Biden Will Head to Brussels for Talks With EU Leaders Over Ukraine War

The White House on Tuesday confirmed reporting that U.S. President Joe Biden will head to Brussels next week to meet with European leaders about Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s ongoing and deadly war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022While he\u0026#039;s there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,\u0022 said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve been incredibly aligned to date.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That doesn\u0026#039;t happen by accident,\u0022 she noted. \u0022The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it\u0026#039;s an opportunity to do exactly that.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a March 24 meeting at NATO headquarters, Biden plans \u0022to discuss ongoing defense efforts in response to Russia\u0026#039;s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies,\u0022 Psaki said.\r\n\r\nNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted Tuesday that \u0022we will address Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO\u0026#039;s deterrence and defense. At this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together.\u0022\r\n\r\nPlans for the event came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine \u0022must admit\u0022 it won\u0026#039;t join NATO. Ukrainians \u0022understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who help us,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nWhile Biden is in Belgium, Psaki said, \u0022he will also join a scheduled European Council summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe council\u0026#039;s two-day meeting is also scheduled to start on March 24.