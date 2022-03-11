Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

civilians in Ukraine

Civilians continue to flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine on March 11, 2022. (Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Civilians 'Paying the Highest Price' for 'Utter Devastation' of Ukraine: UN Official

Russia's "senseless war" has led over 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine and displaced another two million within the country, according to U.N. estimate.

Jessica Corbett

As Russia's forces were reportedly "pushing into smaller cities and encircling larger ones" across Ukraine on Friday, civilians continued to endure the devastating consequences of the invasion launched last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The utter devastation being visited on these cities is horrific."

"The situation is particularly alarming in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv, where there is shelling of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, resulting in an increasing number of civilians killed and injured," said Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs. "The utter devastation being visited on these cities is horrific."

"The numbers bear out the conclusion that civilians are paying the highest price for the conflict," she told the U.N. Security Council.

While Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba posted higher numbers on Twitter Friday, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded at least 1,546 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 564 killed and 982 injured.

Noting the OHCHR figures, DiCarlo acknowledged that the true toll is "likely considerably higher, as information from locations where intense hostilities are ongoing has been delayed and reports are still pending corroboration."

The U.N. official continued:

Most of the recorded civilian casualties, which include children, have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes.

OHCHR has received credible reports of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas. Indiscriminate attacks, including those using cluster munitions, which are of a nature to strike military objectives and civilians or civilian objects without distinction, are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Direct attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages, are also prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes.

"We cannot emphasize it enough: The targeting of civilians, of residential buildings, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, is inexcusable and intolerable," she added, demanding investigations into violations of international law, aid for displaced people, allowing safe passage for civilians, and negotiations to not only stop the war but also respect "Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders."

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, tweeted Friday that millions of people have been "forced to leave their homes by this senseless war."

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, the number of people who have fled Ukraine for neighboring nations has topped 2.5 million, and the U.N. Refugee Agency estimates that another two million people are displaced within the country, according to Grandi.

"Access to conflict-affected communities in hard-hit areas like Mariupol and Kharkiv remains very restricted due to the ongoing military activities and increased presence of landmines, exacerbating humanitarian needs by the day," the agency said Friday. "Food, water, medicines and medical care, shelter, basic household items, blankets, mattresses, cash, building materials, generators, and fuel are urgently needed."

The New York Times reported that "the Russian military struck Ukrainian cities far from the main battle lines on Friday, pressing its strategy of bombing Ukraine into submission as the country plunged deeper into misery and privation more than two weeks into the war."

Detailing the dire conditions faced by civilians throughout Ukraine, the newspaper noted:

The situation is particularly catastrophic in Mariupol, where on Friday Pyotr Andryuschenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said it was impossible to tally bodies in the streets because the bombing had not let up.

"Since 6:00 am there has been no break: shelling, bombardment, shelling, bombardment," he said. "The last relatively safe places in the city are being shelled, and they are shooting at residential areas."

He added: "Humanity has not yet invented a word for what Russia is doing to us."

Footage of devastating scenes throughout Ukraine circulated on news networks and social media:

CNN published a list of key cities that Ukrainian officials said were under attack on Friday:

  • There was substantial damage to the airport at Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine, which is only about 70 miles (about 112 kilometers) from the Polish border.
  • The governor of the Volyn region said four missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and two people were killed.
  • The military airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine was struck by missiles.
  • A missile strike on the outskirts of Dnipro killed one civilian and damaged a primary school building, apartment buildings, and a shoe factory.
  • There were also overnight airstrikes in the Brovary district just east of Kyiv and a missile strike in the town of Baryshivka, some 45 miles (about 72 kilometers) east of the capital.
  • A soccer stadium and library in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, have been badly damaged by an airstrike.

Meanwhile, in what the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced as a "war crime," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has been detained for an investigation that the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor said related to alleged terrorism offenses.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said that "we call on the international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people."

While continuing to heed experts' warnings that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine—as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advocated—would exacerbate the war on a global scale, the U.S. and European governments have taken various other steps over the past two weeks to pressure Putin to end the assault.

Zelenskyy tweeted Friday that he had a "substantive conversation" with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which the Ukrainian leader provided an "assessment of the situation on the battlefield" and information "about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population."

"We agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions," Zelenskyy said, while Biden called for suspending normal trade relations with Russia and announced the United States would ban imports of diamonds, seafood, and vodka from the invading nation.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

refugees

As Over 1.5 Million People Flee, Putin Threatens Ukrainian Statehood

Jessica Corbett ·

A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Ukraine Agrees to Talks After Expelling Russian Troops From Kharkiv

Kenny Stancil ·

A bystander walks past a fresco by street artist Seth depicting a girl with a Ukrainian flag walking on tanks in Paris on March 1, 2022.

Across Ukraine, Civilians Rise Up to Face Down Russian Army

Kenny Stancil ·

Ukraine civilians

Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Russian Attacks on Civilians Intensify

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Amnesty Russia

Amnesty Condemns Kremlin for Blocking Its Russian-Language Website

"This is just the latest attempt by the Russian authorities to suppress information about the possible war crimes its troops are committing in Ukraine and hide them from internet users across the country."

Brett Wilkins ·

civilians in Ukraine

Civilians 'Paying the Highest Price' for 'Utter Devastation' of Ukraine: UN Official

Russia's "senseless war" has led over 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine and displaced another two million within the country, according to U.N. estimate.

Jessica Corbett ·

Vendor sells grains at a market in Yemen

UN Warns Russia's Attack on Ukraine Could Spike Global Food Prices by 22%

"The global number of undernourished people could increase by eight to 13 million people in 2022 and 2023," says a new report by FAO, the global food agency.

Julia Conley ·

deforestation_amazon_rainforest

Amazon Deforestation Hit Record High in February—Up 62% From 2021

"This absurd increase shows the lack of policies to combat deforestation and environmental crimes in the Amazon, driven by the current administration," said a Greenpeace campaigner. "The destruction just isn't stopping."

Jenna McGuire ·

abortion_rights_us_supreme_court

'Moment of Crisis': Texas Supreme Court Ends Hope for Overturning Abortion Ban

"With this ruling, the sliver of this case that we were left with is gone," said the head of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.