UN Chief: Only Urgent Diplomacy Can Prevent 'Disastrous' War Over Ukraine

The head of the United Nations on Monday implored Western powers, Russia, and Ukraine to urgently ramp up diplomatic negotiations amid heightened fears of a military conflict and loudening drumbeats of war amplified by U.S. corporate media outlets.\r\n\r\n\u0022We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation,\u0022 U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told reporters during a press conference. \u0022My message is clear: There is no alternative to diplomacy. All issues—including the most intractable—can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks. It is my firm belief that this principle will prevail.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff,\u0022 he added. \u0022In short, my appeal is this: Do not fail the cause of peace.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres\u0026#039; remarks came hours before Russia announced Tuesday that it is in the process of returning some of its troops from near Ukraine\u0026#039;s border to their bases following the completion of military exercises, a move seen as a potential step toward deescalation.\r\n\r\nOn Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he believes paths to a potential diplomatic solution to tensions over Ukraine are \u0022far from exhausted\u0022 and recommended \u0022continuing and intensifying\u0022 talks, comments that came in the wake of unverified reports that the U.S. intelligence community believes Russia could invade Ukraine within days—possibly on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nRussian officials dismissed such reports—which U.S. officials would not publicly confirm—as \u0022hysteria.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, suggested Monday that his country could ultimately drop its push to join NATO, a move that would satisfy one of Russia\u0026#039;s key security demands.\r\n\r\nIn a video address posted online Monday, Zelensky also expressed annoyance with intelligence reports predicting an exact date for a Russian attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022They frighten us with a great war and once again set the date for a military invasion,\u0022 Zelensky said. \u0022But our state today is stronger than ever.\u0022\r\n\r\nOleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine\u0026#039;s security council, joined Zelensky in rejecting warnings that an invasion is imminent.\r\n\r\n\u0022We recognize the risks that exist on the territory of our country,\u0022 Danilov said Monday. \u0022But the situation is under complete control. Moreover, we, as of today, do not see that a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation could happen on the 16th or 17th of this month.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDespite Ukrainian officials\u0026#039; remarks and growing demands for deescalation, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price claimed during a Monday briefing that the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine is \u0022perhaps more real than ever before.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked what he thought of Lavrov\u0026#039;s call for more serious diplomatic engagement, Price said that \u0022we have taken note of his comments\u0022 but added, \u0022We have not seen any tangible, any real sign of deescalation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S., which has deployed thousands of troops to Eastern Europe in recent days, announced Monday that it is temporarily shuttering its embassy in Kyiv and relocating its operations to Lviv, a step that came after the U.S. began evacuating some diplomatic staff from Ukraine.\r\n\r\nBy contrast, Guterres said Monday that \u0022the United Nations Country Team remains fully operational in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The time is now to defuse tensions and deescalate actions on the ground,\u0022 Guterres added. \u0022There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I welcome the recent flurry of diplomatic contacts and engagements, including between heads of state,\u0022 he continued. \u0022But more needs to be done, and I expect all to intensify their efforts. I have made my good offices available and we will leave no stone unturned in the search for a peaceful solution.\u0022