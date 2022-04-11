Defeated French Left Urges Voters to 'Block the Far-Right,' Reelect Macron

Sunday\u0026#039;s first-round French presidential elections left progressives with the unsavory choice of right-wing and extremist candidates in a decisive runoff later this month, with some defeated leftist contenders urging their supporters to avoid a far-right takeover by casting their ballots for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.\r\n\r\n\u0022The situation is serious—never has the far-right been so strong in France.\u0022\r\n\r\nMacron won the first-round contest with 27.6% of votes cast, with far-right parliamentarian and National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen trailing at 23%, according to Agence France-Presse.\r\n\r\nThe combined vote haul of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI), the center-left Socialist Party (P.S.), and the Greens was less than 30%. Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, received just 1.8% of the vote.\r\n\r\nAs Neal Lawson, director of the U.K.-based progressive advocacy group Compass noted, \u0022the debate in France was all about how right-wing the country is and should be.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHowever, LFI candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon came tantalizingly close to Le Pen, falling around 420,000 votes—or just over 1%—short of a second-place finish in Sunday\u0026#039;s first round. In a concession speech in which he did not mention Macron, Mélenchon advised his supporters to not vote for Le Pen in the second round.\r\n\r\n\u0022Everyone is up against the wall of their conscience as they are each time faced with a difficult decision,\u0022 he said. \u0022I know all of your anger, but I don\u0026#039;t want it to lead you to an irreparable mistake. We must not be misled, we know who we will never vote for. We must not give a single vote to Ms. Le Pen. I repeat: not a single vote for Ms. Le Pen.\u0022\r\n\r\nHidalgo, as well as the Greens\u0026#039; Yannick Jadot and Fabien Roussel of the Communist Party, implored their supporters to vote for Macron.\r\n\r\nLamenting that \u0022ecology... will be absent from the second round,\u0022 Jadot nevertheless called on voters \u0022to block the far-right\u0022 by casting their ballots for the president.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRoussel warned that \u0022the situation is serious—never has the far-right been so strong in France.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I will never allow a policy of hatred and division,\u0022 he added. \u0022That is why I call for defeating the extreme right on April 24.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor French progressives, choosing between what Workers\u0026#039; Struggle candidate Nathalie Arthaud called \u0022two enemies of the working class\u0022 will prove a bitter pill that many may choose not to swallow—a situation some observers say could prove Macron\u0026#039;s undoing.\r\n\r\nA post-election Ifop Opinion survey of Mélenchon voters found 44% planned to not vote in the second round, and while major polls show Macron leading Le Pen in the runoff round, the incumbent\u0026#039;s lead is in the single digits and within some surveys\u0026#039; margin of error.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLawson writes:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe steady and inexorable drift to the right is the real underlying problem. A divided left loses and becomes weaker... The cycle repeats itself and becomes self-fulling. Of course, the right in France are also divided but they find much better second-round representation in the shape of center-right Marcon or far-right Le Pen. For the left, in Macron, there is no fig leaf of progressivism remaining. The only reason to vote for him is to stop Le Pen but in so doing support the right-wing shift—just at a slower pace.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A divided left mostly loses to a united right,\u0022 Lawson warns. \u0022A left unable to see what it has in common, or who don\u0026#039;t see who the real enemy is, is not serving the people it claims to.\u0022\r\n\r\nMandu Reid, head of the U.K. Women\u0026#039;s Equality Party, tweeted that while \u0022many progressives are expressing relief\u0022 at the first-round results, \u0022I don\u0026#039;t feel that at all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I see the fact that millions of French people voted for Marine Le Pen as a dire warning,\u0022 she wrote. \u0022Progressive values are more under threat than ever—we have to wake up.\u0022