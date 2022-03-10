Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Rep. Ilhan Omar at a press conference.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) attends a bill ceremony on June 17, 2021. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Omar Explains Why She Voted Against Congressional Ban on Russian Oil Imports

Noting the president already enacted such a policy, she warned that "putting the specifics into statute with no sunset and no conditions for lifting the ban creates a dangerous scenario."

Jake Johnson

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota issued a statement Thursday explaining why she was one of just two Democrats to vote against House legislation that would enshrine a sweeping ban on Russian energy imports—including oil, gas, and coal—into U.S. law.

"There is no meaningful principle at play in a decision to ban Russian oil but seek it from Saudi Arabia instead."

Omar noted that President Joe Biden has already taken executive action to ban U.S. imports of Russian fossil fuels, a step the Minnesota Democrat said he "clearly" has the authority to take.

"But putting the specifics into statute with no sunset and no conditions for lifting the ban creates a dangerous scenario, one in which we are taking today's policy question and making it tomorrow's political question," argued Omar, the whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "The last time Congress passed significant trade restrictions on Russia was the Jackson-Vanik Amendment of 1974."

That measure, Omar noted, "was not repealed until 2012, more than 20 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, well after its usefulness had expired."

"I have serious concerns that the Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act will become yet another clear example where a policy stays on the books well past its utility because the political will to lift it has never materialized," Omar said. "One thing that is very clear is that our dependence on oil means a dependence on tyrants, and this has always been true. There is no meaningful principle at play in a decision to ban Russian oil but seek it from Saudi Arabia instead."

"I am also gravely concerned that this ban will mean ramping up domestic oil production," she added. "Yet another reason why we must move to a green economy that is proven to be the most reliable and cost-efficient."

The Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act passed the House Wednesday night by an overwhelming vote of 414-17, with 15 Republicans and two Democrats—Omar and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)—opposing the legislation.

An unnamed senior Democratic aide told the Wall Street Journal that "the vote was held to get lawmakers on the record," and it's not clear whether the Senate intends to send the legislation to Biden's desk.

If signed into law, the House-passed bill would ban imports of "all products of the Russian Federation classified under chapter 27 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States," which includes crude oil and natural gas as well as "electrical energy." But the legislation would give the president some leeway to waive the ban on certain products deemed "in the national interest."

In recent days, Omar has publicly spoken out against broad-based sanctions on Russia as a response to its deadly assault on Ukraine, warning that expansive economic punishments could do more harm to ordinary people than to political leaders and oligarchs.

In an interview on Hill TV earlier this week, Omar said that "whether it is politically or morally, we have to think about what this means a year from now, what this means two years, three years from now."

While stressing that she supports narrow sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies, Omar said she believes the more far-reaching sanctions currently being pursued by the U.S. and European governments are "going to have a devastating impact on the people."

"Do I think that the... broad-based sanctions that we are imposing on Russia are going to have a devastating impact on Putin? No," Omar said. "If we say we support, you know, Russians who are anti-war, who are taking to the streets, we ultimately do not want to have sanctions that are going to hurt their lives and their livelihoods."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Gas prices of more than $7.00 per gallon are posted at a downtown Los Angeles gas station on March 9, 2022.

Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War

Kenny Stancil ·

teen gets pfizer covid-19 vaccine

American Medical Association Calls for Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

Jessica Corbett ·

CalCare AB 1400

Caravans Across California Set to Hit the Road as State's Single-Payer Bill Advances

Brett Wilkins ·

Joe Manchin

Manchin Gets Thousands From GOP Megadonor After Tanking BBB

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
Fisherman push their boat during low tide on oily mud in the river at Ogoniland's village of K-Dere, near Bodo, which is part of the Niger Delta region, on February 20, 2019. -Decades of oil spills has left the Ogoniland region in southern Nigeria an environmental disaster zone. (Photo: should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Environmental 'Sacrifice Zones' Require Ambitious Action: UN Expert

"It is deeply distressing to see that clusters of the most heavily polluting and hazardous facilities, such as open-pit mines, smelters, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, and garbage dumps tend to be located near these disadvantaged communities."

Jessica Corbett ·

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sanders Welcomes End of Major League Lockout But Slams 'Baseball Oligarchs'

"We are dealing with an organization controlled by a number of billionaires," the democratic socialist senator said, while vowing to introduce legislation to end MLB owners' antitrust exemption.

Brett Wilkins ·

A sign reflects the price per gallon of fuel at a gas station on March 10, 2022 in Miami.

Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'

"This is a bill to reduce gas prices and hold Big Oil accountable," said Rep. Ro Khanna, who led the measure in the U.S. House.

Andrea Germanos ·

Census protest

As Feared, Census Undercounted Minorities by Estimated 19 Million

"This undercount means we are saddled with inaccurate numbers for the next decade," said one rights advocate. "The consequences are serious."

Julia Conley ·

high gas price

US Corporations Boost Profits With Crushing Price Hikes Blamed on Inflation

"These companies would have consumers believe they marked up prices just to keep up with outside costs, but the tens of billions in extra profits and generous giveaways to investors last year show otherwise."

Brett Wilkins ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.