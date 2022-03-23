Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appears at a press conference in Moscow on March 16, 2022. (Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia Says NATO Peacekeepers Inside Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous and Reckless'

"This will be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle," warned Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Jake Johnson

Top Russian officials on Wednesday condemned Poland's proposal to send NATO "peacekeeping forces" into Ukraine as a "very reckless and extremely dangerous" idea that would risk a full-scale war between the alliance and Moscow.

"This will be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in remarks to students and staff at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations as Russia's deadly assault on Ukraine entered its 28th day.

"It wouldn't be peacekeeping, it would be WWIII."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Lavrov's assessment, telling reporters Wednesday that "the consequences of a possible engagement between our troops and NATO forces are quite clear and they would be hard to mend."

Russia's criticism of Poland's proposal came as U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders and attend an alliance summit on Thursday, when alliance members will consider the idea of sending "peacekeeping" troops into Ukraine.

Poland has characterized its proposal as a "preliminary concept" that must be fleshed out during NATO's upcoming summit.

Ariel Gold, national co-director of the U.S.-based peace group CodePink, warned that if Poland's plan is implemented, "it wouldn't be peacekeeping, it would be WWIII."

In an appearance on CNN earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated that the Biden administration "will not put American troops on the ground in Ukraine."

"We don't want to escalate this into a war with the United States," Thomas-Greenfield added. "But we will support our NATO allies. We have troops, as you know, in NATO countries. And the president has made clear that, if there is an attack on any of our NATO countries, under Article 5, that we will support those countries and defend those countries."

Specifically addressing Poland's "peacekeeping" proposal, Thomas-Greenfield said that she "can't preview what decisions will be made at this NATO conference and how NATO will respond to the Polish proposal."

"What I can say is, American troops will not be on the ground in Ukraine at this moment," she continued. "The president has been clear on that. And other NATO countries may decide that they want to put troops inside of Ukraine. That will be a decision that they have to make."

NBC News reported Tuesday that "during his trip to Europe this week, President Joe Biden could announce that the United States plans to permanently maintain an increased number of its troops deployed in NATO countries near Ukraine," which has received billions of dollars worth of weaponry from the U.S. since Russia invaded last month.

Related Content

Joe-Biden-2600x1361

Biden Will Head to Brussels for Talks With EU Leaders Over Ukraine War

Common Dreams staff

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance is sending four new "battle groups" to eastern members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

"Along with our existing forces in the Baltic countries and Poland, this means that we will have eight multinational NATO battlegroups all along the eastern flank," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also said he expects alliance members on Thursday to approve the delivery of "equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats."

"We are determined to do all we can to support Ukraine," said Stoltenberg. "But we have a responsibility to ensure that the war does not escalate beyond Ukraine, and become a conflict between NATO and Russia. This would cause even more death and even more destruction."

Last week, U.S. officials claimed Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of deploying white phosphorus bombs.

Russia has denied possessing chemical weapons and accused Kyiv and Washington of developing—and plotting to use—such weapons in Ukraine, allegations the U.S. has rejected.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A wounded woman is seen after an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine was hit by Russian bombs on February 24, 2022.

Putin Has Given the Masters of War Exactly What They Wanted

Chris Hedges ·

killer_robots

Humanity's Final Arms Race: UN Fails to Agree on 'Killer Robot' Ban

James Dawes ·

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City

After Far-Right Marchers Chant 'Death to Arabs,' New Israeli Government Bombs Gaza

Jake Johnson ·

Protester arrested in Canada

Arrests at US-Canada Border Finally Bring End to Anti-Vax Blockade

Jon Queally ·

Latest News

See all
Student's assignment listing no positive effects of imperialism

US High Schooler's Answer Listing Zero 'Positive Effects of Imperialism' Goes Viral

"The 'positive' effects" of imperialism "are often only positive for the oppressors," said 15-year-old Cece Walsh.

Julia Conley ·

Demonstrators protest against the war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Federal Chancellery on February 25, 2022 in Berlin

Nobel Winner Chastises Normalization of 'Small' Nuclear Weapons as 'Pathetic'

"Today's nuclear weapons are so incredibly large and dangerous that we have a really distorted idea of what a small nuclear weapon is."

Andrea Germanos ·

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference

Russia Says NATO Peacekeepers Inside Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous and Reckless'

"This will be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle," warned Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Jake Johnson ·

A nurse in a Covid-19 ICU unit

As GOP Blocks Funds, Federal Agency Ends Covid Coverage for Uninsured

"The rationing of Covid-care by ability to pay begins," warned one physician.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a hearing

Sanders Opposes America COMPETES Act Over Billions in 'Corporate Welfare'

The senator has proposed amendments that would impose conditions on funding for the "highly profitable" microchip industry and eliminate a $10 billion bailout to Jeff Bezos' space company.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.