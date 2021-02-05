60+ Groups and Unions to Senate Democrats: End Harmful 'Gridlock and Dysfunction' by Eliminating the Filibuster

A diverse coalition of more than 60 progressive advocacy organizations and labor unions representing millions of people across the U.S. sent a letter Friday urging Senate Democrats to eliminate the legislative filibuster, a procedural relic that the groups describe as a "weapon of pure partisan gridlock" and a major obstacle to necessary change.

Addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the letter (pdf) from Fix Our Senate, Stand Up America, the Sunrise Movement, the Communications Workers of America, and dozens of other groups argues that nuking the filibuster "would not be a radical step, but a pragmatic response to gridlock and obstruction to help senators deliver for their constituents."

"People want a government that works for them, not just the wealthy, well-connected, and entrenched special interest groups," the letter reads. "That is why we are reaching out... to call on Senate Democrats to move quickly to fix the broken Senate and eliminate the filibuster as a tool that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] can use to nullify the results of the election and block progress on popular legislation supported by a majority of senators and a majority of the American people."

It is truly outrageous that we still allow a partisan minority to block legislation at will and wholly prevent our government from functioning. Kill the filibuster. https://t.co/afcbN6Scnk — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) February 5, 2021

The letter, first reported by NBC News, comes on the heels of the Senate's marathon "vote-a-rama" session, an absurd spectacle of largely meaningless votes required under the filibuster-proof reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to push through a coronavirus relief package without needing support from obstructionist Republicans.

"It would be easier just to end the filibuster," the grassroots group People for Bernie tweeted early Friday morning as the "vote-a-rama" process—which ultimately lasted more than 14 hours—dragged on.

New York magazine's Ed Kilgore echoed that point Friday, calling "vote-a-rama" the "price Democrats must pay to avoid the filibuster."

"The Senate will get to go through another vote-a-rama later, assuming the budget resolution passes and a reconciliation bill is brought to the floor," Kilgore wrote. "Avoiding one of the Senate's ludicrous traditions (the filibuster) means indulging another."

While Democrats may succeed in passing a robust coronavirus relief package through budget reconciliation, the rules of the process would prevent the majority party from using it to approve other key priorities, from voting rights legislation to regulations aimed at fighting the climate crisis.

Senate Democrats have a choice: Eliminate the filibuster to pass critical democracy and voting reforms OR Allow Mitch McConnell to continue controlling the Senate from the minority while plotting his return to Majority Leaderhttps://t.co/ZuO8WlQQD2 — Fix Our Senate (@FixOurSenate) February 5, 2021

Spotlighting the constraints of the expedited budget process, HuffPost reported earlier this week that Democrats will likely be forced to drop paid family and medical leave from their coronavirus package because it probably would not survive reconciliation rules, which require provisions to have a direct budgetary impact.

"You can pass $1,400 checks through budget reconciliation, but you can't pass emergency paid leave," New York Times columnist Ezra Klein noted Thursday. "When Congress writes laws through budget reconciliation, it writes them with one arm tied behind its back."

Scrapping the filibuster, and thereby allowing the majority party to legislate without such restrictions, would require the backing of the entire Senate Democratic caucus plus a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris—a level of support Democrats don't currently have, given persistent opposition from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and skepticism from others.

In their letter, the coalition of 62 progressive organizations argues that transformative progress will only be possible if Senate Democrats unite to change the chamber's rules and "end the gridlock and dysfunction."

"The best way to restore a functioning Senate," the letter states, "is to eliminate the filibuster as a weapon the minority can use to block an agenda that a majority of Americans have just embraced at the ballot box."

Read the full letter: