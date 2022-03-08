UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Detention of Thousands of Russian Anti-War Protesters

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday condemned the arrests of more than 12,000 anti-war protesters across Russia reported over recent weeks and denounced President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s \u0022repressive\u0022 crackdown on dissent.\r\n\r\nIncluding about 4,300 people who were arrested in 56 cities across Russia over the weekend, according to independent protest monitor OVD-Info, an estimated 12,700 demonstrators have been detained since February 24, with many of those opposed to Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine subjected to new anti-protest laws adopted last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022More than 30 people complained about the violence they experienced at police stations after they were arrested for\u0026nbsp;participating in a protest\u0026nbsp;over something we\u0026#039;re forbidden to name.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I remain concerned about the use of repressive legislation that impedes the exercise of civil and political rights and criminalizing non-violent behavior,\u0022 Bachelet told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams has reported, Russia\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine has been met with outrage in many cities, with thousands of Russians risking arrest by joining a global day of action on Sunday.\r\n\r\nThe most recent demonstrations came days after Russian Parliament fast-tracked new laws criminalizing \u0022public actions aimed at discrediting\u0022 the Russian Armed Forces and spreading \u0022false information\u0022 about the war. Putin signed the legislation into law last Friday.\r\n\r\nPeople accused of publicly calling to end the war or independently reporting on the military operation could face up to 15 years in prison and fines ranging from $450 to $4,500.\r\n\r\n\u0022These new laws are part of Russia\u0026#039;s ruthless effort to suppress all dissent and make sure the population does not have access to any information that contradicts the Kremlin\u0026#039;s narrative about the invasion of Ukraine,\u0022 said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s \u0022vague and overly broad\u0022 new definition of extremism, Bachelet said, has led to legal interpretations by officials that violate Russia\u0026#039;s human rights obligations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Further legislation criminalizing circumstances of \u0026#039;discrediting\u0026#039; the armed forces continues down this concerning path,\u0022 the commissioner said.\r\n\r\nAccording to accounts of detained Russians published by Haaretz on Tuesday, authorities have subjected people to \u0022severe verbal abuse and threats\u0022 as well as \u0022slaps and blows.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022More than 30 people complained about the violence they experienced at police stations after they were arrested for\u0026nbsp;participating in a protest\u0026nbsp;over something we\u0026#039;re forbidden to name,\u0022 reported Novata Gazeta, which Haaretz described as \u0022the only critical media outlet still functioning properly in Russia after other major media outlets, like the Dozhd television station and the Ekho Moskvy radio station, shut down and smaller stations were barred from operating.\u0022\r\n\r\nBachelet on Tuesday expressed concern regarding Russia\u0026#039;s \u0022overly broad and repressive laws that restrict freedom of expression, including media freedom, and hinder the free enjoyment of other civil and political rights.\u0022