'Manifest Violation' of UN Charter: Amnesty Decries Russia Invasion

Amnesty International said Tuesday that Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine amounted to \u0022a manifest violation of the United Nations Charter\u0022 and urged U.N. member states against letting Moscow \u0022push the world closer toward an abyss of violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There are long-lasting consequences from this for us all.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe statement from the human rights organization came as Russian forces continued to pummel large Ukrainian cities in a weeklong invasion that the U.N. says has already forced over 874,000 people to flee to neighboring countries.\r\n\r\nThe invasion, said Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, is singularly defined by \u0022aggression\u0022 and \u0022cannot remotely be justified on any of the grounds that Russia has offered.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Yet,\u0022 she continued, \u0022all of this is being committed by a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.\u0022\r\n\r\nCallamard added that the invasion unleashed \u0022a massive human rights, humanitarian, and displacement crisis that has the makings of the worst such catastrophe in recent European history,\u0022 and accused Russia of \u0022not only breaching the sovereignty of a neighbor and its people\u0022 but \u0022also challenging the global security architecture and exploiting its frailty, including a dysfunctional U.N. Security Council.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There are long-lasting consequences from this for us all,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nAmnesty further welcomed the announcement on Monday from the International Criminal Court\u0026#039;s (ICC) prosecutor that his office intends to open an investigation into the situation in Ukraine given his satisfaction that \u0022there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed.\u0022\r\n\r\nNeither Ukraine nor Russia is state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC. In 2015, however, Ukraine accepted the court\u0026#039;s jurisdiction over crimes committed since 2014.\r\n\r\nCallamard said that further steps toward \u0022comprehensive accountability\u0022 were necessary including \u0022concerted and innovative efforts of the U.N. and its organs, as well as initiatives at the national level pursuant to the principle of universal jurisdiction.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Above all,\u0022 she said, \u0022we must ensure that the tragically increasing number of victims of war crimes in Ukraine hear a message that the international community is already determined to secure redress for their suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmnesty International and other humanitarian groups have already expressed grave concern about indiscriminate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure and potential war crimes since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24.\r\n\r\nBoth Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have documented use of cluster munitions in eastern cities of Ukraine, including in strikes that damaged a hospital and preschool.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, on Wednesday the U.N. General Assembly, during an emergency meeting,\u0026nbsp;voted overwhelmingly in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from within Ukraine\u0026#039;s \u0022internationally recognized borders\u0022 and expressing \u0022grave concern at reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools, and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso on Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy\u0026#039;s government called for a \u0022thorough and unbiased\u0022 review of Russia\u0026#039;s permanent membership on the U.N. Security Council.\r\n\r\nThis article was updated to reflect the voting result of General Assembly resolution.