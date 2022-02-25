Amnesty Says Russia's 'Indiscriminate Attacks' in Ukraine May Be War Crimes

Amnesty International declared Friday that Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine \u0022has been marked by indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and strikes on protected objects such as hospitals\u0022 that may amount to war crimes.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Russian military has shown a blatant disregard for civilian lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe human rights group\u0026#039;s Crisis Evidence Lab analyzed photos, videos, and satellite imagery of three attacks—in the Ukrainian cities Vuhledar, Kharkiv, and Uman—carried out in the early hours of the invasion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced before dawn on Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Russian military has shown a blatant disregard for civilian lives by using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons with wide-area effects in densely populated areas,\u0022 said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty\u0026#039;s secretary general, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Some of these attacks may be war crimes,\u0022 she continued. \u0022The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts.\u0022\r\n\r\nCallamard added that \u0022the Russian troops should immediately stop carrying out indiscriminate attacks in violation of the laws of war. The continuation of the use of ballistic missiles and other inaccurate explosive weapons causing civilian deaths and injuries is inexcusable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmnesty\u0026#039;s researchers believe the trio of analyzed attacks killed at least six civilians and injured at least a dozen others. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday that the overall death toll had topped 130 and more than 300 people were wounded on the first day of the assault.\r\n\r\nThough the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss Putin\u0026#039;s widely condemned invasion, Russia is one of the five permanent members—along with China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States—meaning it has veto power over resolutions.\r\n\r\nRussia also currently leads the 15-member UNSC—though Ukraine\u0026#039;s ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, suggested during a meeting earlier this week that his Russian counterpart, Vasily Nebenzya, should relinquish the rotating presidency, which is set to shift to the United Arab Emirates in March.\r\n\r\nThat meeting concluded with Kyslytsya telling Nebenzya that \u0022there is no purgatory for war criminals; they go straight to hell, ambassador,\u0022 to which the Russian responded that \u0022we are not carrying out aggression against the Ukrainian people—this is against that junta, that seized power in Kyiv.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGiven the current limitations of the UNSC, Amnesty International is calling for an emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly. As Callamard put it: \u0022If the Security Council is paralyzed through veto, it is up to the entire membership to step up.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarning that the \u0022lives, safety, and well-being\u0022 of millions of Ukrainians are at stake, she urged the General Assembly to adopt a resolution denouncing Russia\u0026#039;s \u0022unlawful attack and calling for an end to all violations of humanitarian law and human rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmnesty was far from alone in sounding the alarm about Russia violating international law.\r\n\r\nA spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Friday that \u0022we are gravely concerned about developments\u0022 in Ukraine and \u0022we are receiving increasing reports of civilian casualties.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Civilians are terrified of further escalation, with many attempting to flee their homes and others taking shelter where possible,\u0022 added the spokesperson. \u0022As the high commissioner has warned, the military action by the Russian Federation clearly violates international law. It puts at risk countless lives and it must be immediately halted.\u0022\r\n\r\nInternational Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan similarly said Friday that \u0022I have been closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine with increasing concern.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThough neither Ukraine nor Russia is a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, Khan pointed out that due to a 2015 declaration following Russia\u0026#039;s annexation of Crimea, \u0022my office may exercise its jurisdiction over and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity, or war crime committed within the territory of Ukraine\u0022 since February 20, 2014.\r\n\r\n\u0022Any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting, or contributing in another manner to the commission of these crimes, may be liable to prosecution before the court, with full respect for the principle of complementarity,\u0022 he said. \u0022It is imperative that all parties to the conflict respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ICC also investigates crimes of aggression, but Khan explained that because neither involved nation is party to the Rome Statute, \u0022the court cannot exercise jurisdiction over this alleged crime in this situation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe prosecutor—who is on mission in Bangladesh but plans to release a fuller statement upon returning to The Hague—vowed that his office \u0022will continue to closely monitor the situation\u0022 and \u0022remains fully committed to the prevention of atrocity crimes and to ensuring that anyone responsible for such crimes is held accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter reports that Russia attacked a kindergarten and orphanage in the city of Okhtyrka, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Friday that officials are collecting evidence of \u0022war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute\u0022 that will be sent to The Hague.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier Friday, Russian forces also have been accused of using cluster munitions in the ongoing assault of Ukraine, leading an international coalition to call for \u0022an immediate halt to use of the internationally banned weapon.\u0022