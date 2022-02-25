'A Perilous Moment': Groups Warn Putin Invasion Escalates Risk of Nuclear War

Global disarmament advocates warned Thursday that the nightmare scenario they\u0026#039;ve been working for years to prevent—a catastrophic nuclear war—became more likely this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a massive assault on Ukraine and threatened any nation that attempts to impede the invasion with consequences \u0022never seen\u0022 in history.\r\n\r\n\u0022A single tactical nuclear weapon could kill hundreds of thousands in a large city instantly and injure many, many more.\u0022\r\n\r\nObservers had little doubt that Putin was referencing the possibility of a nuclear attack, particularly given his mention just minutes earlier of the fact that Russia is \u0022one of\u0026nbsp;the\u0026nbsp;most powerful nuclear states\u0022 in the world.\r\n\r\nPutin\u0026#039;s speech and deteriorating relations between the United States and Russia—which together possess more than 90% of the planet\u0026#039;s nuclear arsenal, with ready-to-launch warheads positioned across Europe—have left anti-nuke campaigners increasingly fearful that the world is on the brink of disaster.\r\n\r\nNuclear weapons have only been used twice in the history of global military conflict, when the U.S. dropped a pair of atomic bombs on Japan during World War II.\r\n\r\nWorld leaders, groups argue, must move decisively to prevent the future use of nukes, starting by bringing Russia\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine to an immediate end.\r\n\r\n\u0022This illegal and premeditated war of aggression by the Russian government puts Ukrainian civilians in harm\u0026#039;s way and drastically increases the risk of escalation to nuclear conflict, with catastrophic global consequences for us all,\u0022 Derek Johnson, managing partner of Global Zero, said in a statement Thursday, cautioning that the \u0022world is in a perilous moment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The greatest risk of nuclear use today comes from unplanned or unexpected escalation of a conventional conflict,\u0022 Johnson added. \u0022With NATO and Russian forces operating in close proximity, the threat of one mistake, misinterpretation, or miscalculation during a close encounter or military exercise increases the risk of escalation to direct conflict and potential nuclear use. Russia has an obligation to de-escalate, withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and refrain from further nuclear threats.\u0022\r\n\r\nPhysicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), an anti-nuclear proliferation group, similarly warned Thursday that Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing war on Ukraine and growing tensions with the West heighten the risk of a grave \u0022humanitarian catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Military tension between nuclear-armed adversaries increases the ever-present possibility of nuclear weapons coming into play. President Putin himself alluded to this possibility,\u0022 the organization said. \u0022While President Putin alone bears the responsibility for choosing to attack Ukraine, leaders of all nuclear-armed states must be held collectively accountable for keeping the world safe from the dangers of nuclear weapons.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Any use of nuclear weapons—whether purposeful or through accident or miscalculation—would be a humanitarian catastrophe,\u0022 PSR added. \u0022All parties to this conflict should cooperate to end hostilities and resolve the underlying safety and security issues on all sides. Furthermore, to eliminate the danger of nuclear weapons, all nuclear-armed countries should negotiate for total elimination of their nuclear arsenals. Until then, we are living on borrowed time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, it does maintain more than a dozen nuclear power reactors that could be damaged in an attack, potentially spewing radioactive debris. On Thursday, Russian forces seized control of Ukraine\u0026#039;s defunct Chernobyl power plant, the site of the deadly and devastating 1986 nuclear disaster.\r\n\r\nIn a statement Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it is \u0022following the situation in Ukraine with grave concern and is appealing for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country\u0026#039;s nuclear facilities at risk.\u0022\r\n\r\nDr. Carlos Umaña, co-president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, said in a video message released Friday that \u0022if any of the 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine are damaged, it could cause a radioactive disaster greater than that of Chernobyl or Fukushima.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022However, the greatest risk in this conflict is nuclear weapons,\u0022 Umaña continued. \u0022Nuclear-weapon states have many nuclear weapons deployed throughout Europe. A single tactical nuclear weapon could kill hundreds of thousands in a large city instantly and injure many, many more.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If a nuclear war breaks out,\u0022 he added, \u0022many weapons would be used over several cities, causing tens of millions of instant deaths, hundreds of millions of injur[ies], and a sudden and severe global climate change that would end our civilization—and possibly even our species.\u0022