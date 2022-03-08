Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Russian protester arrested

Police officers detain a protestor during a demonstration against the Russian military operation in Ukraine on March 6, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: Stringer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Detention of Thousands of Russian Anti-War Protesters

Michelle Bachelet denounced recent "repressive legislation that impedes the exercise of civil and political rights."

Julia Conley

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday condemned the arrests of more than 12,000 anti-war protesters across Russia reported over recent weeks and denounced President Vladimir Putin's "repressive" crackdown on dissent.

Including about 4,300 people who were arrested in 56 cities across Russia over the weekend, according to independent protest monitor OVD-Info, an estimated 12,700 demonstrators have been detained since February 24, with many of those opposed to Putin's invasion of Ukraine subjected to new anti-protest laws adopted last week.

"More than 30 people complained about the violence they experienced at police stations after they were arrested for participating in a protest over something we're forbidden to name."

"I remain concerned about the use of repressive legislation that impedes the exercise of civil and political rights and criminalizing non-violent behavior," Bachelet told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

As Common Dreams has reported, Russia's assault on Ukraine has been met with outrage in many cities, with thousands of Russians risking arrest by joining a global day of action on Sunday.

The most recent demonstrations came days after Russian Parliament fast-tracked new laws criminalizing "public actions aimed at discrediting" the Russian Armed Forces and spreading "false information" about the war. Putin signed the legislation into law last Friday.

People accused of publicly calling to end the war or independently reporting on the military operation could face up to 15 years in prison and fines ranging from $450 to $4,500.

"These new laws are part of Russia's ruthless effort to suppress all dissent and make sure the population does not have access to any information that contradicts the Kremlin's narrative about the invasion of Ukraine," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Russia's "vague and overly broad" new definition of extremism, Bachelet said, has led to legal interpretations by officials that violate Russia's human rights obligations.

"Further legislation criminalizing circumstances of 'discrediting' the armed forces continues down this concerning path," the commissioner said.

According to accounts of detained Russians published by Haaretz on Tuesday, authorities have subjected people to "severe verbal abuse and threats" as well as "slaps and blows."

"More than 30 people complained about the violence they experienced at police stations after they were arrested for participating in a protest over something we're forbidden to name," reported Novata Gazeta, which Haaretz described as "the only critical media outlet still functioning properly in Russia after other major media outlets, like the Dozhd television station and the Ekho Moskvy radio station, shut down and smaller stations were barred from operating."

Bachelet on Tuesday expressed concern regarding Russia's "overly broad and repressive laws that restrict freedom of expression, including media freedom, and hinder the free enjoyment of other civil and political rights."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Pushkinskaya square on February 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.

Over 2,100 Anti-War Protesters Arrested in Russia

Kenny Stancil ·

arrest

Thousands Arrested as Russians Join Global Anti-War Protests

Jessica Corbett ·

anti-war protest

Over 1,000 Russians Arrested for Protesting Putin's Ukraine Invasion

Jessica Corbett ·

Black Lives Matter protest

75 Groups Ask DOJ to Oppose 'Racist' Anti-Protest Laws

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Florida panther

Petition Calls on Biden to Go Beyond Reversing Trump Policies to 'Save Life on Earth'

"Extinction is not inevitable—it is a political choice," says a new petition calling for bold changes to the Endangered Species Act.

Julia Conley ·

Polish jets

Poland OKs Fighter Jets to Germany So US Can Give Them to Ukraine

During a hearing Tuesday, a high-level official indicated the move by Poland was possibly made without consulting the State Department.

Jessica Corbett ·

Don't Say Gay Bill

Despite Student Revolt, 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Passes Florida Senate

"It's not over yet," MoveOn tweeted. "DeSantis can and must veto this bill to avoid causing further harm."

Brett Wilkins ·

Russian protester arrested

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Detention of Thousands of Russian Anti-War Protesters

Michelle Bachelet denounced recent "repressive legislation that impedes the exercise of civil and political rights."

Julia Conley ·

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump toured the Cameron LNG Export Facility on May 14, 2019 in Hackberry, Louisiana.

Climate Coalition Urges Big Banks to Pull Plug on US Gas Exports

"New and expanded fracked gas export terminals would exacerbate the climate crisis and threaten the health and safety of already vulnerable communities in the Gulf Coast," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.