UN Report Warns of 50% Increase in Wildfires by 2100 as Climate Crisis Rages

Wildfires are projected to rise 30% by 2050 and 50% by the end of the century due to the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency and land-use change, and governments worldwide are not ready, according to a new United Nations-backed report that calls for overhauling public spending, with a focus on improving prevention and preparedness.\r\n\r\n\u0022While the situation is certainly extreme, it is not yet hopeless.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpreading like Wildfire: The Rising Threat of Extraordinary Landscape Fires,\u0026nbsp;published Wednesday by the U.N. Environment Program (UNEP) and GRID-Arendal, a non-profit environmental communications center based in Norway, finds that even the Arctic and other regions previously unaffected by wildfires are at heightened risk in the coming decades.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have to minimize the risk of extreme wildfires,\u0022\u0026nbsp;UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson said in a statement,\u0026nbsp;\u0022by being better prepared: invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\nIncreasingly destructive wildfires and the climate crisis are \u0022mutually exacerbating,\u0022\u0026nbsp;UNEP explained in a summary of the report. \u0022Wildfires are made worse by climate change through increased drought, high air temperatures, low relative humidity, lightning, and strong winds resulting in hotter, drier, and longer fire seasons.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time, climate change is made worse by wildfires, mostly by ravaging sensitive and carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands and rainforests,\u0022 added UNEP. This releases vast quantities of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and \u0022turns landscapes into tinderboxes, making it harder to halt rising temperatures.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report—released ahead of next week\u0026#039;s resumed session of the U.N. Environment Assembly, which is expected to bring representatives from 193 countries to Nairobi, Kenya—stresses that wildfire behavior must be better understood and risk management improved.\r\n\r\nTo that end, the authors call for combining data and monitoring systems with Indigenous knowledge and strengthening regional and international cooperation among scientists, policymakers, and emergency personnel to achieve an integrated approach to fire management that maintains and restores healthy ecosystems while meeting human needs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWildfires disproportionately affect the world\u0026#039;s poorest inhabitants who have done the least to heat up the planet, the authors note, and the negative impacts persist years after the flames are extinguished—undermining sustainable development goals and worsening inequality.\r\n\r\nWildfire smoke endangers\u0026nbsp;public health, for instance, causing chronic respiratory and cardiovascular problems that under-resourced health systems have less capacity to treat, the report explains. Low-income nations are also at a severe disadvantage when it comes to rebuilding in the wake of a blaze, as inadequate funding leaves some communities without sufficient post-disaster assistance.\r\n\r\n\u0022Emergency service workers and firefighters on the frontlines who are risking their lives to fight forest wildfires need to be supported.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiodiversity is also in jeopardy, as increasingly intense wildfires wreak havoc on vital habitats, watersheds, and wildlife, the report points out. The 2020 bushfires in Australia, for example, are estimated to have killed billions of wild and domesticated animals. Globally, wildfires have pushed some animal and plant species to the brink of extinction.\r\n\r\nThe way that governments are confronting the \u0022global wildfire crisis\u0022 is inefficient and in need of a major shift, according to the authors, who note that typically, more than half of current expenditures are devoted to \u0022reactive suppression,\u0022 while a far smaller share is allocated to proactive mitigation efforts, including just 0.2% for planning.\r\n\r\nInstead, they say, governments should adopt a so-called \u0022Fire Ready Formula,\u0022 wherein two-thirds of spending goes to planning (1%), prevention (32%), preparedness (13%), and recovery (20%), while about one-third (34%) is set aside for direct response.\r\n\r\nThe authors also call for stronger international standards to protect the safety and health of firefighters. Life-threatening hazards, such as smoke inhalation and entrapments, should be minimized, while the provision of adequate hydration, nutrition, rest, and recovery time between shifts should be ensured.\r\n\r\n\u0022Those emergency service workers and firefighters on the frontlines who are risking their lives to fight forest wildfires need to be supported,\u0022 said Anderson.\r\n\r\nIn their foreword to the report, Susan Gardner, director of UNEP\u0026#039;s Ecosystems Division, and Peter Harris, managing director of GRID-Arendal, wrote that \u0022while the situation is certainly extreme, it is not yet hopeless.\u0022