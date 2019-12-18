Published on
by

Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets in All 50 States With a Simple Message for Congress: 'Time to Impeach and Remove Trump'

"This is what democracy looks like."

by
0 Comments

People gather in Times Square for a protest in support of President Donald Trump's possible impeachment on December 17, 2019 in New York, United States. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Hours before the expected House vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets across the United States Tuesday night to show Congress that there is a "nationwide movement" behind the effort to hold the president accountable by removing him from office.

At more than 600 locations across the country, from Arkansas to Colorado to New York, massive crowds gathered to demand that Trump be impeached and removed for abusing the power of the presidency and other offenses.

"Trump did it. He admitted to it. The House confirmed it. And now he'll be impeached for it," Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, said in a statement late Tuesday. "After tomorrow's House vote, Indivisible will focus our grassroots power on ensuring Trump's Senate allies don't get away with a sham trial and conspiratorial cover-up."

MoveOn, which joined Indivisible and other advocacy groups in organizing the demonstrations, tweeted that "across the nation tonight, hundreds of thousands said with one voice that it's time to impeach and remove Trump."

According to an analysis by the Washington Post, the Democrat-controlled House has enough votes to approve the articles of impeachment against Trump without any Republican support.

"Trump will be impeached if the House passes one or both articles by a simple majority (That means House Democrats need 216 votes given the current makeup of the House—there are a handful of vacant seats)," the Post reported Tuesday night. "A majority of House lawmakers have indicated their support for both articles of impeachment."

Ahead of his likely impeachment, Trump on Tuesday lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a letter critics described as "unhinged" and "deranged."

"It could not be more clear that Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy—and that he must be impeached and removed," Sean Eldridge, founder of advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement. "That's why hundreds of thousands of Americans are taking to the streets... to demand Congress remove him from office."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, US House, Impeachment, Impeach Trump, Indivisible, MoveOn.org