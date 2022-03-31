Amid Reports of Radiation Sickness, IAEA Says Russia Has Withdrawn From Chernobyl

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that Russian forces have almost entirely left the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, where officials said they were exposed to \u0022significant doses\u0022 of radiation since taking over the site in late February.\r\n\r\nThe BBC reported that some soldiers are being treated in Belarus for radiation sickness, which can cause a range of symptoms depending on the level of exposure including nausea, vomiting, skin damage, and seizures or coma in extreme cases.\r\n\r\nAccording to Energoatom, the Ukrainian state nuclear company, the troops \u0022panicked at the first sign of illness,\u0022 which \u0022showed up very quickly.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe agency reported that Russian soldiers dug trenches in the \u0022Red Forest,\u0022 which surrounds the former Chernobyl power plant that was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history in 1986. The forest has the most radioactive contamination of any part of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, a 1,000-square-mile area that was closed to the public after the accident, and was called the Red Forest after pine trees in the area turned red due to radiation absorption.\r\n\r\nThe former power plant is still staffed by workers, some of whom reported to Reuters earlier this week that they have been concerned about the Russians disturbing radioactive material since the troops took over the site.\r\n\r\n\u0022When they were asked if they knew about the 1986 catastrophe... they did not have a clue. They had no idea what kind of a facility they were at.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne employee told the outlet the Russian military\u0026#039;s actions were \u0022suicidal,\u0022 referring to troops who drove armored vehicles through the Red Forest and disturbed radioactive dust without radiation protection, likely causing internal radiation exposure as they inhaled the dust.\r\n\r\n\u0022The convoy kicked up a big column of dust. Many radiation safety sensors showed exceeded levels,\u0022 a worker told Reuters on Tuesday.\r\n\r\nThe Ukrainian state agency that manages the Exclusion Zone lost control of its radiation monitoring system shortly after the Russians seized Chernobyl, but said on February 27 that the last record its sensors had shown that the absorbed dose of radiation at the site was seven times higher than normal following the takeover.\r\n\r\nChernobyl workers have been held hostage at the site for several weeks, during which they observed that the Russian troops, including specialists trained to work with radioactive material, did not use protective gear.\r\n\r\nThe troops reportedly were not aware that they were in a radioactive area, according to Reuters.\r\n\r\n\u0022When they were asked if they knew about the 1986 catastrophe,\u0022 the workers told the news outlet, \u0022they did not have a clue. They had no idea what kind of a facility they were at.\u0022\r\n\r\nReports that Russian soldiers have now left the site with radiation sickness follow numerous earlier reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s military had been unprepared for its assault on Ukraine. Earlier this month, U.S. intelligence showed that \u0022poorly trained and ill-prepared\u0022 young Russian conscripts were surrendering in large numbers or sabotaging their vehicles to avoid combat.\r\n\r\n\u0022Russia\u0026#039;s ruthless treatment of its own soldiers, while concealable at a small scale, has now brought about operational repercussions,\u0022 Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies wrote earlier this month at The Guardian.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the soldiers left Chernobyl Thursday, some scientists expressed concern for animals that have lived in the Exclusion Zone since the 1986 disaster.\r\n\r\n\u0022Lots of rare species moved in when people moved out,\u0022 Prof. Nick Beresford told the BBC. \u0022We just don\u0026#039;t know how this will have affected the wildlife.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Russians\u0026#039; attacks on other nuclear sites, including Europe\u0026#039;s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, have also raised alarm in recent weeks.\r\n\r\nTroops shelled a cooling unit at the plant in early March in order to take control of the site.\r\n\r\n\u0022They intentionally shelled it with tanks. That was craziness,\u0022 Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko told the Washington Post Thursday. \u0022We came very close to a disaster. The first unit of the plant was hit. It was on fire. It shows what they are willing to do.\u0022