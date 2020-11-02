'Our Agenda Is on the Ballot': On Election Eve, Sanders Joins Other Progressive Leaders for Final Get Out the Vote Rally

On the eve of a presidential election in which so much is at stake—for workers, immigrants, the climate, and democracy itself—Sen. Bernie Sanders is teaming up with more than 20 leading progressive lawmakers and candidates from around the nation late Monday for a final get-out-the-vote rally emphasizing that defeating President Donald Trump is an essential step in the broader fight for a more just society.

"Our agenda is on the ballot," tweeted the Vermont senator. "Let's beat Trump. Let's win progressive victories. Let's create a nation for all of us."

—Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders will be joined at the virtual event—slated to begin at 9:15 pm ET—by prominent progressive incumbents who are on the ballot Tuesday, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).

More than a dozen progressive House and Senate candidates are also expected to take part in the event, including Paula Jean Swearengin—who is vying to oust West Virginia's Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito—and congressional candidates Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Marie Newman, and Mondaire Jones, all of whom emerged victorious from the Democratic primaries after running on Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and other key progressive policy goals.

"Our progressive values are on the ballot—and the progress we're fighting for isn't possible under a Trump presidency," tweeted Jayapal, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Watch the event live: