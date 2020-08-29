WATCH: Highlighting Trump's 'Promises Broken,' Sanders Gives Address on Biden's Plan for the Economy and Working Families

Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver a speech Saturday afternoon about the economic reforms that must be put in place to improve the lives of working Americans and how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to raise wages, create millions of new jobs, and narrow the United States' massive wealth gap.

"Joe Biden has laid out an economic plan that will help working families move forward—not with broken promises—but concrete plans to help people in every community do better for themselves and their children," Sanders plans to say in the address, which will air live at Common Dreams, the Vermont senator's website, or on his social media platforms.

Ahead of the speech, Sanders took to social media to remind American voters of the numerous economic #PromisesBroken by President Donald Trump.

Trump promised that “the rich would not be gaining at all” under his tax plan. But the tax bill he signed into law provides 83% of the benefits to the top 1% while raising taxes on 92 million Americans by the end of the decade. #PromisesBroken — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2020

In Michigan, there are 57,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than when Trump took office. In Wisconsin, there are 11,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than when Trump took office. In Pennsylvania, there are today 25,000 less manufacturing jobs than when Trump took office. #PromisesBroken — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2020

Half of Americans lived paycheck to paycheck

40% of adults didn't have $400 for an emergency

87 million uninsured or underinsured

41 million workers made under $15/hour Nope. That was not a "great economy."#PromisesBroken — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2020

As the Covid-19 pandemic began spreading across the U.S. earlier this year, Biden unveiled a plan to create a Public Health Job Corps to put unemployed people back to work while strengthening the healthcare system, pass legislation to protect public service and government workers' bargaining rights, and help small businesses and entrepreneurs to survive the economic downturn brought on by the crisis.

Sanders will highlight how Biden's plan to reverse Trump's tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy will ensure that workers and communities are put first in the U.S. economy.

Watch the address live at 12:00 p.m. ET below: