THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

E.U. Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová discusses efforts to protect journalists on September 16, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.

E.U. Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová discusses efforts to protect journalists on September 16, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

'Red Line' Crossed: EU Official Threatens Sanctions After Musk Suspends Journalists

The bloc's Digital Services Act "requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights," said Věra Jourová. "This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act. Elon Musk should be aware of that."

Kenny Stancil

A European Union official on Friday denounced Elon Musk for suspending several journalists from Twitter and warned the social media site's billionaire owner, a self-described champion of free speech, that his attack on press freedom is likely to result in sanctions.

Taking to the platform, E.U. Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová wrote: "News about [the] arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. E.U.'s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act. Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon."

In an attempt to justify his move, Musk claimed that the suspended journalists shared real-time details about his location. The Twitter CEO's allegation stems from the journalists' reporting on a recently suspended account that used publicly available data to track the movements of his private jet.

However, in the wake of the suspensions, which were imposed without notice or immediate explanation, The Washington Post reported that "none of the tweets from suspended reporters" that it reviewed "revealed the location of Musk or his family."

Musk later argued that merely including a link to the flight-tracking account in the course of reporting amounts to a violation of Twitter's newly amended policy against sharing a person's "live location information."

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog group that defends press freedom worldwide, said in a statement that "if confirmed as retaliation for their work," Musk's recent Twitter suspensions "would be a serious violation of journalists' right to report the news without fear of reprisal."

Related Content

Elon Musk

'Elon, There Are Rules': EU Says Twitter Must Comply With New Digital Services Act

Kenny Stancil

This is not the first time that E.U. officials have reminded Musk of the need to ensure that his Twitter operation adheres to the bloc's rules.

Less than 24 hours after Musk purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal, E.U. internal market commissioner Thierry Breton gave Musk what he called a "reality check."

Breton told Musk that he must comply with the recently passed Digital Services Act, which aims to halt the online spread of hate speech and other illicit content, or risk substantial fines or a continent-wide ban.

"Elon, there are rules," said Breton. "You are welcome but these are our rules. It's not your rules which will apply here."

A recent analysis revealed that Twitter has seen an unprecedented surge in hate speech since Musk took over.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Police officers gather to remove activists during an anti death penalty protest in front of the US Supreme Court January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite US Opposition, UN Passes Resolution Condemning Death Penalty

"Joe Biden ran for president as an abolitionist... It is time for him to put this country on record as committed to ending the death penalty."

Julia Conley ·

E.U. Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová discusses efforts to protect journalists on September 16, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.

'Red Line' Crossed: EU Official Threatens Sanctions After Musk Suspends Journalists

The bloc's Digital Services Act "requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights," said Věra Jourová. "This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act. Elon Musk should be aware of that."

Kenny Stancil ·

Starbucks workers on strike in California

Starbucks Workers Launch Biggest Strike Yet in Rebellion Against 'Anti-Union Bullying'

"They're doubling down on their union-busting, so we're doubling down, too," said one worker. "We're demanding fair staffing, an end to store closures, and that Starbucks bargain with us in good faith."

Jake Johnson ·

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Florida

'You Don't Get to Lead a Government You Tried to Destroy': House Dems Move to Block Trump 2024 Run

"The 14th Amendment makes clear that based on his past behavior, Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again," said Rep. David Cicilline, the lead sponsor of a new bill raising a constitutional challenge against Trump's bid.

Jake Johnson ·

U.S. fighter jets are pictured

'A Moral and Political Disgrace': Just 11 Senators Vote No on $858 Billion Military Budget

"At a time when we spend more than the next 11 nations combined on defense, we should invest in healthcare, jobs, housing, and education—not more weapons of destruction," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.