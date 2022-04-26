Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

E.U. internal market commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a press conference on March 30, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium.

E.U. internal market commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a press conference on March 30, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

'Elon, There Are Rules': EU Says Twitter Must Comply With New Digital Services Act

One day after Elon Musk took over Twitter, a top European regulator gave the world's richest man a "reality check" about how they will respond if he loosens the platform's content moderation policies.

Kenny Stancil

The European Union on Tuesday warned Elon Musk that Twitter, now owned by Tesla's chief executive, must comply with the bloc's new law that aims to halt the online spread of hate speech and other illicit content, or risk substantial fines or a continent-wide ban—possibly foreshadowing a global regulatory fight over the social media platform.

"If Twitter does not comply with our law, there are sanctions."

Less than 24 hours after Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, E.U. internal market commissioner Thierry Breton delivered a stark message to the world's richest man via the Financial Times.

"Elon, there are rules," said Breton. "You are welcome but these are our rules. It's not your rules which will apply here."

Breton's comments come just days after lawmakers in Brussels approved the Digital Services Act, a landmark piece of legislation that seeks to minimize the harmful effects associated with social media and e-commerce by requiring Big Tech firms to remove content and products deemed illegal by E.U. member states.

During a Tuesday news briefing, European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke reminded Musk that "our Digital Services Act applies to all major platforms, to ensure their power over public debate is subject to democratically validated rules to better protect fundamental rights online."

When Musk took control of Twitter on Monday, he called free speech "the bedrock of a functioning democracy" and described the Silicon Valley-based app on which hundreds of millions of people rely for news as "the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

Journalist Anand Giridharadas countered that Musk is "doing is what plutocrats have been doing... branding themselves the solution to the very problem they are."

Related Content

elon_musk

'A Real Threat to Democracy': Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion

Julia Conley

In his pitch to take over Twitter, Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist" who has used the app to attack regulators and critics, vowed to weaken content moderation on the site. Republican lawmakers are hopeful that under Musk's ownership, Twitter could reinstate former President Donald Trump, who was banned for repeatedly violating the platform's rules governing hate speech and misinformation, culminating in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Breton, meanwhile, said that he wanted to give Musk a "reality check" before he loosened any of the platform's content moderation policies. If Twitter fails to comply with the Digital Services Act, the E.U. commissioner warned, it could be prohibited in Europe.

"Anyone who wants to benefit from this market will have to fulfill our rules," Breton told FT. "The board [of Twitter] will have to make sure that if it operates in Europe it will have to fulfill the obligations, including moderation, open algorithms, freedom of speech, transparency in rules, obligations to comply with our own rules for hate speech, revenge porn, [and] harassment.”

"If [Twitter] does not comply with our law," he added, "there are sanctions—6% of the revenue and, if they continue, banned from operating in Europe."

As the newspaper reported:

The Digital Services Act forces the like of Twitter to disclose to regulators how they are tackling content such as disinformation and war propaganda. The groundbreaking rules are part of a bigger push by Brussels to curb the power of large online platforms, including Facebook and Google. Last month, the E.U. also unveiled the Digital Markets Act, aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech, including a ban on platforms promoting their own services ahead of rivals.

"Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules—regardless of their shareholding," Breton tweeted on Tuesday.

"Mr. Musk knows this well," Breton added. "He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Biden Urged to 'Do Better' After Pardoning or Commuting Sentences of Just 78 People

"This early use of clemency power is a good first step in the long road to end mass incarceration, but there is a lot more work to be done if the president is to fulfill his commitment to justice and equity."

Jessica Corbett ·

A man sorts prescription pills

'Put Patients First': 70+ Groups Push Senate to Act on Sky-High Drug Prices

"After years of promises to lower the prices of prescription drugs, voters are demanding elected officials follow through."

Jake Johnson ·

Brazil #AtoPelaTerra

Brazil Court Deals Blow to Massive Amazon Gold Mine Project

One prosecutor called the ruling "another victory for the Indigenous and riverine people of Volta Grande do Xingu," who "know that a mining project can have devastating impacts on the region."

Brett Wilkins ·

Member of the International Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (IPRI) delegation to Turkey Osman Kavala is seen during a joint press conference after the 11th International Conference on the European Union, Turkey, the Middle East and the Kurds at European Parliament headquarters in Brussels on December 11, 2014. (Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Life Sentence for Turkish Activist Called 'Devastating Blow' to Human Rights Worldwide

"We have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions," said Amnesty International after Osman Kavala's aggravated life sentence.

Andrea Germanos ·

Children in hospital in Afghanistan

Afghan-American Groups Challenge Illegal Seizure of Billions by US

"The seizure of funds would be a deep and grave injustice adding to the continued suffering for the Afghan people that would be felt for generations," said one rights advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States
  2. 'Just Cancel It': 85% of Young US Voters Want Action on Student Debt
  3. Katie Porter Leads Letter Urging Biden Not to Dump More Money Into Medicare Advantage
  4. Steven Donziger Walks Free After 993 Days of 'Completely Unjust' Detention
  5. California Briefly Runs on 97% Renewable Energy—Reveals a Future in Which Oil and Gas Dictators Can Be Defunded
  6. DeSantis Spars With Disney to Make Straight White Christians Think the GOP Is Protecting Their Kids
  7. Sanders Warns Against Massive Congressional Bailout for Bezos Space Company
  8. 'A Real Threat to Democracy': Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion
  9. Joe Biden: Stop Telling People You're on Their Side and Start Showing Them You Are
  10. 'Journalism Is Not a Crime': Outrage as Judge Approves Assange Extradition to US
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.