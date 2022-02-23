"Common Dreams is a must in my life and work" —Bill Moyers

"Common Dreams," says the veteran journalist and broadcaster, "publishes some of the best thinking going on in progressive circles these days."

Please donate to our critical Winter Campaign. We can’t do it without you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire in the village of Kuel in Yakutia, Sakha, Russia on August 8, 2021

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire in the village of Kuel in Yakutia, Sakha, Russia on August 8, 2021. (Photo: Ivan Nikiforov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

UN Report Warns of 50% Increase in Wildfires by 2100 as Climate Crisis Rages

The leader of UNEP said that governments must "invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change."

Kenny Stancil

Wildfires are projected to rise 30% by 2050 and 50% by the end of the century due to the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency and land-use change, and governments worldwide are not ready, according to a new United Nations-backed report that calls for overhauling public spending, with a focus on improving prevention and preparedness.

"While the situation is certainly extreme, it is not yet hopeless."

Spreading like Wildfire: The Rising Threat of Extraordinary Landscape Fires, published Wednesday by the U.N. Environment Program (UNEP) and GRID-Arendal, a non-profit environmental communications center based in Norway, finds that even the Arctic and other regions previously unaffected by wildfires are at heightened risk in the coming decades.

"We have to minimize the risk of extreme wildfires," UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson said in a statement, "by being better prepared: invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change."

Increasingly destructive wildfires and the climate crisis are "mutually exacerbating," UNEP explained in a summary of the report. "Wildfires are made worse by climate change through increased drought, high air temperatures, low relative humidity, lightning, and strong winds resulting in hotter, drier, and longer fire seasons."

"At the same time, climate change is made worse by wildfires, mostly by ravaging sensitive and carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands and rainforests," added UNEP. This releases vast quantities of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and "turns landscapes into tinderboxes, making it harder to halt rising temperatures."

The report—released ahead of next week's resumed session of the U.N. Environment Assembly, which is expected to bring representatives from 193 countries to Nairobi, Kenya—stresses that wildfire behavior must be better understood and risk management improved.

To that end, the authors call for combining data and monitoring systems with Indigenous knowledge and strengthening regional and international cooperation among scientists, policymakers, and emergency personnel to achieve an integrated approach to fire management that maintains and restores healthy ecosystems while meeting human needs.

Wildfires disproportionately affect the world's poorest inhabitants who have done the least to heat up the planet, the authors note, and the negative impacts persist years after the flames are extinguished—undermining sustainable development goals and worsening inequality.

Wildfire smoke endangers public health, for instance, causing chronic respiratory and cardiovascular problems that under-resourced health systems have less capacity to treat, the report explains. Low-income nations are also at a severe disadvantage when it comes to rebuilding in the wake of a blaze, as inadequate funding leaves some communities without sufficient post-disaster assistance.

"Emergency service workers and firefighters on the frontlines who are risking their lives to fight forest wildfires need to be supported."

Biodiversity is also in jeopardy, as increasingly intense wildfires wreak havoc on vital habitats, watersheds, and wildlife, the report points out. The 2020 bushfires in Australia, for example, are estimated to have killed billions of wild and domesticated animals. Globally, wildfires have pushed some animal and plant species to the brink of extinction.

The way that governments are confronting the "global wildfire crisis" is inefficient and in need of a major shift, according to the authors, who note that typically, more than half of current expenditures are devoted to "reactive suppression," while a far smaller share is allocated to proactive mitigation efforts, including just 0.2% for planning.

Instead, they say, governments should adopt a so-called "Fire Ready Formula," wherein two-thirds of spending goes to planning (1%), prevention (32%), preparedness (13%), and recovery (20%), while about one-third (34%) is set aside for direct response.

The authors also call for stronger international standards to protect the safety and health of firefighters. Life-threatening hazards, such as smoke inhalation and entrapments, should be minimized, while the provision of adequate hydration, nutrition, rest, and recovery time between shifts should be ensured.

"Those emergency service workers and firefighters on the frontlines who are risking their lives to fight forest wildfires need to be supported," said Anderson.

In their foreword to the report, Susan Gardner, director of UNEP's Ecosystems Division, and Peter Harris, managing director of GRID-Arendal, wrote that "while the situation is certainly extreme, it is not yet hopeless."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
wildfire-california

New Report Details Exactly What Biden Could Do After Declaring 'Climate Emergency'

"The right and appropriate action is for the Biden administration to... declare a climate emergency to unlock the powers of government to respond boldly and effectively," said Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Jessica Corbett ·

The head of the WHO gathers with South African scientists

'A Game-Changer': Defying Big Pharma, WHO Expands Vaccine Tech Sharing

"The pharmaceutical system is being remade from the ground up by lower- and middle-income countries," said one public health campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Hershey's chocolate bars

Veteran Hershey's Workers Lead Union Drive to Benefit New Hires

"They think of us as machines that just work seven days a week," said one worker.

Julia Conley ·

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire in the village of Kuel in Yakutia, Sakha, Russia on August 8, 2021

UN Report Warns of 50% Increase in Wildfires by 2100 as Climate Crisis Rages

The leader of UNEP said that governments must "invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change."

Kenny Stancil ·

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks with his Polish counterpart

Lawmakers to Biden: No US Troops to Fight Russia Without Approval by Congress

"I'm calling on President Biden to ignore the warmongers and receive authorization from Congress," said Rep. Peter DeFazio, who led a new bipartisan letter signed by 43 House lawmakers.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.