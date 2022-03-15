Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Joe-Biden-2600x1361

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the war in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 8, 2021. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Will Head to Brussels for Talks With EU Leaders Over Ukraine War

The U.S. president will discuss "transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict."

Common Dreams staff

The White House on Tuesday confirmed reporting that U.S. President Joe Biden will head to Brussels next week to meet with European leaders about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing and deadly war on Ukraine.

"While he's there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "We've been incredibly aligned to date."

"That doesn't happen by accident," she noted. "The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it's an opportunity to do exactly that."

During a March 24 meeting at NATO headquarters, Biden plans "to discuss ongoing defense efforts in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies," Psaki said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted Tuesday that "we will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense. At this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together."

Plans for the event came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine "must admit" it won't join NATO. Ukrainians "understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who help us," he added.

While Biden is in Belgium, Psaki said, "he will also join a scheduled European Council summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict."

The council's two-day meeting is also scheduled to start on March 24.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Joe-Biden-2600x1361

Biden Will Head to Brussels for Talks With EU Leaders Over Ukraine War

The U.S. president will discuss "transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict."

Common Dreams staff ·

Stella Moris

Assange's Fiancée Releases 'Heartbreaking' Response to UK Court Ruling

"The cruelty against Julian is corrupting," says Stella Moris. "It corrupts our most cherished values and institutions. They will be extinguished and lost forever unless this travesty is brought to an end."

Jessica Corbett ·

Saudi Arabia executions

Right Groups Condemn Saudi Mass Executions as 'Brutal' Display of 'Autocratic Rule'

"This execution spree is all the more chilling in light of Saudi Arabia's deeply flawed justice system, which metes out death sentences following trials that are grossly and blatantly unfair."

Brett Wilkins ·

Pro-choice protest at Supreme Court

Idaho Becomes First State to Replicate Texas-Style Abortion Ban

"It is appalling that anyone could look at the chaos and harm in Texas over the past six months and think, 'I want that for the people in my state,'" said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Gas prices of more than $7.00 per gallon are posted at a downtown Los Angeles gas station on March 9, 2022.

Biggest Oil Giants Made 'Eye-Popping' $205 Billion in Profits in 2021: Report

Now, fossil fuel giants are trying to "cash in on inflation and the crisis in Ukraine," said one critic.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. There Is No Wisdom in Pretending That Ukraine's Neo-Nazis Don't Exist
  10. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.