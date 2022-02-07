Economists Warn Against the Fed Raising Rates at Worst Possible Time

As the U.S. Federal Reserve mulls hiking interest rates in the coming weeks in an effort to curb inflation, progressive economists are warning against such a move—arguing that it will hurt workers and fail to address the real source of rising prices: unmitigated corporate power.\r\n\r\n\u0022The last thing average working people need is for the Fed to raise interest rates and slow the economy further.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A large across-the-board increase in interest rates is a cure worse than the disease,\u0022 Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics and Columbia University professor, wrote Monday in\u0026nbsp;Project Syndicate. \u0022We should not attack a supply-side problem by lowering demand and increasing unemployment. That might dampen inflation if it is taken far enough, but it will also ruin people\u0026#039;s lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nJosh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, echoed Stiglitz\u0026#039;s message, writing Monday: \u0022The inflation spike of 2021 has been bad for typical families and is a real policy challenge. But it remains the case that an overreaction to it could end up causing the most damage of all.\u0022\r\n\r\nStiglitz and Bivens\u0026#039; essays came three days after Robert Reich, professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, made a similar warning.\r\n\r\nAccording to Reich:\r\n\r\n\r\nFed policymakers are poised to raise interest rates at their March meeting and then continue raising them, in order to slow the economy. They fear that a labor shortage is pushing up wages, which in turn are pushing up prices—and that this wage-price spiral could get out of control.\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s a huge mistake. Higher interest rates will harm millions of workers who will be involuntarily drafted into the inflation fight by losing jobs or long-overdue pay raises. There\u0026#039;s no \u0022labor shortage\u0022 pushing up wages. There\u0026#039;s a shortage of good jobs paying adequate wages to support working families. Raising interest rates will worsen this shortage.\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell \u0022has expressed concern about wage hikes pushing up prices,\u0022 Reich wrote, \u0022there\u0026#039;s no \u0026#039;wage-price spiral.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To the contrary, workers\u0026#039; real wages have dropped because of inflation,\u0022 he added. \u0022Even though overall wages have climbed, they\u0026#039;ve failed to\u0026nbsp;keep up with price increases—making most workers worse off in terms of the purchasing power of their dollars.\u0022\r\n\r\nReich conceded that \u0022wage-price spirals used to be a problem\u0022 but argued that\u0026#039;s no longer the case \u0022because the typical worker today has little or no bargaining power.\u0022\r\n\r\nDeclining union membership and corporations\u0026#039; increased mobility—both key pillars in the ruling class\u0026#039; highly effective assault on workers that has been carried out\u0026nbsp;on a bipartisan basis for more than four decades—\u0022have shifted power from labor to capital,\u0022 wrote Reich. \u0022Increasing the share of the economic pie going to profits and shrinking the share going to wages... ended wage-price spirals.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt is \u0022totally wrong\u0022 to contend that inflation is being fueled by rising wages stemming from a so-called \u0022tight\u0022 labor market, Reich argued. He continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe January jobs report shows that the U.S. economy is still 2.9 million jobs below what it had in February 2020. Given the growth of the U.S. population, it\u0026#039;s 4.5 million short of what it would have by now had there been no pandemic.\r\n\r\nConsumers are almost tapped out. Not only are real (inflation-adjusted) incomes down, but pandemic assistance has ended. Extra jobless benefits are gone. Child tax credits have expired. Rent moratoriums are over. Small wonder consumer spending\u0026nbsp;fell 0.6%\u0026nbsp;in December, the first decrease since last February.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Given all this, the last thing average working people need is for the Fed to raise interest rates and slow the economy further,\u0022 Reich added. \u0022The problem most people face isn\u0026#039;t inflation. It\u0026#039;s a lack of good jobs.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen it comes to what is causing inflation, Reich blamed \u0022continuing worldwide bottlenecks in the supply of goods, and the ease with which big corporations (with record profits) are passing these costs to customers in higher prices.\u0022\r\n\r\nCorporate greed has played a large role in why people are paying higher prices for food and gas, as Common Dreams has reported and a majority of the public appears to understand, based on recent polling. Amid a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 900,000 people in the U.S. and 5.7 million people globally, price-gouging corporations are enjoying mega-profits not seen since 1950.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile pandemic profiteering is evident, the question remains as to what made global supply chains so fragile to disruption in the first place—leading to prolonged shortages of key inputs and increased shipping costs that have been accompanied by price hikes.\r\n\r\nAccording to Rakken Mabud, chief economist and managing director of policy and research at the Groundwork Collaborative, the answer lies in offshoring, financialization, deregulation, just-in-time logistics, and other profit-maximizing policies associated with neoliberalization and globalization.\r\n\r\nMabud made that case last week when testifying at a House Energy and Commerce Committee\u0026nbsp;hearing. She and David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, expanded on that argument in a recent essay introducing a new series\u0026nbsp;on the supply chain crisis.\r\n\r\nAs a number of economists have warned recently, policymakers on the verge of making life-altering decisions with respect to interest rates may be doing so based on faulty data or misconceptions.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Among the biggest job gains in January were workers who are normally temporary and paid low wages (leisure and hospitality, retail, transport and warehousing),\u0022 Reich cautioned. \u0022This January employers cut fewer of these low-wage temp workers than in most years, because of rising customer demand and the difficulties of hiring during Omicron. Due to the Bureau of Labor Statistics\u0026#039; \u0026#039;seasonal adjustment,\u0026#039; cutting fewer workers than usual for this time of year appears as \u0026#039;adding lots of jobs.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nStiglitz, meanwhile, noted that \u0022the inflation rate has been volatile. Last month, the media made a big deal out of the 7%\u0026nbsp;annual inflation rate\u0026nbsp;in the United States, while failing to note that the December rate was little more than half that of the October rate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Moreover, given that a large proportion of today\u0026#039;s inflation stems from global issues—like chip shortages and the behavior of oil cartels—it is a gross exaggeration to blame inflation on excessive fiscal support in the U.S.,\u0022 Stiglitz continued.\r\n\r\nWhile \u0022the U.S. has slightly higher inflation than Europe,\u0022 he added, \u0022it also has enjoyed stronger growth. U.S. policies prevented a massive increase in poverty that might have occurred otherwise. Recognizing that the cost of doing too little would be huge, U.S. policymakers did the right thing.\u0022\r\n\r\nStiglitz wrote that his \u0022biggest concern is that central banks will overreact, raising interest rates excessively and hampering the nascent recovery. As always, those at the bottom of the income scale would suffer the most in this scenario.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What we need instead,\u0022 he argued, \u0022are targeted structural and fiscal policies aimed at unblocking supply bottlenecks and helping people confront today\u0026#039;s realities.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor instance, wrote Stiglitz, \u0022food stamps for the needy should be indexed to the price of food, and energy (fuel) subsidies to the price of energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Beyond that, a one-time \u0026#039;inflation adjustment\u0026#039; tax cut for lower- and middle-income households would help them through the post-pandemic transition,\u0022 he added. \u0022It could be financed by taxing the monopoly rents of the oil, technology, pharmaceutical, and other corporate giants that made a killing from the crisis.\u0022