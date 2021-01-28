As White House Floats Skimpier Relief Bill in Bid for GOP Support, Progressives Warn Going Small Would Be 'Catastrophic'

With the Biden White House reportedly weighing the possibility of splitting its proposed coronavirus relief package into two parts in an effort to attract some Republican support, leaders of the Congressional Progressives Caucus are warning that anything less than the president's $1.9 trillion opening offer would represent an unacceptable betrayal of economically desperate Americans.

In a letter (pdf) to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday, more than two dozen members of the CPC Executive Board wrote that "if we aim too low, the financial consequences will be catastrophic, long-lasting, and borne by the American families who can least afford it."

The letter was signed by CPC chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), deputy chair Katie Porter (D-Calif.), caucus whip Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), and 21 other lawmakers.

"We are concerned by the views of some in Congress who are advocating for a scaled-back, 'wait and see' approach," the letter states, alluding to the bipartisan group of lawmakers that the White House economic team has sought out for input on coronavirus relief in recent days, despite warnings that outreach to austerity-obsessed Republicans is both futile and dangerous.

"The families and small businesses that make up the economy do not have the luxury of 'waiting to see' how this public health and economic crisis progresses—they need relief now."

—Congressional Progressive Caucus

"This goes against both the economic consensus and the voices of our constituents, who are crying out for additional relief to keep food on their tables and a roof over their heads," the letter continues. "The families and small businesses that make up the economy do not have the luxury of 'waiting to see' how this public health and economic crisis progresses—they need relief now."

Pointing to the Obama administration's woefully inadequate response to the Great Recession as a cautionary tale, the progressive lawmakers cautioned that "if we do not act now, a prolonged, sluggish economic recovery will surely result."

The letter goes on to reject "an overemphasis on targeting aid" such as the $1,400 direct relief payments Biden has proposed. As Common Dreams reported Wednesday, a growing chorus of right-wing lawmakers from both parties is pushing the president to further restrict eligibility for the checks in order to deny relief to those who supposedly "don't need it."

"Congress should err on the side of offering generous relief to a larger pool of people, rather than too little," the CPC letter argues. "The cost of doing too little too slowly far outweighs the concerns about a relatively small share of households getting 'too much.'"

The CPC's warning against a watered-down relief package came as fresh reporting from Politico indicated that the Biden administration is considering breaking its proposed coronavirus legislation into two parts in a bid to win GOP support for at least one.

According to Politico, a bipartisan deal "would have skimpier funding for state and local relief (if any), and less money for vaccine distribution, unemployment insurance, and nutritional assistance, or SNAP. It would have far more targeted relief checks. We are told by administration sources that a bill of this sort might be in the $600-$800 billion range."

Under that approach, the Biden administration would "take everything that's left out of the skinny relief package and add it to Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan," Politico reported. The latter package would likely be passed through budget reconciliation, an expedited process that requires just a simple majority.

In a tweet Thursday morning, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denied that the administration is "looking to split a package in two."

"The needs of the American people are urgent from putting food on the table, to getting vaccines out the door to reopening schools. Those aren't partisan issues," said Psaki. "We are engaging with a range of voices—that's democracy in action."

The needs of the American people are urgent from putting food on the table, to getting vaccines out the door to reopening schools. Those aren't partisan issues. We are engaging with a range of voices—that's democracy in action—we aren't looking to split a package in two.





Given the persistent spread of the deadly coronavirus and still-deteriorating economic conditions, progressives have warned Biden against wasting precious time reaching out to Republicans who are openly hostile to his agenda and averse to spending what experts say is necessary to bring the U.S. out of deep recession.

Under the leadership of incoming chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the Senate Budget Committee has already begun work on a resolution that would jumpstart the process of moving a relief package through reconciliation, which would not require Republican support.

"People can talk to whoever they want to talk to, but this country faces enormous crises," Sanders said Tuesday. "Elections have consequences. We're in the majority, and we've got to act."

Read the CPC leadership's full letter: