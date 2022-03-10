Omar Explains Why She Voted Against Congressional Ban on Russian Oil Imports

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota issued a statement Thursday explaining why she was one of just two Democrats to vote against House legislation that would enshrine a sweeping ban on Russian energy imports—including oil, gas, and coal—into U.S. law.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no meaningful principle at play in a decision to ban Russian oil but seek it from Saudi Arabia instead.\u0022\r\n\r\nOmar noted that President Joe Biden has already taken executive action to ban U.S. imports of Russian fossil fuels, a step the Minnesota Democrat said he \u0022clearly\u0022 has the authority to take.\r\n\r\n\u0022But putting the specifics into statute with no sunset and no conditions for lifting the ban creates a dangerous scenario, one in which we are taking today\u0026#039;s policy question and making it tomorrow\u0026#039;s political question,\u0022 argued Omar, the whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus. \u0022The last time Congress passed significant trade restrictions on Russia was the Jackson-Vanik Amendment of 1974.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat measure, Omar noted, \u0022was not repealed until 2012, more than 20 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, well after its usefulness had expired.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have serious concerns that the Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act will become yet another clear example where a policy stays on the books well past its utility because the political will to lift it has never materialized,\u0022 Omar said. \u0022One thing that is very clear is that our dependence on oil means a dependence on tyrants, and this has always been true. There is no meaningful principle at play in a decision to ban Russian oil but seek it from Saudi Arabia instead.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I am also gravely concerned that this ban will mean ramping up domestic oil production,\u0022 she added. \u0022Yet another reason why we must move to a green economy that is proven to be the most reliable and cost-efficient.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act passed the House Wednesday night by an overwhelming vote of 414-17, with 15 Republicans and two Democrats—Omar and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)—opposing the legislation.\r\n\r\nAn unnamed senior Democratic aide told the Wall Street Journal that \u0022the vote was held to get lawmakers on the record,\u0022 and it\u0026#039;s not clear whether the Senate intends to send the legislation to Biden\u0026#039;s desk.\r\n\r\nIf signed into law, the House-passed bill would ban imports of \u0022all products of the Russian Federation classified under chapter 27 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States,\u0022 which includes crude oil and natural gas as well as \u0022electrical energy.\u0022 But the legislation would give the president some leeway to waive the ban on certain products deemed \u0022in the national interest.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn recent days, Omar has publicly spoken out against broad-based sanctions on Russia as a response to its deadly assault on Ukraine, warning that expansive economic punishments could do more harm to ordinary people than to political leaders and oligarchs.\r\n\r\nIn an interview on Hill TV earlier this week, Omar said that \u0022whether it is politically or morally, we have to think about what this means a year from now, what this means two years, three years from now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile stressing that she supports narrow sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies, Omar said she believes the more far-reaching sanctions currently being pursued by the U.S. and European governments are \u0022going to have a devastating impact on the people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Do I think that the... broad-based sanctions that we are imposing on Russia are going to have a devastating impact on Putin? No,\u0022 Omar said. \u0022If we say we support, you know, Russians who are anti-war, who are taking to the streets, we ultimately do not want to have sanctions that are going to hurt their lives and their livelihoods.\u0022