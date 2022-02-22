Arbery's Murderers Found Guilty of Federal Hate Crimes

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nA jury on Tuesday found three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty of federal hate crimes.\r\n\r\nGregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William \u0022Roddie\u0022 Bryan Jr. \u0022are accused of interfering with Arbery\u0026#039;s right to use a public street because of his race as well as attempted kidnapping,\u0022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. \u0022The McMichaels are also accused of using weapons during a crime of violence because both were armed during the deadly chase.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe verdict came about three months after the trio was found guilty of murdering the 25-year-old Black man in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, 2020. They were each sentenced to life in prison last month and only Bryan was given the possibility of parole.\r\n\r\nBen Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who represented the Arbery family, has said that the murder was \u0022so reminiscent of the motivations for lynchings.\u0022 Crump on Tuesday welcomed the development, joined by Ahmaud Arbery\u0026#039;s parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking to reporters on Tuesday, Cooper-Jones called out the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for proposed plea deals with the McMichaels that were ultimately rejected by U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood.\r\n\r\n\u0022They ignored my cry,\u0022 Cooper-Jones said of members of the Justice Department directly involved in the case. \u0022I begged them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s not justice for Ahmaud,\u0022 she said of the DOJ\u0026#039;s attempted plea deals. \u0022What we got today, we wouldn\u0026#039;t have gotten today if it wasn\u0026#039;t for the fight that the family put up.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The guilty verdict of the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery of hate crimes is a precedent-setting verdict,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted Tuesday. \u0022Even in the Deep South the feds will convict you of hate actions. I salute Ahmaud\u0026#039;s parents for forcing the trial.\u0022\r\n\r\nNAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement that \u0022two years ago today, none of us knew of Ahmaud Arbery. But two years ago tomorrow, his story shook the conscience of our nation and world. Ahmaud Arbery was lynched in broad daylight, and today\u0026#039;s verdict brings us one step closer to justice.\u0022\r\n\r\nBen Jealous, president of People for the American Way, declared that \u0022this is a just verdict for three men that chased, cornered, and killed Ahmaud Arbery.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the kind of accountability we must have to address the ongoing terror of white supremacy that\u0026#039;s reigned in our country for hundreds of years, where Black people can be killed with impunity,\u0022 Jealous added. \u0022We must continue to fight for justice for every American who has been the victim of white domestic terrorism and the injustice it fosters.\u0022\r\n\r\nOthers also recognized the fight ahead. As the advocacy group NARAL Pro-choice America put it: \u0022This shred of justice only points to a larger problem, how insidious white supremacy and white supremacist violence is within this country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe jury in the case consisted of eight white members, three Black people, and one Hispanic person, according to the Journal. They deliberated for less than four hours.\r\n\r\n\u0022I, as a mom, will never heal,\u0022 said Cooper-Jones. \u0022We got a victory today, but there\u0026#039;s so many families who don\u0026#039;t get victories.\u0022