Progressives Champion Jackson for Supreme Court as Hearings Begin

Progressive advocacy groups and other backers of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson\u0026#039;s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court renewed calls for senators to swiftly confirm her as the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday kicked off four days of hearings.\r\n\r\n\u0022Jackson\u0026#039;s sterling judicial credentials and her lived experience make her uniquely qualified for a seat on the highest court of the land.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile GOP attacks of Jackson have mounted since President Joe Biden last month announced her historic nomination to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, supporters have celebrated the Harvard-trained attorney\u0026#039;s record as a federal judge, member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and public defender.\r\n\r\n\u0022This week, Americans will witness Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson\u0026#039;s path to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the nation\u0026#039;s highest court, an institution long dominated by white men,\u0022 said Stand Up America executive director Christina Harvey in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden has honored his promise to nominate a justice to the court that truly reflects the American public,\u0022 she continued, \u0022and now the Senate must do its part by confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThat message was echoed by activists who rallied in Washington, D.C. on Monday to express support for Jackson\u0026#039;s nomination, carrying signs that said \u0022#ConfirmJackson\u0022 and \u0022Our Supreme Court should look like all of us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHarvey said that \u0022from the moment Judge Jackson was announced as President Biden\u0026#039;s nominee, it was clear her exceptional qualifications and experience as a public defender would bring an invaluable perspective to the Supreme Court.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Senate Republicans have stumbled over themselves to justify their opposition to this supremely qualified candidate,\u0022 she noted. \u0022Instead of carrying out their constitutionally mandated duty to \u0026#039;advise and consent,\u0026#039; they\u0026#039;re choosing to lie and fearmonger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) took aim at Jackson in tweets about some of her rulings as a federal judge last week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin said Sunday that \u0022as far as Sen. Hawley is concerned, here\u0026#039;s the bottom line: He\u0026#039;s wrong.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He\u0026#039;s inaccurate and unfair in his analysis,\u0022 Durbin said of Hawley in a televised interview. \u0022Judge Jackson has been scrutinized more than any person I can think of. This is her fourth time before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and three previous times, she came through with flying colors and bipartisan support.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was the man who was fist-bumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6 of last year,\u0022 the chair added of the GOP senator, referencing an infamous action caught on camera. \u0022He doesn\u0026#039;t have the credibility he thinks he does.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the Senate Judiciary Committee began confirmation hearings, the Lawyers\u0026#039; Committee for Civil Rights Under Law released a report evaluating Jackson and recommending her confirmation.\r\n\r\n\u0022After carefully vetting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson\u0026#039;s record, it is clear that she has the extraordinary qualifications, experience, and character to serve the nation on the Supreme Court,\u0022 said Damon Hewitt, the committee\u0026#039;s president and executive director.\r\n\r\nHewitt continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nJudge Jackson is a highly skilled and meticulous jurist who will bring a welcome perspective to the high court as the first justice with experience as a public defender, and the first since Justice Thurgood Marshall to bring significant criminal defense experience to the court. Just as Justice Marshall broke barriers as the first Black justice, Judge Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she is confirmed.\r\n\r\nJudge Jackson\u0026#039;s extraordinary legal career demonstrates that she will be a champion for justice, and a defender of civil rights, and can be counted on to be fair and impartial as the court decides some of the most monumental cases of our time. She is the right person for this moment and will help the Supreme Court return to its highest calling of being a driver of fairness and equality.\r\n\r\n\r\nAlongside the report, the committee released a letter to the Senate signed by over 100 members arguing that Jackson \u0022possesses extraordinary qualifications and a breadth of experience in her legal career, and she is exceptionally well-qualified\u0022 to serve on the court.\r\n\r\nOther advocates of voting rights, reproductive freedom, and climate action also made their support for Jackson clear on Monday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Our environmental laws are only as strong as the judges who uphold them, and Judge Jackson\u0026#039;s record shows that she will decide cases based on facts, science, and settled law—not political ideology,\u0022 said Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen. \u0022With her stellar qualifications and her lived experiences as a federal judge and public defender and as a Black woman in this country, Judge Jackson will bring essential perspectives to the Supreme Court.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As the court takes up questions with profound implications for people\u0026#039;s lives, our climate and environment, and our democracy, we need someone with the temperament and judicial qualifications to uphold the law with fairness and a deep commitment to justice,\u0022 she asserted. \u0022Judge Jackson is that person.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGreenpeace USA Democracy Campaign director Folabi Olagbaju said that \u0022I understand what it\u0026#039;s like to overcome systemic hurdles Black and Brown communities across the U.S face. That is why I am proud to acknowledge that Judge Jackson\u0026#039;s sterling judicial credentials and her lived experience make her uniquely qualified for a seat on the highest court of the land.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court determines whether the government can take action on the most important issues of our time, from combating the climate crisis to upholding our right to clean air and water, and protecting our right to vote,\u0022 Olagbaju added. \u0022Because this year, the court is expected to decide on several important environmental cases, it is urgent for Judge Jackon to be confirmed without delay following the Senate hearing this week.\u0022\r\n\r\nJackson\u0026#039;s hearings began as 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas, part of the nine-member court\u0026#039;s right-wing supermajority, was hospitalized for an infection. The court said in a statement Sunday night that \u0022he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.\u0022