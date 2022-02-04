'I Remember WMDs in Iraq': Reporter Calls Out US Official on Russian Intel Claims

Veteran Associated Press reporter Matt Lee grilled a State Department spokesperson Thursday over the U.S. government\u0026#039;s refusal to provide direct evidence for its claim that Russia is planning to fabricate a mass casualty event as a pretext to invade Ukraine, an allegation that the Pentagon said is backed up by intelligence.\r\n\r\nDuring a press briefing, Lee asked the State Department\u0026#039;s Ned Price—a former CIA official—to furnish concrete proof of the government\u0026#039;s accusation, which suggests Russia is plotting an elaborate false flag attack involving a graphic \u0022propaganda video... depicting corpses, crisis actors pretending to be mourners, and images of destroyed locations or military equipment.\u0022\r\n\r\nLee said he has every reason to be skeptical of U.S. government assertions, given the lies that the Bush administration used to justify the invasion and occupation of Iraq.\r\n\r\n\u0022I remember WMDs in Iraq,\u0022 said Lee.\r\n\r\nWatch the exchange:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter Price outlined the U.S. government\u0026#039;s allegations, Lee noted that the Biden administration has \u0022shown no evidence to confirm\u0022 the alleged plot. As the New York Times reported earlier Thursday, \u0022Officials would not release any direct evidence of the Russian plan or specify how they learned of it, saying to do so would compromise their sources and methods.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Price insisted during Thursday\u0026#039;s briefing that the Biden administration\u0026#039;s decision to go public with the false flag accusation constitutes, in and of itself, evidence that Russia is planning such an operation.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is derived from information known to the U.S. government, intelligence information that we have declassified,\u0022 Price said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Okay, well, where is it?\u0022 Lee asked in response. \u0022Where is this information?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I just delivered it,\u0022 the State Department spokesperson said.\r\n\r\nWhen Lee continued to press the matter, noting that \u0022a series of allegations and statements\u0022 is not evidence, Price accused the longtime journalist of wanting \u0022to find solace in information that the Russians are putting out.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe exchange circulated rapidly and widely on social media, with observers applauding Lee for his persistent and straightforward questioning and arguing that Price\u0026#039;s responses were indicative of the U.S. government\u0026#039;s intolerance of skeptical inquiry.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is wild,\u0022 NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, president of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, tweeted in response to the back-and-forth. \u0022The State Department\u0026#039;s spokesman can\u0026#039;t comprehend why the Associated Press feels the need to distinguish between a claim and a fact, and becomes visibly offended—and then angered—by the suggestion that his claims may require evidence to be accepted as credible.\u0022