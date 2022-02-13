'A Better Texas Is Possible': Ocasio-Cortez Rallies for Cisneros, Casar

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York spent the weekend in Texas as she headlined rallies with a pair of progressive candidates vying to join her in Washington, D.C. next year by winning upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.\r\n\r\nWith Democratic primary in Texas set for March 1, Ocasio-Cortez appeared at events for both Jessica Cisneros, challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar in District 28, and Greg Casar, running for an open seat in the state\u0026#039;s newly-created District 35. Both districts stretch from Austin to areas in and around San Antonio.\r\n\r\nU.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, \u0022could never,\u0022 tweeted AOC on Sunday afternoon as she shared a video of herself dancing with constituents following an afternoon rally with Casar in San Antonio:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt a rally on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez bolstered both candidates by saying that Texas deserves more members in Congress willing to fight for working people and families over corporate interests.\r\n\r\n“If we send a Democrat who doesn\u0026#039;t give a damn about people, why would we expect people to vote for that person?” she said. \u0022How can we win when we don\u0026#039;t stand for anything? We have to stand for something in order to bring it home.\u0022\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez said she was in Texas \u0022to support two incredible game-changing candidates—both, I think, for the Democratic Party, but, frankly, for the country writ large.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn separate comments, she said she was in town because of the \u0022long game\u0022 Democrats must be playing—and not just in safely blue states. \u0022We flip Texas,\u0022 she said, \u0022we flip the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Cisneros has really shown what is possible—not only here in San Antonio but all the way down South Texas,\u0022 said AOC at the Saturday rally. \u0022She\u0026#039;s shown that we don’t have to accept status quo politics before we actually fight for change.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a canvas launch party hosted by CWA Local 6143 on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez and Cisneros were welcomed by union members and the New York Democrat described why deep canvassing in Texas and elsewhere remains one of the most vital tools if progressives want to win:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSharing a video of Sunday\u0026#039;s rally, Casar said a \u0022better Texas is possible\u0022 so long as the people of Texas fight and organize for it.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring the rally, Casar credited Ocasio-Cortez for being an organizer who later \u0022shook the halls of Congress\u0022 by running and winning as a bold progressive.\r\n\r\n\u0022She reignited in me and so many of us a fire by instead of talking about what can\u0026#039;t get done, what it is possible for us to do,\u0022 he said. \u0022She showed us that when the people lead, the politicians must follow—that\u0026#039;s what we\u0026#039;re gonna do.\u0022