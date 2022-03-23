Nobel Winner Chastises Normalization of 'Small' Nuclear Weapons as 'Pathetic'

The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons on Tuesday sharply criticized people suggesting that use of so-called \u0022smaller\u0022 or \u0022tactical\u0022 nuclear weapons could be anything other than catastrophic as she reiterated the urgent need for global disarmament.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yes, even a \u0026#039;small\u0026#039; nuclear bomb would be that bad.\u0022\r\n\r\nICAN executive director Beatrice Fihn\u0026#039;s remarks came in a Twitter thread amid Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing assault on Ukraine, which has heightened concerns over both the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals, which include lower-yield bombs.\r\n\r\nRussian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s order last month putting his country\u0026#039;s nuclear forces on \u0022special alert\u0022 added to such fears. A New York Times story this week headlined \u0022The Smaller Bombs That Could Turn Ukraine Into a Nuclear War Zone\u0022 also put further focus on how tactical nukes \u0022can feed the illusion of atomic control when in fact their use can suddenly flare into a full-blown nuclear war.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn her post, Fihn took aim at those suggesting that \u0022the use tactical nuclear weapons wouldn\u0026#039;t be THAT bad,\u0022 writing that \u0022today\u0026#039;s nuclear weapons are so incredibly large and dangerous that we have a really distorted idea of what a small nuclear weapon is.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Russian tactical nuclear weapons have an estimated yield of between 10 to 100 kt [kilotons]. Sounds small?\u0022 she wrote. \u0022Well, the bomb over Hiroshima was 15kt and it killed 140,000 people by the end of 1945.\u0022\r\n\r\nFihn pointed to both the immediate and lasting devastation that resulted from U.S. bombing of Hiroshima, including destroying roughly 70% of all the buildings in the Japanese city and the increase in cancer and miscarriage rates for survivors.\r\n\r\n\u0022So yes, even a \u0026#039;small\u0026#039; nuclear bomb would be that bad,\u0022 she wrote, and \u0022this is without even going into how it can trigger full scale nuclear war.\u0022\r\n\r\nCommentators who suggest otherwise, Fihn argued, \u0022are so committed and attached to weapons of mass destruction that they [would] rather convince their own people to be OK with nuclear war than dare to ask the nuclear armed states to disarm.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;d literally... rather accept that some people will die from a flaming fireball of 4,000°C or through radioactive rain than have the guts to even say out loud that Russia, the U.S., and China should disarm,\u0022 she continued. \u0022I can\u0026#039;t think of anything more pathetic and cowardly really.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther disarmament advocates have similarly expressed recent concern about the potential use of nuclear weapons, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which reiterated the need for a ban on atomic wapons.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot allow a repetition of this dark part of our past,\u0022 said Helen Durham, ICRC\u0026#039;s director of law and policy, referencing the bombing of\u0026nbsp;Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in a statement earlier this month.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Seldom have collective action and concrete, meaningful steps to free the world of the dark shadow of nuclear weapons been more urgent,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nICAN, a global coalition of non-governmental organizations, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its anti-nuclear efforts including work achieving a treaty prohibiting such weapons.\r\n\r\nAccepting the prize that year, Fihn said that \u0022we have avoided nuclear war not through prudent leadership but good fortune. Sooner or later, if we fail to act, our luck will run out.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe abolishment of nuclear weapons, she added, \u0022is in our hands.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The end is inevitable,\u0022 said Fihn. \u0022But will that end be the end of nuclear weapons or the end of us? We must choose one.\u0022