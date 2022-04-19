'Stunning Clean Sweep' as Starbucks Workers Win 5 Straight Union Votes in Virginia

The nationwide wave of labor organizing by Starbucks workers continued to bear fruit Tuesday as employees at five of the coffee chain\u0026#039;s Richmond, Virginia stores overwhelmingly voted to unionize.\r\n\r\n\u0022Within 48 hours we had 70% of the store signed up for union cards.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to More Perfect Union, the votes at the five Richmond Starbucks were 17-1, 22-3, 11-2, 13-8, and 19-0. The stores are the company\u0026#039;s first in Virginia to unionize; workers at a Springfield location narrowly rejected forming a union last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022The movement of workers demanding dignity on the job wins again,\u0022 tweeted U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). \u0022Congratulations to Starbucks workers in Richmond on your vote to unionize! I will see you Sunday!\u0022\r\n\r\nSanders is scheduled to appear Sunday at Unity Fest, a free event \u0022to support and celebrate the organizing efforts of Starbucks workers locally and across the country.\u0022\r\n\r\nStarbucks Workers United, the group coordinating the nationwide organizing effort, now boasts a record of 21 unionizations in 23 attempts.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nInspired by the historic unionization of Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York late last year, the global coffee chain\u0026#039;s Richmond employees began their own organizing journey in February.\r\n\r\n\u0022It really came together fast for our store,\u0022 said Tyler Hofmann, a barista at the North Boulevard Starbucks. \u0022My store manager went on vacation, and I was like, this is the time, we have an opportunity to organize.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My store was super supportive,\u0022 he added, \u0022and within 48 hours we had 70% of the store signed up for union cards.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStarbucks workers have defied what they say is a concerted union-busting campaign by the Seattle-based company. Last week, a group of 24 of the coffee giant\u0026#039;s employees urged the U.S. House of Representatives\u0026#039; labor committee to compel billionaire Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to testify about what they called an incessant and unlawful effort to thwart the nationwide unionization drive.\r\n\r\nLast week, Bloomberg reported prosecutors at the National Labor Relations Board plan to formally accuse Starbucks of illegally firing a group of activists seeking to unionize their Memphis, Tennessee store.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRichmond Starbucks workers said the company utilized union-busting tactics as they sought to organize, including slashing employee hours.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s reached to a point where a lot of us have been, you know, discussing finding other jobs and stuff to be able to make ends meet,\u0022 barista Iman Djehiche told More Perfect Union. \u0022That\u0026#039;s been something we\u0026#039;ve been experiencing since we got our ballot date.\u0022\r\n\r\nBarista Cory Johnson said the union drive has boosted solidarity among his co-workers.\r\n\r\n\u0022In an industry that a lot of people, I think, write off and say can\u0026#039;t be organized, Starbucks baristas have shown that you can organize these places and you can win,\u0022 he said. \u0022It just takes one victory to kind of spark a movement. And even someone like Howard Schultz isn\u0026#039;t too big to organize against.\u0022