, people across the country are looking to Congress to build on the successes of the last year by delivering on care, climate, and good jobs. We urge you to act now to fulfill the promise of desperately needed federal investments—workers, families, and communities across the country are counting on you."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all

Shareholders Target Wall Street Banks With 'Groundbreaking' Climate Resolutions

"Investors are saying we can't conduct business in a world that is on fire, that has heatwaves and insufficient water. And I do think companies are beginning to understand that it's in their interest to take action."

Brett Wilkins ·

joe-manchin-getty1236279314

'No Negotiating With Arsonists': Green Groups Slam Manchin-Led Climate Compromise With GOP

"This is not a climate deal, this is breakfast for industry."

Jessica Corbett ·

Derrick Davis, a member of West Virginia New Jobs Coalition, hangs up signage during a community gathering and job fair on April 8, 2021 in Charleston, West Virginia.

'Penny Wise and Pound Foolish': Democrats Urged to Reject Pivot to Austerity

"Without further action, the economic gains we've made since we passed the American Rescue Plan will be erased," argued an alliance of grassroots organizations.

Jake Johnson ·

Marijuana dispensary

House Dems Back Marijuana Industry Workers in Unionizing Push

"Workers need economic security and fair treatment in the workplace, and cannabis workers are no different," said one union representative recently.

Julia Conley ·

A woman holds her child on her lap in Kolkata, India on May 7, 2020.

Poor Nations Face 'Perfect Storm' of Debt, Food, and Energy Crises: UN

"In the face of this gathering storm of adversity, we must come together as an international community," said United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States
  2. 'Just Cancel It': 85% of Young US Voters Want Action on Student Debt
  3. Katie Porter Leads Letter Urging Biden Not to Dump More Money Into Medicare Advantage
  4. Steven Donziger Walks Free After 993 Days of 'Completely Unjust' Detention
  5. California Briefly Runs on 97% Renewable Energy—Reveals a Future in Which Oil and Gas Dictators Can Be Defunded
  6. DeSantis Spars With Disney to Make Straight White Christians Think the GOP Is Protecting Their Kids
  7. Sanders Warns Against Massive Congressional Bailout for Bezos Space Company
  8. 'A Real Threat to Democracy': Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion
  9. Joe Biden: Stop Telling People You're on Their Side and Start Showing Them You Are
  10. 'Journalism Is Not a Crime': Outrage as Judge Approves Assange Extradition to US
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.