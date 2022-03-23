Russia Says NATO Peacekeepers Inside Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous and Reckless'

Top Russian officials on Wednesday condemned Poland\u0026#039;s proposal to send NATO \u0022peacekeeping forces\u0022 into Ukraine as a \u0022very reckless and extremely dangerous\u0022 idea that would risk a full-scale war between the alliance and Moscow.\r\n\r\n\u0022This will be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle,\u0022 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in remarks to students and staff at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations as Russia\u0026#039;s deadly assault on Ukraine entered its 28th day.\r\n\r\n\u0022It wouldn\u0026#039;t be peacekeeping, it would be WWIII.\u0022\r\n\r\nKremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Lavrov\u0026#039;s assessment, telling reporters Wednesday that \u0022the consequences of a possible engagement between our troops and NATO forces are quite clear and they would be hard to mend.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s criticism of Poland\u0026#039;s proposal came as U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders and attend an alliance summit on Thursday, when alliance members will consider the idea of sending \u0022peacekeeping\u0022 troops into Ukraine.\r\n\r\nPoland has characterized its proposal as a \u0022preliminary concept\u0022 that must be fleshed out during NATO\u0026#039;s upcoming summit.\r\n\r\nAriel Gold, national co-director of the U.S.-based peace group CodePink, warned that if Poland\u0026#039;s plan is implemented, \u0022it wouldn\u0026#039;t be peacekeeping, it would be WWIII.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an appearance on CNN earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated that the Biden administration \u0022will not put American troops on the ground in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t want to escalate this into a war with the United States,\u0022 Thomas-Greenfield added. \u0022But we will support our NATO allies. We have troops, as you know, in NATO countries. And the president has made clear that, if there is an attack on any of our NATO countries, under Article 5, that we will support those countries and defend those countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpecifically addressing Poland\u0026#039;s \u0022peacekeeping\u0022 proposal, Thomas-Greenfield said that she \u0022can\u0026#039;t preview what decisions will be made at this NATO conference and how NATO will respond to the Polish proposal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What I can say is, American troops will not be on the ground in Ukraine at this moment,\u0022 she continued. \u0022The president has been clear on that. And other NATO countries may decide that they want to put troops inside of Ukraine. That will be a decision that they have to make.\u0022\r\n\r\nNBC News reported Tuesday that \u0022during his trip to Europe this week, President Joe Biden could announce that the United States plans to permanently maintain an increased number of its troops deployed in NATO countries near Ukraine,\u0022 which has received billions of dollars worth of weaponry from the U.S. since Russia invaded last month.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance is sending four new \u0022battle groups\u0022 to eastern members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.\r\n\r\n\u0022Along with our existing forces in the Baltic countries and Poland, this means that we will have eight multinational NATO battlegroups all along the eastern flank,\u0022 Stoltenberg said.\r\n\r\nThe NATO chief also said he expects alliance members on Thursday to approve the delivery of \u0022equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are determined to do all we can to support Ukraine,\u0022 said Stoltenberg. \u0022But we have a responsibility to ensure that the war does not escalate beyond Ukraine, and become a conflict between NATO and Russia. This would cause even more death and even more destruction.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, U.S. officials claimed Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of deploying white phosphorus bombs.\r\n\r\nRussia has denied possessing chemical weapons and accused Kyiv and Washington of developing—and plotting to use—such weapons in Ukraine, allegations the U.S. has rejected.