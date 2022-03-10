Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Russian Attacks on Civilians Intensify

Amid new reports Thursday of noncombatants killed and wounded by Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, human rights advocates joined United Nations officials in expressing their horror and accusing Russia of possible war crimes.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t understand how it\u0026#039;s possible in modern life to bomb a children\u0026#039;s hospital. People cannot believe that it\u0026#039;s true.\u0022\r\n\r\nBBC reports three people including a child were killed and 17 others were injured Wednesday in a Russian airstrike on a maternity and children\u0026#039;s hospital in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, with patients and staff trapped beneath the rubble caused by the attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t understand how it\u0026#039;s possible in modern life to bomb a children\u0026#039;s hospital,\u0022 Mariupol Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov told the BBC. \u0022People cannot believe that it\u0026#039;s true.\u0022\r\n\r\nUnited Nations Children\u0026#039;s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said she was \u0022horrified\u0022 by the attack, which, \u0022if confirmed, underscores the horrific toll this war is exacting on Ukraine\u0026#039;s children and families.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In less than two weeks, at least 37 children have been killed and 50 injured,\u0022 she continued, \u0022while more than one million children have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure—including hospitals, water and sanitation systems, and schools—are unconscionable and must stop immediately,\u0022 Russell added. \u0022UNICEF renews its call for an immediate cease-fire and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect children from harm, and to ensure that humanitarian actors can safely and quickly reach children in need. The children of Ukraine desperately need peace.\u0022\r\n\r\nKate White, emergency manager at Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement that \u0022attacks on health structures destroy what little capacity is left to treat urgent cases. In a city, where the health system is close to collapse, depriving people of much-needed healthcare is a violation of the laws of war.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that it had verified 26 attacks on health facilities, healthcare workers, and ambulances throughout Ukraine, resulting in 12 deaths and 34 injuries, and that \u0022more incidents are being verified.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022These attacks deprive all communities of healthcare,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that the \u0022only real solution to the situation is peace.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, officials accused Russian forces of shelling a so-called \u0022humanitarian corridor\u0022 out of Mariupol they had reportedly promised not to attack.\r\n\r\nAccording to Orlov, at least 1,170 civilians have been killed in Mariupol during the course of the war. The deputy mayor claimed 47 people were buried in a mass grave on Wednesday. However, BBC notes his claim has not been independently verified.\r\n\r\nThe U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Wednesday that it has recorded 516 civilian deaths and 908 injuries since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. However, the agency noted that \u0022OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, officials in the northeastern city of Sumy said 21 civilians including two children were killed in a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, Amnesty International said a Russian airstrike that reportedly killed 47 civilians in Chernihiv on March 3 \u0022may constitute a war crime.\u0022\r\n\r\nLocal authorities said that 38 men and nine women, many of them waiting in line to buy bread, were killed when eight Russian bombs struck the town\u0026#039;s public square at 12:15 pm local time.\r\n\r\n\u0022Everything started to suddenly crumble and fall,\u0022 Yulia Matvienko, a 33-year-old mother of three who was in her home near the site of the strike, told Amnesty. \u0022The children screamed. For several seconds, it was like there was silence and time stood still. Then I dragged my children out from under the rubble.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Blood was flowing down me, and I dragged my children out,\u0022 Matvienko—who suffered a head injury in the strike—continued. \u0022Everything was destroyed, and the door was knocked off. Not a single window was left, and some balconies were totally torn off. There is not a scratch on the children. It\u0026#039;s a miracle… [there was] only my blood on them.\u0022\r\n\r\nJoanne Mariner, Amnesty\u0026#039;s crisis response director, said in a statement that \u0022the airstrike that hit the streets of Chernihiv shocks the conscience. This was a merciless, indiscriminate attack on people as they went about their daily business in their homes, streets, and shops.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This shocking attack is one of the deadliest that the people of Ukraine have endured yet,\u0022 she added. \u0022The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court should investigate this airstrike as a war crime. Those responsible for such crimes must be brought to justice, and victims and their families must receive full reparation.\u0022