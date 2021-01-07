Published on
by

'Co-Conspirators in Sedition': Here Are the Names of Every Republican Who Voted to Overturn Election Results

"Trump and members of Congress must face consequences for inciting an attempted coup to stop the peaceful transition of power."

by
0 Comments
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) signs on to the Pennsylvania objection in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) signs on to the Pennsylvania objection in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In the wake of an assault on the U.S. Capitol by a fascist mob ginned up by President Donald Trump, many Republicans in the House and Senate still voted Thursday to object to President-elect Joe Biden's decisive election win in a lie-fueled, last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the democratic process and disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.

The effort ultimately failed as Congress voted in the early hours of Thursday morning to certify Biden's victory over the Republican objections, but progressive lawmakers are demanding accountability for the GOP members who were complicit in the Trump-led coup attempt.

"They are co-conspirators in sedition," Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said of the Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of Biden's win.

As Common Dreams reported Wednesday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is planning to introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of lawmakers who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election."

"They have broken their sacred Oath of Office," Bush added.

In a statement late Wednesday, Brian Kettering of the Center for Popular Democracy Action said in support of Bush's resolution that "Trump and members of Congress must face consequences for inciting an attempted coup to stop the peaceful transition of power, which is enshrined into our Constitution."

"We cannot stand by," said Kettering, "while the very people elected to protect our democracy encourage violent attempts to overthrow the government."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Below are the names of the Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate who voted in favor of rejecting electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, battleground states that Biden carried.

The 121 House Republicans who voted to reject Arizona's electoral votes:

The 138 House Republicans who voted to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes:

The six Senate Republicans who voted to reject Arizona's electoral votes:

 

The seven Senate Republicans who voted to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes:

 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Republican Party, US Congress, Donald Trump, Democracy, Election 2020, Joe Biden