'Not an Exoneration—A Cover-Up': Nationwide Protests Planned to Denounce GOP Acquittal of Trump

Demonstrations will be held in cities across the United States on Wednesday to denounce the expected acquittal of President Donald Trump by his fellow Republicans in the Senate—which progressives argue should formally tie the president's legacy of corruption and disregard for the Constitution to the modern GOP as a whole.

"Trump's enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president," organizers declared Monday on a website detailing more than 160 rallies already scheduled in cities nationwide.

"This was never a trial," the groups behind the actions said. "It's a cover-up."

According to the call to action, "We must mobilize like never before—and ensure that this dark moment in our nation's history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action. Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation."

Find an event near you here, or organize one in your community here.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox. WHAT: Reject the Cover Up Rallies



WHERE: Nationwide



WHEN: Wed., Feb. 5 at 5:30pm local time



We’re taking to the streets to hold our senators accountable for covering up for this lawless president.https://t.co/rZqN2rrVsG — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) February 3, 2020

The actions are being organized by a diverse coalition of progressive groups—including By the People, Common Cause, Greenpeace, Indivisible, NextGen America, Public Citizen, Sierra Club, Stand Up America, Stand Up Republic, Women's March, and others—and are intended to make sure that Republicans understand their votes to acquit will not be forgotten come national elections later this year.

"On Wednesday night, the people will be heard in protests across the nation," said Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause. "Seventy five percent of Americans wanted to hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial, but Mitch McConnell refused to call even a single witness. We the people do not accept this disgraceful attempt to cover up Donald Trump's abuse of the powers of the presidency and we will make our voices heard in protests Wednesday and on Election Day."

"Senate Republicans have thrown all democratic norms and decades of precedent out of the window by preventing witnesses from testifying before the Senate. Any 'acquittal' made after blocking key evidence is not an exoneration, it's a cover-up," said Sean Eldridge, Stand Up America founder and president. "We're mobilizing thousands of protestors across the country to make it clear that voters are watching, and we'll remember the lawmakers who chose cowardice over patriotism."