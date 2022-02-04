HRW Report Reveals 'Huge Toll' of US Border Policy on 20,000+ Children

More than 20,000 asylum-seeking children have been placed at risk of \u0022serious harm\u0022 by the U.S. and Mexican governments as a result of the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols continued under the Biden administration, according to Human Rights Watch analysis published Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration has left vulnerable asylum-seekers stranded and should reverse course immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The data shows how many children the Trump administration wrongly sent to dangerous conditions in Mexico, many of them still there a year after President Joe Biden came into office with pledges to end this program,\u0022 Human Rights Watch (HRW) U.S. border researcher Ari Sawyer said in a statement. \u0022With efforts to account for and process those children and their families on indefinite hold, the Biden administration has left vulnerable asylum-seekers stranded and should reverse course immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to data provided to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) by U.S. immigration courts,\u0026nbsp;the United States sent at least 21,300 asylum-seeking children and their families to dangerous Mexican border cities under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)—also known as the \u0022Remain in Mexico\u0022 policy—during Donald Trump\u0026#039;s presidency.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHRW notes:\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nSome of these children were able to reenter the United States between February and August 2021, when the Biden administration initially terminated the program. But the administration halted the wind-down process in August 2021, leaving behind at least 15,000 children. The administration said it restarted the program in December to comply with a federal court order and has since placed over 330 adults, but no children, in the program. However, the administration has sent family units with children to Mexico and other countries more than 145,000 times under another abusive anti-asylum measure, the Title 42 border expulsion policy.\r\n\r\n\r\nTitle 42—a section of the Public Health Safety Act first\u0026nbsp;invoked\u0026nbsp;by the Trump administration as the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020 and continued by Biden—has been condemned\u0026nbsp;by advocates as a pretext to deport migrants who are legally seeking asylum in the United States. The controversial policy has been upheld by a federal court.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Trump administration sent more than 71,000 asylum-seekers of all ages to Mexico under the bilateral MPP program, under which the migrants must wait there while U.S. immigration courts adjudicate their claims.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nHRW found that asylum-seekers in Mexico are \u0022often unable to support themselves or access basic services, such as shelter, food, water, safe transportation, or healthcare, and have no recourse for abuses from criminal cartels or Mexican authorities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The problem is one cannot have a normal or dignified life as a migrant here.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group has also documented numerous child kidnappings and other crimes, including sexual violence.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022The problem is one cannot have a normal or dignified life as a migrant here,\u0022 one asylum-seeking woman told HRW in Mexico. \u0022More than anything, it\u0026#039;s really dangerous.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new HRW report comes a year after Biden issued executive orders aimed at strengthening and expanding U.S. asylum and resettlement capacities. Last February, the president also announced his intention to raise the number\u0026nbsp;of refugees allowed into the United States from a record low of 15,000 under the openly xenophobic Trump administration to 125,000.\r\n\r\nFollowing outrage over an administration directive keeping the refugee cap at 15,000, Biden raised the admission limit to 62,500 in May, while acknowledging that the actual number of people admitted would fall far short of that ceiling. In September, the president recommended raising the cap to 125,000.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden has also been criticized for continuing the MPP regime. Last December, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick—a former immigration attorney who is now policy counsel at the American Immigration Council—accused the administration of making the policy \u0022even worse\u0022 than it was under Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration is knowingly leaving children in harm\u0026#039;s way,\u0022 Sawyer said. \u0022The administration should immediately resume winding down Remain in Mexico and give everybody a fair shot at seeking asylum at U.S. borders.\u0022