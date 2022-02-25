Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A worker sets a flag signaling radioactivity in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant during a drill organized by Ukraine's Emergency Ministry on November 8, 2006.

A worker sets a flag signaling radioactivity in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant during a drill organized by Ukraine's Emergency Ministry on November 8, 2006. (Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine Officials Warn Chernobyl Radiation Levels 'Exceeded'

Experts attribute the increased radiation levels to the Russian military's current assault on Ukraine.

Kenny Stancil

The Ukrainian government warned Friday that radiation near the Chernoybl nuclear power plant has "exceeded" control levels, a day after the Russian military took control of the area during its ongoing invasion, which has reached the capital of Kyiv.

Experts at the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine attributed the increased gamma radiation dose rate to the "disturbance of the top layer of soil from [the] movement of a large number of radio heavy military machinery through the Exclusion zone and increase of air pollution."

"The condition of Chernobyl nuclear facilities and other facilities is unchanged," according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian officials, meanwhile, continue to insist that radiation levels are normal, the Washington Post reported Friday.

"Radiation levels are normal in the NPP [nuclear power plant] area," said Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. "The NPP personnel continue to operate the power plant as usual and to monitor radiation levels."

The 1986 meltdown of a nuclear reactor at Chernobyl left the 1,000-square mile region surrounding it one of the most radioactive places on the planet, with large amounts of nuclear waste stored underground.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Herashchenk warned Thursday that "if the invader's artillery hits and ruins/damages the collectors of nuclear waste, radioactive nuclear dust can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus, and the [countries] of the E.U."

According to Dmytro Gumenyuk, a radiation safety expert based in Kyiv, Russian or Ukranian forces could accidentally hit "sensitive facilities" and "radiation could contaminate air, soil, and waterways, affecting not only Ukraine but also Russia and much of Europe."

On Thursday morning, the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that "if Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022."

Prior to the military attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, nuclear energy specialists joined members of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War—a coalition of medical groups that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985 for its non-proliferation work—to sound the alarm about a potential nuclear "catastrophe" in Ukraine that could have horrific consequences for all of Europe—and potentially the entire planet.

Related Content

Nuclear site in Ukraine

US and Russian Physicians Warn War in Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear 'Catastrophe'

Jake Johnson

Other nuclear experts, such as Bennett Ramberg, have also demanded deescalation to avert a deadly calamity.

"Of all the obvious dangers that come with war, one of the most far-reaching in the current Russia-Ukraine conflict has been woefully underappreciated. Even if commanders took pains to avoid striking Ukraine's 15 nuclear power reactors, that might not be enough to avoid a catastrophe," Ramberg wrote in an op-ed for Project Syndicate last week.

"The reactors present a daunting specter. If struck, the installations could effectively become radiological mines. And Russia itself would be a victim of the ensuing wind-borne radioactive debris," he observed. "Were a reactor core to melt, explosive gases or belching radioactive debris would exit the containment structure."

"Once in the atmosphere, the effluents would settle over thousands of miles, dumping light to very toxic radioactive elements on urban and rural landscapes," added Ramberg. "And spent nuclear fuel could cause further devastation if storage pools were set afire."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Nuclear site in Ukraine

US and Russian Physicians Warn War in Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear 'Catastrophe'

Jake Johnson ·

Chernobyl

Reported Fighting Near Chernobyl Sparks Fears of Nuclear Disaster

Julia Conley ·

A Kyiv resident walks away from a damaged apartment building

Russian Troops Close In on Kyiv as Zelensky Warns of Assassination

Jake Johnson ·

Rumsfeld

Remembering Donald Rumsfeld: A Killer of Multitudes

Jim Naureckas ·

Latest News

See all
A worker sets a flag signaling radioactivity in front of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant during a drill organized by Ukraine's Emergency Ministry on November 8, 2006.

Ukraine Officials Warn Chernobyl Radiation Levels 'Exceeded'

Experts attribute the increased radiation levels to the Russian military's current assault on Ukraine.

Kenny Stancil ·

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Progressives Applaud Biden Supreme Court Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

If confirmed, Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman and first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court.

Julia Conley ·

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and his Vice President Hamilton Mourao

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'Deauthorizes' VP for Criticizing Russian Invasion

The far-speak leader said only he can speak on the matter.

Andrea Germanos ·

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks at a hearing

'Band-Aid on a Tumor': Critics Blast Biden Rebrand of Trump's Medicare Privatization Scheme

"Changing the name doesn't change the fact that the Direct Contracting program is backdoor privatization of Medicare," said one progressive advocate.

Jake Johnson ·

A Kyiv resident walks away from a damaged apartment building

Russian Troops Close In on Kyiv as Zelensky Warns of Assassination

"Ukraine has always left and leaves room for negotiations. Including now—even after Russia launched a full-scale invasion. This war must be stopped," said an adviser to Ukraine's president.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.