'Elon, There Are Rules': EU Says Twitter Must Comply With New Digital Services Act

The European Union on Tuesday warned Elon Musk that Twitter, now owned\u0026nbsp;by Tesla\u0026#039;s chief executive, must comply with the bloc\u0026#039;s new law\u0026nbsp;that aims to halt the online spread of hate speech and other illicit content, or risk substantial fines\u0026nbsp;or a continent-wide ban—possibly foreshadowing a\u0026nbsp;global regulatory fight over\u0026nbsp;the social media platform.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Twitter does not comply with our law, there are sanctions.\u0022\r\n\r\nLess than 24 hours after Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, E.U. internal market commissioner\u0026nbsp;Thierry Breton delivered a stark message to\u0026nbsp;the world\u0026#039;s richest man via the\u0026nbsp;Financial Times.\r\n\r\n\u0022Elon, there are rules,\u0022 said Breton. \u0022You are welcome but these are our rules. It\u0026#039;s not your rules which will apply here.\u0022\r\n\r\nBreton\u0026#039;s comments come just days after lawmakers in Brussels approved the\u0026nbsp;Digital Services Act, a landmark piece of legislation that seeks to minimize the harmful effects associated with social media and e-commerce by\u0026nbsp;requiring Big Tech firms to remove content and products deemed illegal by E.U. member states.\r\n\r\nDuring a Tuesday news briefing, European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke\u0026nbsp;reminded\u0026nbsp;Musk that \u0022our Digital Services Act applies to all major platforms, to ensure their power over public debate is subject to democratically validated rules to better protect fundamental rights online.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen Musk took control of Twitter on\u0026nbsp;Monday, he\u0026nbsp;called free speech \u0022the bedrock of a functioning democracy\u0022 and described the Silicon Valley-based app on which hundreds of millions of people rely for news as\u0026nbsp;\u0022the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.\u0022\r\n\r\nJournalist Anand Giridharadas countered that Musk is \u0022doing is what plutocrats have been doing... branding themselves the solution to the very problem they are.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn his pitch to take over\u0026nbsp;Twitter, Musk, a self-described \u0022free speech absolutist\u0022 who has used the app to attack regulators and critics,\u0026nbsp;vowed to weaken content moderation on the site. Republican lawmakers are hopeful that under Musk\u0026#039;s ownership, Twitter could reinstate former President Donald Trump, who was banned for repeatedly violating the platform\u0026#039;s rules governing hate speech and misinformation, culminating in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.\r\n\r\nBreton, meanwhile, said that he wanted to give Musk a \u0022reality check\u0022 before he loosened any of the platform\u0026#039;s content moderation policies.\u0026nbsp;If Twitter fails to comply with the Digital Services Act, the E.U. commissioner warned, it could be prohibited in Europe.\r\n\r\n\u0022Anyone who wants to benefit from this market will have to fulfill\u0026nbsp;our rules,\u0022 Breton told FT. \u0022The board [of Twitter] will have to make sure that if it operates in Europe it will have to fulfill the obligations, including moderation, open algorithms, freedom of speech, transparency in rules, obligations to comply with our own rules for hate speech, revenge porn, [and] harassment.”\r\n\r\n\u0022If [Twitter] does not comply with our law,\u0022 he added, \u0022there are sanctions—6%\u0026nbsp;of the revenue and, if they continue, banned from operating in Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the newspaper reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Digital Services Act forces the like of Twitter to disclose to regulators how they are tackling content such as disinformation and war propaganda. The groundbreaking rules are part of a bigger push by Brussels to curb the power of large online platforms, including Facebook and Google. Last month, the E.U. also unveiled the Digital Markets Act, aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech, including a ban on platforms promoting their own services ahead of rivals.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules—regardless of their shareholding,\u0022 Breton tweeted on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Mr. Musk knows this well,\u0022 Breton added. \u0022He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act.\u0022