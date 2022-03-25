'Ukrainian Blood on Their Hands': Analysis Details How Big Oil Funded Putin's War Chest

Bolstering climate campaigners\u0026#039; charges that fossil fuels have funded Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing assault of Ukraine, an analysis published Friday by three green groups reveals top energy companies helped build Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s war chest to the tune of nearly $100 billion since 2014.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we want to build a world based on equity, peace, and stability then we must urgently accelerate the move towards renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new briefing from Greenpeace USA, Global Witness, and Oil Change International targets eight companies: BP, Equinor, ExxonMobil, OMV, Shell, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, and Wintershall Dea.\r\n\r\nThe analysis tracks back to 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea—a region that most countries still consider to be part of Ukraine. Putin launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine in late February, a war now in its second month.\r\n\r\n\u0022While the Russian government has benefited from majority state-owned or state-controlled oil companies such as Gazprom and Rosneft,\u0022 the document states, \u0022European and U.S.-based corporations have also spearheaded large oil and gas projects that filled Putin\u0026#039;s coffers.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report, which features \u0022BP\u0026#039;s and TotalEnergies\u0026#039; share of the royalties and taxes paid by the Russian companies, proportional to their equity stakes,\u0022 specifically calls out BP, which the researchers say was responsible for over 80% of the $95.4 billion because of its Rosneft stock. Asked to comment on the findings, BP told Global Witness that \u0022we simply do not recognize the numbers you cite or, indeed, any suggestion that BP was somehow \u0026#039;responsible for paying\u0026#039; Russia \u0026#039;an estimated $78.4\u0026#039; billion since 2014.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nResponding to BP\u0026#039;s statement, the briefing says that \u0022we included these values to provide greater transparency and a full accounting of these companies\u0026#039; activities in Russia on the principle that a company\u0026#039;s responsibilities are proportional to its share in the companies it owns stakes in, in the same way that the benefits it enjoys are.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Although BP has announced it will divest its stake in Rosneft,\u0022 the report adds, \u0022the past impact of this equity stake cannot be negated—both in terms of the benefit to Rosneft from the capital provided, and the cash flowing as a result to the Russian state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022BP and other big energy companies are now trumpeting their withdrawals from Russia but do they expect us to forget the almost $100 billion they\u0026#039;re responsible for putting into Putin\u0026#039;s pockets in recent years?\u0022 asked Murray Worthy, gas campaign leader at Global Witness.\r\n\r\nWorthy said that \u0022whilst BP might deny accountability for the consequences of its stake in Rosneft and the payments made to Putin\u0026#039;s war chest, it has always been more than happy to benefit from the billions that have flowed from its involvement in the company.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Russian energy industry is Putin\u0026#039;s biggest earner and companies like BP that turned a blind eye to the Crimean invasion, continuing to support money pouring into his war chest, should surely be questioning whether they now have Ukrainian blood on their hands,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nAs for the other companies, a statement from the green groups outlined:\r\n\r\n\r\nTrafigura stated that it had made no direct payments to the Russian government as a result of its share in an oil project. Equinor, ExxonMobil, OMV, and Total did not dispute the figures provided, Wintershall Dea stated it was not able to verify our findings, and BP, Equinor, OMV and Shell referred to their payments to governments data as part of their annual financial reports. Shell stated that it was unable to provide comment on the figures in this briefing in the timeframe proposed.\r\n\r\n\r\nCampaigners from the groups behind the analysis argued that their findings provide even more evidence of the need to swiftly shift to clean energy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fossil fuels are the currency of despots, dictators, and warmongers,\u0022 declared Lorne Stockman, research co-director at Oil Change International. \u0022Our global reliance on oil and gas is not only killing our planet but also making the world a less safe and equal place.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Western polluters like BP and Shell have been all too happy to work in countries with despicable human rights records for over a century,\u0022 Stockman said. \u0022They must avoid looking to other autocratic regimes to replace the resources they have foregone in Russia. Now is the moment to end the fossil fuel era.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGreenpeace USA research manager Tim Donaghy said that \u0022if we want to build a world based on equity, peace, and stability then we must urgently accelerate the move towards renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the single best way to cut off both the money and soft power yielded by the likes of Putin to carry out the sort of atrocities we are now seeing in Ukraine,\u0022 he asserted. \u0022And when energy companies try to fight this transition, politicians should remember the billions of dollars they have given to Putin.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe report comes not only in the midst of war but also as U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced a highly anticipated plan to boost exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European Union countries so they can reduce their reliance on Russian fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022Doubling down on gas is not the solution, whether it comes from Russia or the U.S.,\u0022 said Worthy. \u0022Instead of lining the pockets of American fracking companies, Europe should focus its energy investments on lasting solutions such as improving building insulation, heat pumps, and renewable energy sources.\u0022