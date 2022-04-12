Many Dollar Store Discounts Packed With Toxic Chemicals: Report

Dollar stores are exposing their customers to hundreds of hazardous chemicals contained in packaging, cookware, and even children\u0026#039;s toys according to a study released Tuesday.\r\n\r\nThe findings from the Campaign for Healthier Solutions and the Ecology Center\u0026#039;s Healthy Stuff Lab come as dollar store chains have expanded across the U.S. in recent years as consumers have relied more heavily on the chains\u0026#039; low-priced goods.\r\n\r\n\u0022With their high profit margins, dollar stores must do more to ensure that all of these products are safe.\u0022\r\n\r\nResearchers analyzed 226 products purchased in 2021 from five popular discount stores including Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Five Below, Family Dollar, and 99 Cents Only, concluding that 120 of the products contained at least one \u0022chemical of concern.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe researchers were especially alarmed by the presence of toxic metals, endocrine-disruptors, and other harmful chemicals in products meant for children.\r\n\r\nA musical car toy sold at Dollar Tree in Texas had 174,000 parts per million of lead, while a toy pair of lips sold at Dollar General in California was made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a major source of phthalates, which have been linked to damage to reproductive systems and cancers.\r\n\r\nEven at low levels, lead and phthalates have been found to cause harm to children who are exposed to them.\r\n\r\n\u0022As a parent, I should be able to buy a product without expecting to poison my child,\u0022 José Bravo, national coordinator at the Campaign for Healthier Solutions, told The Guardian.\r\n\r\nMarketing their products to low-income families, chains including Dollar Tree and Dollar General have raked in massive profits in recent years.\r\n\r\nDollar General\u0026#039;s profits rose by 4% to $678 million in the second quarter of 2021, and it reported $25.6 billion in revenue in 2018. Dollar Tree, which bought Family Dollar in 2015, reported $25.5 billion in sales between early 2020 and January 2021 as well as $1.34 billion in profits.\r\n\r\nOut of 7,300 retail stores that opened in 2020 and 2021, 43% of them were dollar stores.\r\n\r\n\u0022With their high profit margins, dollar stores must do more to ensure that all of these products are safe,\u0022 said Bravo in a statement.\r\n\r\nAside from toxins found in children\u0026#039;s products, the researchers found:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tBPA-based coating inside canned food packaging;\r\n\tCookware coated with BPA and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)‚ often called \u0022forever chemicals\u0022 because they can accumulate in the environment over time instead of breaking down;\r\n\tBisphenol S, which like BPA has been linked to reproductive harm and abnormalities in brain development, in 100% of receipts at all five retailers; and\r\n\tElectronics containing flame retardants and phthalate plasticizers.\r\n\r\n\r\nParticularly considering the chains\u0026#039; high profit margins, the researchers said, the stores must stop exposing families to toxins instead of ensuring their products contain only safe components.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are known substitutes for these hormone-disrupting chemical hazards,\u0022 Jeff Gearhart, research director of Ecology Center Healthy Stuff Lab, told The Guardian. \u0022The fact that they continue to be used in these low cost products that dollar stores sell is a real problem.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe groups noted that Dollar Tree announced in mid-2021 that it would eliminate the use of PVC in its private-brand children\u0026#039;s products and would no longer sell private-brand food and beverage products containing phthalates.\r\n\r\n\u0022The company now needs to expand their list of restricted chemicals and apply this to a wider scope of products,\u0022 said Bravo. \u0022We call on other dollar stores to match these efforts and go even further to ensure that products are safe for children and families.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We should not have to wait this long for dollar stores to adopt safer chemicals policies,\u0022 he added. \u0022Some chains like 99 Cents Only stores and Five Below have so far shown little to no interest in adopting safer chemicals policies, while Dollar Tree is leading the discount retail sector and Dollar General continues to make slow progress.\u0022